Football fanatics out there can rejoice after waiting almost a year to catch the UEFA Euro 2020. The major sports event finally kicks off on June 11, so we put together a list of where you can catch the games.

The Rose & Crown

Rose and Crown Image Credit: Supplied

Located on the Ground Level of The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, this cosy British venue boasts eight big screens including a projector along with a unique setup making it the perfect place to watch the Euro 2020 matches. Every nook and corner has a screen positioned to give you a view of the action. The Rose & Crown will be screening all games, daily. Special deals will be available on food and beverages during this time include Dh80 for The Rose & Crown Burger and hops– available every day during the games as well as daily happy hours from 4pm to 7pm with selected bevvies for Dh29. There is also an Unlimited hops and wings deal for dh150 for two hours, every Monday. During the weekend games, indulge in two British Roasts (chicken, beef, lamb, veg or vegan) and a bottle of grape or a bucket of hops for Dh250.

Location: The Atrium, Al Habtoor City

Minimum spend: No

Special deals: Yes

Timings: Daily from 11am onward

Radisson Red

Radisson RED have turned their 150-capacity roof terrace into a football fan zone, complete with a 4.5m x 2m screen. And that’s not all, the Silicon Oasis favourite has also set up a second fan zone at the OUIBar + Terrace, where you can choose indoor or outdoor seating. They’re bringing in more screens, lighting and special effects to give you that stadium feel while you cheer on your team. They’ll also have special menus including the famous RED Burger and drinks packages where you can buy a chest of refreshments set up, cold and ready for the match from Dh350.

Location: Radisson Red, Silicon Oasis

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily

La Cantine Stadium with Jumeirah Emirates Towers

The effortlessly cool dining destination has partnered with Jumeirah Emirates Towers to create the ultimate European Football Championship Stadium. Located in the hotel’s ballroom, fans in the stadium can cheer on their teams from the best seats in town complete with huge screens. Serving elevated snacks such as Tamarind Chicken Wings, Fried Calamari, Fish and Chips, Pulled Beef Sandwiches, as well as Chicken and Wagyu Beef Burgers from La Cantine du Faubourg, alongside a range of beverages, the purpose-built space comes with comfortable seating and benches for 250 guests including a VIP area accommodating 70 fans who prefer a more exclusive experience while watching their favourite teams or players in action.

Location: Jumeirah

Minimum Spend: Yes. Individuals Group Stage: Dh230 per person with Dh180 redeemable on F&B, Quarter Finals: Dh350 per person with Dh250 redeemable on F&B, Semi-Final and Final: Dh450 per person with Dh350 redeemable on F&B

Timings: When matches are on

Atelier M

Atelier M nachos Image Credit: Supplied

This Pier 7 favourite are throwing the ultimate football fan event in the lounge. With giant screens and incredible offers, this is perfect for those in the area, looking for something casual, with the option to party into the night. Offers include a giant 3-litres of hops for Dh180. Delicious bar snacks all at just Dh35 – including sliders, pizza, mozzarella sticks, ribs and tenders. During the games, hops will be priced at just Dh30

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Daily from 5pm to 2am

The Study at Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Football’s coming home as the ultimate neighbourhood hangout invites all sports fans to enjoy the European Football Championship at Dubai’s newest venue, The Study. Situated at the hotel’s P2 area, The Study is a pop-up sports hub serving a trifecta of good vibes, great deals and live matches, in partnership with the famed American-style pale hops brand. Set to be the ultimate fan zone throughout the tournament, the new pop-up sports bar will whet whistles with exciting daily happy hour offerings, bucket deal promotions, as well as wings and hops offers. Alongside attractive deals, the bar will also be serving a selection of award-winning food to complement the wide range of beverages. Dh165 for five bottles of hops · Dh99 for a burger and bottle of hops, Dh 99 per person for unlimited chicken wings from 5pm-7pm every day

Location: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: When a game is on

Palm Bay Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

You can catch every kick on the various screens around the venue and also on the big screen. Entry is free and a la carte will be available to all. Daily Happy Hour (excluding Friday) will continue throughout the tournament with beverages from only Dh25. There will be a match package for anyone watching the game, which offers unlimited beverages and sharing platters for Dh250 per person. The package starts 15 minutes before the game and finishes on the final whistle (minimum 2 hours). The best thing about this if the game goes into extra time or even penalties so does your package.

Location: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah.

Minimum spend: No

Special deals: Yes, Dh250 for unlimited beverages and sharing platters

Timings: Open Daily from 9am to 2am

Bla Bla

Image Credit: Supplied

This showstopping venue is showing the football poolside on a giant screen, perfect for those looking to soak up the atmosphere. Guests watching the football can cheer on their favourite team while enjoying various special drinks offers and food platter deals. The Beach Bar and Irish Pub will also be showing the games, but the pool area is the main place to be to get in on the top-notch atmosphere. Bucket of four hops are on offer for Dh99. Or try the special ‘Kick-off combo platter’ priced at Dh149 (for 2 people to share) – which includes food such as; sliders, hot dog, brisket sandwich and fries. A bowl of large nachos will be just Dh65 and a vegan burger is also making its debut on the menu, with sweet potato fries for Dh75.

Location: Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach opposite JBR

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open Daily from 8am to 2am

The Pangolin

The Pangolin Image Credit: Supplied

This Sports City favourite has a private room with a screen, perfect for a unique experience to watch the games. They will also be showing the games on the terrace, with AC units. This is the experience perfect for you if you’re looking for something more chilled and private. And ideal for those living in the area too. During the games, there will be the chance to enjoy special deals. The offers include Dh129 for four beverage and cold cuts platter Dh99 for a burger/sandwich + fries + drinks and a sharing platter for Dh199 or Dh499 for a bucket of 25 hops.

Location: The Pangolin, The Els Club, Sports City

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open Daily from 7.30am to 12am

Black Tap Rixos Premium

Black Tap Rixos Premium wings Image Credit: Supplied

The hotly anticipated UEFA EUROs is back and Black Tap Rixos JBR has the best seat in the house to catch the footie. All games will be shown on a large projector screen, plus, tuck into special deals on appetizers during the matches and select hops at Dh29. Sink your teeth into the specially curated Euro menu including six juicy wings for Dh38 or max out with 24 wings at Dh125, Idaho fries, buttermilk fried chicken tenders or atomic shrimp.

Location: Black Tap Rixos Premium JBR

Minimum spend: No

Special offer: Yes

Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 12am, Weekends from 12pm to 1am

Garden On 8

Image Credit: Supplied

This popular British style pub in Media One Hotel is famous for its laid back vibe and garden-style experience. With incredible offers throughout the summer, this is the place to be during the games. The tent is officially up, ensuring the only sweat is from the intensity of the game (and not the sun!). There are 12 screens exclusively reserved for football games. Offers include Burger, Fries, hops and popcorn for Dh99. Happy hours 2 for 1 beverages between 4pm and 8pm will also be available.

Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open Daily from 4pm to 1am

ZOR

Image Credit: Supplied

The Uzbek Restaurant will be showing the Euro 2020 fixtures at 5pm, 8pm and 11pm. From June 11 to July 11 on the upper level of the outlet. Dishes on the menu that are perfect for sharing include the Meter Long Lamb Kofta with a Cheddar Cheese Sauce and the Zor Mixed Grill Platter that involves a whole lot of Lamb Chops, Chicken and Beef.

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

Minimum spend: No

Special deals: No

Timings: Open Daily from 3pm to 1am

Tipsy Lion

Image Credit: Supplied

A traditional pub-style venue with union jack armchairs and large screens to watch the games in style. This newly opened pub in the Sofitel Downtown has it all. Great deals, a chilled vibe and incredible staff, making it the perfect place to grab your friends and get in on the action. The offers include a Burger and hops for Dh99. Plus a selection of food and drinks for Dh249, or just Dh199 for beverages.

Location: The Sofitel Downtown

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Weekdays from 5pm to 2am, weekends from 1pm to 3am

Studio One Hotel Screening Room

Studio One private cinema Image Credit: Supplied

Those looking for something a little unique, The Screening Room at Studio One Hotel are offering you the chance to hire out the space privately and enjoy the game in the cinema style room with snacks and drinks included. Minimum of 10 guests – maximum 40 pax. From Dh250 per person, which includes a large mix of beverages, pizzas and burgers. The amount depends on group size, so booking is essential for one of the team to discuss beverage and food options.

Location: Studio One Hotel, Studio City

Minimum spend: Yes

Special offer: Yes

Timings: Whenever the game is on

Wavehouse

Image Credit: Supplied

Football fans can follow all the UEFA Euro 2020 action live with commentary at Wavehouse on the big screen this summer, as the bar transforms into a dedicated fan zone with football-themed fun and games, and promotions on food and drinks. For Dh225, friends can share a bucket of six hops bottles for the price of five and a sharing platter of Wavehouse signature snacks for Dh200 (serves four), while for Dh99, footie lovers can enjoy a pint of hops with a Wavehouse signature pizza. Entry is completely free, and fans can take advantage of the great offers to indulge in snacks and hops while cheering for their team – making Wavehouse the best place to watch the Euros and soak up the atmosphere this summer.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 1am

The Scene

The Sceen's indoor garden Image Credit: Supplied

Walking onto green grass and the ‘fan zone’ draped in your supporting nation flags and bunting – they are bringing the garden to the great indoors. Tuck into scrummy bar bites menu including popcorn chicken and nachos all washed down with their Euro’s beverage deals with buckets of hops starting from Dh99 and draught for Dh35. There’s also face painting and footy shirts. The local gastropub will also be home to a female-friendly fan zone. Ladies can enjoy a ladies only deal, where they can opt for any two dishes from the a la carte menu plus three drinks for Dh165 or two dishes plus five beverages for Dh185.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Weekdays from 12pm and weekends from 10am

Distillery

Distillery in Downtown Dubai, which boasts cool Shoreditch-meets-Tribeca vibes, has an awesome offer for the Euros 2020. In addition, the gastropub will be bringing life back into nightlife with entertainment and live DJ sets every evening from 8pm till late. Watch the footie and enjoy some great deals with a happy hour running from 12pm to 8pm and buckets of hops for Dh150, and a burger and hops for Dh100.

Location: Souk Al Manzil, Downtown Dubai

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Belgian Beer Café

Image Credit: Supplied

Boasting six indoor screens, the popular vintage Belgian bistro has all positions covered, with a squad of food and drink promotions, including happy hour deals on game days from 3pm until 9.30pm and from 11pm until 12.30am, as well as specially curated dishes such as the Special Euro Cup Burger for Dh85, and the Belgian Euro Cup platter for Dh165. Available on Belgian match days everyone enjoys complimentary Belgian fries during halftime and can indulge in 2-for-1 on mussels from 5pm onwards.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 1am

Emirates Golf Club

The ultimate fan zone returns with Football Central, Emirates Golf Club’s dedicated UEFA European Championships venue and the place for you to catch all the games this summer. Matches will be screened across extra-large screens, at the purpose-built pavilion alongside a score of fan-favourite food and beverage options. Sharing platters stuffed with fried calamari, potato bondas, curry & fries and chicken wings will be on offer alongside house grapes, hops and beverages. Football lovers can choose from a host of packages starting at Dh490 for a snack platter and eight beverage vouchers, perfect for groups of four. Teams of ten can feast on two snack platters and 20 beverage vouchers for Dh1,140 as they watch their favourite players dribble through the field.

Location: Emirates Golf Club

Minimum spend: No

Special offer: Yes

Timings: During games

McGettigan’s

The popular Irish bar is pulling out all the stops for Euro 2020. Football fans can purchase a Fan Pass for Dh199, which includes a guaranteed seat with prime views, a drinks package for two hours, and a food menu item. Alternatively, diners can spend Dh100 for a Game Pass, which entails a guaranteed seat with stellar views, alongside Dh100 credit to use against the total bill.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily until 2am

The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery

Image Credit: Supplied

Catch the Euro 2020 games live at The Blacksmith Bar and Eatery where you can also expect a laid-back atmosphere, scrumptious bites and drinks, starting Friday, June 11, from 5pm daily. Guests can enjoy a special dining package, including one main dish and a draught hop for Dh99.

Location : Blacksmith Bar and Eatery, Wyndham Dubai Marina

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Daily from 5pm onwards

Perry & Blackwelders

All the action will be shown live on 12 screens across the venue, while guests avail in a line-up of special F&B offers, including a pint of European hops for Dh30, a bucket of five bottles for Dh120, and a choice of burger and a pint for just Dh99 during live matches. Burgers include Smoky Mountain Burger, Old Fashioned P&B Burger, Chicken Burger and Beyond Burger, all of which are served with smoky fries and coleslaw.

Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 12pm until 2am

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace

Spike Sports Bar Image Credit: Supplied

Spike Sports Bar & Terrace will be your casual kick-back for this year’s Euros. You’re never far from a screen at this clubhouse hangout, because of the 15 indoor screens. Spike features a purpose-built air-conditioned pergola on its sprawling terrace so football fans can soak up all the atmosphere on its jumbo screen – the ultimate place to cheer on your team. For foodies, Spike Sports Bar & Terrace offers single dishes and sharing plates will be on offer alongside the fully stocked beverage menu.

Location: Emirates Golf Club

Minimum spend: No

Special offer: Yes

Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 12am, weekends from 10am to 12am

Reform Social and Grill

With a side of British bites and hops as well as hops deals for the table make sure you gather up the football fans and head down to their Summer Tent to save your spot.

Location: The Lakes

Minimum spend: Yes, Dh249 for one game and Dh399 for two

Special deals: No

Timings: Open daily from 8am to 12am

Barasti

Image Credit: Supplied

Barasti has everything a football fan could possibly need and with Euro 2021 kicking off soon, the tent is up on the middle deck and ready to play host to some nail-biting footie action from June 11th to July11th. There will be a food truck in the tent selling all the classics, like flavoursome fish and chips and succulent burgers. Football is an exhausting business and fueling up is key! In addition to great bites there are some incredible F&B deals up for grabs including Packages for 5 includes 24 bottles of hops and an array of delicious bites for Dh2,000 or packages for 10 includes 48 bottles of hops and an array of delicious bites for Dh4,000. Bites include mozzarella sticks, onion rings, chilli cheese nuggets, cheese pillows, skinny fries, chicken tenders, calamari & pizzas. Another amazing deal at a cracking price is the ‘Any Game, Unlimited Hops for Dh250.’ As the name suggests, unlimited hops are served for the duration of the match for a set price.

Location: Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 9am to 1am

The Nine Gastropub

Image Credit: Supplied

As we enter the UEFA Euro 2020 fever, The Nine Gastropub welcomes all football fans to watch live games on the big screen. With the opening event and the first match taking place on 11 June at 11pm, the gastropub setting is a great one to catch the game. With a wide projector screen and HD flat screens stylishly embedded in pillars across space, The Nine is set to become Wafi’s resident UEFA Euro 2020 hub amongst expats looking for a casual yet cool, neighbourhood spot to kick back, dive into familiar, home-style flavours, and enjoy chilled drinks overheated games. The Nine is introducing The Great British Platter: a generous serving of made-from-scratch meals that represent home nations, England, Scotland and Wales. Patriots can also choose to enjoy single platters priced at Dh45 from either constituent country and represent their teams on game day. The Nine's famous fish n' chips cooked in beef drippings with a London pride batter, or the entire gang of three for Dh125; everyone is sure to find their perfect meal companion off a menu that reads like a rollcall of British classics.

Location: Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 12am

Dhow & Anchor

The bright and airy gastropub, known for its hearty British cuisine, will be live screening the games across 13 projector-sized screens. In true D&A style, the venue and its team will be kitted out in footie-inspired attire, with a series of fun competitions and activations running throughout the Championship: From offering a free beverage to anyone wearing their team’s shirt on Game Day, to patriotic face painting and special country-themed dishes and beverages to fuel friendly competition, the latter of which kicks off from Round 16. Guests can also win big by guessing at the start of the match what minute the first goal will be scored in or the final result. The Ultimate Fans Package include Dh375 for a two-person sharing platter of D&A classic dishes such as Onion Bhajis, Prawn Cocktail, Chicken Wings, Sliders, Fish & Chips, Cheesecake and Apple Crumble, alongside three-hours of free-flowing beverages. You can also take advantage of a bucket of hops or a selected bottle of red, white or rose grape for Dh155. Dh60 for Game Day Favourites across the Group stages including Chicken Wings, Beef or Veggie Hot Dogs with homemade ketchup and mustard, fried onions and a Chippy Tea Scotch Eggs with mushy peas and curry sauce.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open Daily from 12pm to 12am and 24 hours on Monday

The Duck Hook

The charming country pub is offering football enthusiasts from across Dubai a chance to fight it out this summer. With multiple 65–75-inch screens dotted around the venue and the capacity to seat 122 people, fans can choose to sit back and enjoy the game from either indoors or on the spacious, temperature-controlled outdoor terrace overlooking the course. Guests will also receive exclusive offers on beverages as well as the option to tuck into delicious British classics on The Football Specials Menu, created in celebration of the Championship. These include Dh29 for a pint of hops all day, every day during the tournament or Dh120 for a bucket of 6 hops. The Football Specials Menu is priced at Dh110 for English Bangers and Mash served with onion gravy in scrumptious Yorkshire pudding, Dh145 for Roast Welsh Lamb served with all the trimmings and baby leeks or Dh50 for Scottish Deep Fried Mars Bar served with shortbread and butterscotch ice cream.

Location: Dubai Hills Golf Club

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Daily from 11.30am to 12am

Soho Garden

Image Credit: Supplied

Soho Beer Garden is ready to enhance the Euro experience with big-screen viewings of the matches. To fuel up, an array of Euro themed delectable choices along with hop towers and pint deals to get the party started priced at Dh30.

Location: Meydan Hotel

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 1am

DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai

Football Village at DoubleTree by Hilton JBR Image Credit: Supplied

Football Village, JBR at DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Beach is back. Opening for the Euro 2020 kick-off on Friday night, all the way through until the finals on Sunday 11th July. Promising one of the best football experiences in Dubai, fans can keep cool as the action heats up, watching matches from the hotel’s infinity pool area. A wide array of F&B options are available around the pool area, with entry fees redeemable against food and drinks.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, JBR

Minimum spend: Yes. Tier E to C seating priced at Dh200 per person, Tier B seating priced at Dh300 per person, or grab friends at Tier A seating for Dh2000 for 6-8 guests. All entrance fees are fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Special offers: No

When: Daily from 11am onward

Huddle Sports Bar & Grills

Huddle Sports Bar in Bur Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Promising great pub grub and a new menu, 24 massive screens and all-day happy hours with beverages starting from Dh29, the popular sports bar in Citymax Bur Dubai. There are unbeatable meal deals on offer throughout including kebab platters starting at Dh99, the Huddle’s wings and a pint for just Dh59, and chicken tikka masala and a pint combo for just Dh69. With pints, buckets, bottles, beverages, and grape offers that won’t break the bank.

Location: Citymax Bur Dubai

Minimum spend: No

Special offers: Yes

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Support your team by dining on your national dish while you catch all the action from the Euros live at Sports Bar & Sports Central located at Jumeirah Golf Estates clubhouse. Sports Central is Jumeirah Golf Estates’ dedicated UEFA European Championships venue and the place for you to catch all the games this summer while the next-door community hang out, the Sports Bar will be transformed into the ultimate fan zone. Matches will be screened across one giant screen in Sports Central, and a host of televisions in Sports Bar, alongside a score of fan-favourite food and beverage options.