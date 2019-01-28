It’s that time of the year again when you toss the Yu Sheng salad and wish someone ‘Gong Xi Fa Cai’ as the Chinese New Year festivities kick off across the UAE this week. While the lunar calendar marks the Year of the Boar on February 5, the celebrations are starting early with a plethora of feasts to tuck into even before January ends. Gulf News tabloid! picks up its chopsticks to give you the best of the fest.