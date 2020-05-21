Ajram will perform live on May 26 at 9pm local time, as part of a ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ #WithMe concert that will be broadcast online, exclusively on the singer’s YouTube channel, in realtime.

“I’m very excited for this special performance. ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ signifies much more than a concert. It’s also an effort to shine a light on the humanitarian efforts underway as families in Lebanon and around the world deal with economic difficulties and challenges underscored by COVID-19,” said Ajram in an announcement. “While we all might feel alone, today, music unites us to do good and binds us together in solidarity to overcome this difficult ordeal.”