All the hottest restaurant that recently opened in Dubai listed right here

Image Credit:

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants every week.

Here's a list of new spots to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

CZN Burak

A new Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant, CZN Burak launched in late December in Downtown Dubai. Celebrity Chef CZN Burak, known all over TikTok and Instagram for his meat videos, is already a well-established restauranteur in Turkey. You will be lucky if you get the chance to dine there, as line ups are going around the block. This new Dubai restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining experiences with Burj Khalifa views. The menu features Middle Eastern and Turkish fare with a side of bespoke shisha and mocktails.

Cuisine: Turkish-Middle Eastern

Location: Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Clap Dubai

Clap is the latest spot to open its doors in Dubai. The rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design, menu and vision. The à la carte menu ranges from smaller plates, such as black cod bites, to indulgent mains like the Japanese wagyu beef stone bowl, but if you’d prefer a full dining experience, you can opt for the Omakase men, the Japanese translation being ‘I leave it up to you’. Among the 141 different dishes, some of the notable ones include the Salmon ‘Clap Cloud’ - a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum - yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza. Clap’s menu also features a vegetarian and vegan friendly menu with cold and hot starters, signature mains, rolls, nigiris, makis as well as a selection of grills from Clap’s very own Josper oven.

Cuisine: Japanese Fusion

Location: DIFC Gate Village

Timings: Daily from 6pm onwards

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is now open at The Galleria Mall Dubai along Al Wasl Road. It is a contemporary Japanese restaurant offering sushi, sashimi and more. Open daily from 12pm till midnight, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is the perfect spot to enjoy Japanese flavours in a casual setting.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Al Wasl Galleria

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Taiko

Amsterdam’s much-loved Taiko restaurant opened it's first international outpost in Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. One of Amsterdam’s most popular restaurants, based in the five-star Conservatorium hotel. Taiko Dubai offers the same contemporary cuisine as Taiko Amsterdam. Inspired by the flavours and textures of the Far East. Stand out dishes include the wagyu biryani and his famous watermelon sashimi.

Cuisine: Asian

Location: Sofitel the Obelisk, Healthcare City

When: Daily from 5pm onward

Brunch & Cake by the Sea

Brunch & Cake’s second location in Dubai is now open to the public at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. Nicknamed ‘Brunch & Cake By The Sea’, this all-day-dining spot faces the world’s largest dancing fountain at The Pointe. The new location is the perfect spot to grab signature dishes as well as a few new exclusive items launched specially for Brunch & Cake by the Sea. Enjoy grandma’s wholesome food and visually breathtaking foods at this breezy new location.

Cuisine: International

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 10pm and until 10:30 between Thursdays and Saturdays

Lola Taberna Española

Brand-new dining concept, Lola Taberna Española, located at TRYP by Wyndham, Al Barsha, recently launched in late December 2020. Lola will transport patrons to the lively streets of Andalusia in southern Spain, the home of Lola Flores, flamenco icon and inspiration behind the venue, taking them on a culinary journey across the Iberic peninsula. From the paella originating from Valencia, the crumbly Manchego cheese from the county’s central region, to patatas bravas from Madrid, Lola’s menu pays homage to the greatest dishes and produce Spain has to offer.

Cuisine: Spanish

Location:​​​​​​​ TRYP by Wyndham, Al Barsha

When: Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 1am and Friday and Saturday from 1pm to 2am

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The newly launched DIFC restaurant serves French fine dining cuisine in a refined and friendly setting. Additionally, they just opened their terrace, just in time for the amazing winter weather. The philosophy of the concept revolves around the restaurant’s open kitchen, meticulously crafted dishes, high-end fine ingredients and exquisite creations. For those who don’t know, Joël Robuchon is the most starred chef in the world. The kitchen will be presided over by Robuchon’s protegee; Executive Chef Axel Manes, one of the youngest and most creative chefs to have received a Michelin star, who trained under his mentor for many years.

Cuisine: French

Location: DIFC Gate Village

When: Daily from 11.30am to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am

Brasserie Boulud

Brasserie Boulud by Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef-owner of award-winning restaurants around the world, has officially opened its doors at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk this Thursday 29 October 2020; bringing a new French experience to Dubai’s current dining scene. The menu offering French-inspired cuisine, rooted in tradition, which is obvious when you see the menu options and the plating. Diners can expect contemporary classics, rooted in tradition including foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche, sole with parsley, capers, cauliflower and broccoli, truffled duck leg confit with green lentils and root vegetables as well as dessert specialities such as Vacherin, French meringue with vanilla ice-cream from Tahiti and red fruits compote, saffron pear and pistachio tart and a selection of French cheese.

Cuisine: French

Location: Sofitel, The Obelisk, Wafi

When: Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 12am, friday and Saturday from 6pm to 1.30am and closed on Sunday

Billionaire Dubai

Billionaire Dubai has revamped itself and offers an amazing dinner and show experience. The show features talented performers, acrobats and singers. The Artistic Production Director, Montserrat Moré is ex-Cirque du Soleil, so you can expect the shows to be amazing. To top off the dinner entertainment, Billionaire will regularly host leading DJs and artists. Dinner offers two distinct menus (Japanese and Italian) curated by celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu.

Cuisine: Japanese - Italian

Location: Taj Hotel Business Bay

Cost: Dh600 per person

When: Daily from 9pm to 3am

Caya

A new homegrown neighbourhood eatery, Caya, is a great community hangout spot in Dubai. The Mediterranean inspired eatery located in Nshama Town Square offers an all-day dining spot. On the menu, you will find signature dishes like the Royal Shakshuka, a breakfast of beef chorizo sausage, topped with kale and halloumi. The Kleftiko, a slow-cooked lamb shank paired with roasted vegetables or go all-in with the Vongole Linguine with clams layered in a lemon butter sauce, served on top of the freshest linguini pasta. Their weekend BBQ night will offer live acoustic entertainment and chef specials with seasonal ingredients. Caya is also very kid-friendly offering a play area and park space for the kids.

Cuisine: Mediterranean inspired

Location: Nshama Town Square, Dubai

Price: Ranging between Dh35-95

When: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Em Sherif Cafe

The luxury Middle Eastern Café is now open in Dubai with an all-day-dining experience. The café destination from Lebanon opened its doors in Al Manzil Downtown Dubai, overlooking the Dubai Fountains & Burj Khalifa. The two-floors licensed café created by Mireille Hayek, also known as “Em Sherif”, is a fusion between oriental and modern. The menu includes an extensive selection of salads, cold and hot mezze like the famous tabbouleh with its three variations, lentil salad, creamy hummus with pine nuts, mloukhiye bel zeit, kishk and awarma, shrimps with red chili sauce and a la provencal. Em Sherif Café menu also includes a daily dish and mains such as the famous chicken msakhan and everyone’s favorite grills and sandwiches.

Cuisine: Lebanese

Location: Al Manzil Downtown Dubai

Cost: Approx. Dh200 for two

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 1am

Lana Lusa

Inspired by Portuguese roots, the menu is filled with large comforting dishes and real ﬂavours, best shared across the table. The eatery also serves amazing coffee and Portuguese pastries. The European menu features plenty of seafood, grilled meats and healthy salads for those looking for a light meal. The all-day eatery also makes an amazing Portuguese breakfast.

Cuisine: Portugese

Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road

Cost: Approx. Dh250 for two

When: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Al Beiruti

Al Beiruti is an all-day dining destination that offers food for the soul. Some of the signature dishes include Zaatar Hummus, Mustard Ras Aasfour, Al Beiruti Kibbeh, Al Beiruti Fries, and many others. The venue also offers freshly-made manaeesh straight out of the oven, Lebanese coffee on Al Beiruti’s terrace at sunset and loungy evenings spent over shisha. Al Beiruti will also be selling fresh Lebanese products and produce that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in Dubai.

Cuisine: Lebanese

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Lamborghini showroom

When: Daily from 8am to 1.30am

Food District

Food District, a new two-storey, licensed dining hub in Dubai celebrating 13 homegrown concepts all under one roof. The concept was created by the brains behind Depachika Food Hall. This location has both an indoor and terrace space at The Pointe and has front-row views of the world’s largest dancing fountains. The first floor showcases ten dine-in brands from trend-setting Dubai-based chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, alongside two licensed bars. Meanwhile, the ground level houses an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall. This new one-stop, dine-in food market offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, paired with beverages from the following specialty vendors, each helming their own booth.

Cuisine: Various

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Ground floor: Daily from 9am to 10pm. First floor: From Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm. Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 12am. The bar remains open until 2am

Señor Pico

New to Dubai, the legendary restaurant concept first opened in San Francisco in 1964. Located on Palm Jumeirah, Senor Pico is Dubai’s first restaurant to dish out Mexican-Californian cuisine. Signature dishes such as Lamb Pastor, succulent Lamb shoulder layered with onions marinated for 48 hours, Pico Chicken which is a stand-up marinated chicken with adobo, cumin, coriander lime juice, the cheese crusted quesadilla which has a special cheese blend of Oaxaca, Monterey Jack, white cheddar and the restaurant’s signature Cotija crust served with roasted poblano chile salsa on corn tortilla.

Cuisine: Mexican-Californian

Location: Palm Jumeirah, West Beach

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Samakje

Samakje, a new Levantine-Mediterranean seafood restaurant at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, is now open. An Arabic word that loosely translates to ‘Fish Expert’, Samakjé offers Levantine inspired cuisine and seafood. The culinary philosophy blends Mediterranean vibes with Levantine influences. The restaurant also offers front-row seats to Palm Fountains and offers a variety of options for mezze and mains, a licensed bar, sheesha and backgammon.

Cuisine: Levantine

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Sal Burj Al Arab

The contemporary mirrored pop-up is located at the terrace of the Burj Al Arab and overlooks the 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up and launched by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal offers Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing. The word Sal, which means ‘salt’ in Spanish and Portuguese, pays homage to the sea and one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the world, not only in its name but also through the restaurant’s catch of the day – grilled or baked in sea salt to concentrate the natural flavours.

Cuisine: Spanish - Portugese

Location: Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach

Cost: Dh450 per person with Dh300 Sal dining credit, Dh800 for couples and Dh600 F&B credit, Dh110 for a two-course meal at Sal without pool and beach access

When: Beach Club from 10am to 7pm, Restaurant from 12.30pm to 11pm

Meshico

Meshico is a fun night out. Their cuisine is inspired by the Mexican territory, its parties, its folklore and the natural beauty. The chefs take traditional culinary techniques and give them a contemporary twist. The menu heavily features tacos, grills, a raw selection and more. From chipotle meatballs to start to the carne en su jugo. Salads, soups, tacos and tortas are among the extensive dinner menu.

Cuisine: Mexican, Latin American

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Daily from 1pm to 5am

Koko Bay

A fresh new beachfront restaurant and bar, Koko Bay opened recently at the West Beach development on Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the beaches of Bali, Koko Bay offers both an indoor and an Alfresco toes in the sand dining experience with a modern Asian and European-influenced. Showcasing crunchy bar nibbles, healthy salads, a raw bar, hearty mains and a flaming wood-fired Robata grill tended to by a grill master. The vibe is so Bali, you’ll feel like you’re not even in Dubai anymore.

Cuisine: Balinese

Location: Palm Jumeirah, West Beach

Cost: Approx Dh500 for two

When: Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Friday, from 12pm to 1am

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey, a new hangout entertainment spot has launched on Bluewaters Island. The venue, which is fully licenced offers two floors of food, beverages and games that everyone can take part in. We’re talking retro video games, 12 bowling lanes, VR racing simulators, pool and snooker, air hockey, shoot-hoops and many more games. The entertainment venue also offers casual dining at their restaurant and bar, making it an all-encompassing spot to spend time with friends and family.

Cuisine: International

Location: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Approx Dh300 for two