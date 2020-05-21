Lebanese pop star Nancy Ajram will preform a Eid concert at a private location in Beirut, without an audience.
Ajram will perform live on May 26 at 9pm local time, as part of a ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ #WithMe concert that will be broadcast online, exclusively on the singer’s YouTube channel, in realtime.
The performance will also feature new arrangements of a few of Ajram’s hits, such as ‘Betfakar Fi Eih’ and ‘Badna Nwalee El Jaw’.
“I’m very excited for this special performance. ‘Hope Beyond Borders’ signifies much more than a concert. It’s also an effort to shine a light on the humanitarian efforts underway as families in Lebanon and around the world deal with economic difficulties and challenges underscored by COVID-19,” said Ajram in an announcement. “While we all might feel alone, today, music unites us to do good and binds us together in solidarity to overcome this difficult ordeal.”
The event is in collaboration with Believe Music Cimpany, Ajram’s digital distributor, and YouTube.