Eid Al Adha is the perfect time to enjoy some new experiences in the UAE. Here we have compiled some of our best recommendations. Dubai is home to some of the cleanest and safest beaches, and this Eid might be the best time to head to one of them with the family in tow.
Night swimming is a much-loved summer activity for residents, and Dubai Municipality has opened three more beaches for the same. These beaches for night swimming are in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1.
The 800m-long night-swimming beaches feature lighting systems, which enable residents and tourists to swim around the clock, and electronic screens that display content aimed at increasing safety awareness among beachgoers. The beaches also have qualified lifeguards outfitted with state-of-the-art rescue and emergency instruments to ensure the highest safety benchmarks.
If you have pets, you could head to 'The Pointe' beach. This destination also gives stunning views of the iconic Atlantis The Palm. The sea is off-limits to your furry friends though.
The Dh1 abra ride is one most popular Old Dubai activities for tourists and residents. It can be a fun and budget-friendly day out for children and you can enjoy a great sunset if you time it right.
Find a rainforest in the middle of the city of skyscrapers at The Green Planet. The venue is always adding exotic residents and you get to learn so much about them. You can even adopt animals and sponsor their care.
The UAE Pygmy Zoo in Ajman is a great place to go with younger children, where they can interact with small farm animals. Your children will love the encounters while learning a lot about animals.
Get old Arab village vibes at Masafi in Fujairah, which will also give you the chance to go on a scenic drive. You can also get fresh vegetables and fruits, carpets, handcrafts and more at the open markets there.
You can also visit the Mangrove Beach in Umm Al Quwain. The beach opened to the public in 2020. There are also several restaurants and cafes that offer beautiful views of the beach and the mangroves. In addition to enjoying the views, you can chill at the beach at one of the cafes or swim, kayak and partake in other water-based fun activities.
A hidden gem to visit in Ajman is the Seneyah Island. Located around 40 kilometres from Ajman city, the island is a great spot for birdwatchers and nature lovers. Many birds, including flamingos, herons, terns, and plovers frequent this destination, making it a perfect nature escape.
