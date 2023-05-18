1 of 12
Eid Al Adha holidays are round the corner, and it’s the right time for UAE residents to fly away on a short, well-deserved break from their daily routines. One such destination is Japan, a land of captivating contrasts and rich traditions. From bustling metropolis to serene countryside, Japan offers an unparalleled travel experience. You can immerse yourself in the vibrant energy of Tokyo's futuristic skyline, discover ancient temples in Kyoto, or soak in the natural beauty of Mount Fuji. Japan's unique blend of modernity and preserved heritage, its warm and courteous people, and its commitment to innovation make it a must-visit destination. Above: Tourists at Dotonbori shopping street, a famous destination for traveling and shopping in Osaka.
Japan recently announced its eVisa scheme for UAE residents and interest in travelling to the country has increased exponentially. There are direct flights to Japan by various airlines from the UAE, so this is a great time to start planning a trip.
As always, planning at least two-three months in advance is best to get the best deals on flights and accommodation. We would also suggest a Singapore stopover so you can get a couple of days there while getting discounts on the connecting flight. Above: Tokyo Tower is a 333-metre-tall communications tower that stands as a symbol of Japan’s historic economic growth. The contrasting red and white of its frame adds a touch of sophistication to one of the world’s greatest metropolises.
The eVisa is valid for three months from the issue date, so you can take your time crafting the perfect itinerary once you get the visa approval. Here are our recommendations on where to go based on tourist hotspots.
There are direct flights from Dubai to Osaka, which is a great option if you want to head to Kyoto, Kobe or Nara as part of your travel plans. The tourist hub is best known for its ‘soul food’ and boasts a friendly atmosphere. The urban landscape comes alive with vibrant bursts of color from the city's neon billboards. Above: Ginza is dotted with well-established department stores and leading brands, and visitors can access the shopping paradise from Ginza Station, near Tokyo Station.
A major attraction in Osaka is one that has century’s worth of history. ‘Osaka-jo’ or Osaka Castle dates back 450 years and features the beautiful Nishinomaru Garden with cherry trees, a tea house and great views of the castle.
Osaka is home to the Universal Studios Japan (USJ) theme park which is perfect for movie buffs and pop culture fans with a wide variety of movie and anime-inspired attractions and rides.
Tokyo is the other city that has direct flights from Dubai. The city is the perfect amalgamation of the old and the new. Sensō-ji Temple and Meiji Shinto Shrine are key attractions in the city, and so is the Sky Tree. Above: Senso Ji Temple at Asakusa in Tokyo.
Mount Fuji is an image that people instantly associate with Japan. Commonly known as ‘Fuji-san’, the active volcano stands at 3,776 meters and is a popular tourist attraction.
Kyoto was the imperial capital of Japan for more than a millennium and as a result, has many historic and heritage attractions for visitors. It used to be the seat of the emperor and is a treasure trove of the formal traditions that Japan is known for. The city is still home to some 2,000 Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines. You also have access to UNESCO World Heritage sites here. It's admirable that this country embraces its past traditions with its futuristic innovations.
Kyoto’s Botanical Gardens is famously known as the best place to experience Japan’s famous cherry blossom season.
These are just a few attractions. Japan has lot more to offer, depending on your itinerary.
