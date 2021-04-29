Image Credit: Images Supplied

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants regularly.

Here's a list of new spots to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

Fi'lia

Fi'lia is the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai that has just opened its doors at the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences. 25-year old Chef de Cuisine Sara Aqel, who is of Palestinian Jordanian decent is at the helm of the restaurant and making her mark on the Dubai restaurant scene. Sara was trained under Massimo Bottura (acclaimed Italian Chef, crowned with three Michelin stars) and is heading the kitchen supported by a team of women, whether it's in the kitchen or on the restaurant floor. Think delicious 18 hour veal ragu, pizzas, baked sea bass and so much more! The location is stunning on the 70th floor, with 360-degree views over Dubai and an impressive terrace.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Business Bay

Timings: Daily from 10am to 1am

Cipriani Dolci

Celebrating 90-years in the world of hospitality, Cipriani launched the highly anticipated Cipriani Dolci, located at the gates of Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall in April 2021. Diners will discover a menu featuring an Cipriani classics, including Baked Tagliolini, “Scampi alla Carlina” "Seppioline in Tecia", Carpaccio and more. Signature Dolci classics will be available, from the Torta Di Cioccolato, Vanilla Meringue Cake, Ice Cream freshly whipped to order, Lemon Tart, Tiramisu and more. In addition to the signature Italian dishes, the venue will also offer take-away services, gift baskets and will retail the full range of fine Cipriani food products including Cacao by Cipriani artisanal chocolate.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Dubai Mall

Timings: Daily from 10am to 1am

Hunter & Barrel

The high-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept born in Australia have opened its Dubai doors at Vida Emirates Hills. Known for its hunt, gather and fire-inspired culinary fundamentals, and an array of charcoal roasted meats, vegetables and barrel-aged craft beverages, Hunter & Barrel Dubai will open with a daily happy hour available Saturday to Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with a diverse beverage menu of hops, grape and more. Hunter & Barrel’s highlights include open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings; lighter meals include salad options like char-grilled chicken and kale and cured salmon fillet and burger lovers also catered to with choices of Angus beef and cornfed chicken.

Cuisine: Australian

Location: Vida Emirates Hills

Timings: Daily from 11am to 1am

Medi Terra

With an alfresco terrace reminiscent of coastal European hot spots during summertime, Medi Terra has just launched in Abu Dhabi serves up laid-back vibes in a casual and inviting environment. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the eatery prides itself on using only premium ingredients to create simple, high-quality and satisfying dishes that showcase fresh flavours from the Med, with a particular focus on Italian classics. From the kitchen, diners can expect highlights dishes of calamari with lemon aioli, basil arancini filled with cheddar and mozzarella to start, as well as fresh salads of kale, fig and avocado with cranberry and lemon oregano dressing, and creamy burrata on a bed of red and yellow cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic reduction, plus more.

Cuisine: European

Location: Marsa Al Bateen Marina in Abu Dhabi

Timings: 12pm to 11pm on weekdays, and 10am to 12am on weekends

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is an effortlessly chic Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar located at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. With a rich culinary journey and a lively day to night ambience, Dubai’s latest beachside hot spot promises to bring a laid-back yet elevated experience, overlooking views of the Dubai Marina skyline. The menu is inspired by the flavours of the ocean and the Mediterranean region, highlighting Italian, French and Spanish cuisine, showcasing the highest quality seafood and meats. An enviable location on the coastal beach-front, Lucky Fish’s interiors reflect a tranquil style with a well-thought-out rustic design concept, perfect for dining no matter the time of day.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: West Beach, Palm Beach

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Mimi Kakushi

Looking for a new scene? Step into Mimi Kakushi, an immersion to Osaka in the 1920s, merging modern art and western fashion into the nightlife and street life of Japan. The two-floor space, brought to life by the team behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Twiggy by La Cantine pays homage to the modernist Mavo movement celebrating the radical and avante-garde. The food offers a playful twist to well-known Japanese favourites with sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza, as well as the Kagoshima wagyu beef, paired with an extensive beverage menu, and an eclectic dessert selection rounding off the grand finale.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort.

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Parker's Picnic at Al Safa Park

Parker's has just launched an amazing outdoor venue, taking their brand back to the basics. The park was where it all started for Parkers. Residents had to look for keys to access the venue. They are bringing all of this back... and their latest venue, the classic Al Safa Park. The set up is insanely Instagrammable a picnic vibe and classic cars parked along the side. With the new spot, also comes a new menu with plenty of new additions like the steak fries, the burgers as well a few new salads. Follow their Instagram to get a key and access the latest picnic hotspot in Dubai.

Cuisine: International

Location: Al Safa Park, Gate 2

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Montauk Boutique Café & Restaurant

Montauk Boutique Café and Restaurant has officially opened its doors to the public this month in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Serving up Long Island beach house vibes in the UAE’s capital, Montauk presents a wholesome, home-to-table style menu, impeccably curated by the restaurant’s Emirati owner and founder, Chef Mariam Almansoori, whose passion and artistry is ingrained into every aspect of the homegrown brand. Designed from top to bottom to reflect the comfort found in a warming home, Montauk houses a living room-style dining room on the first floor, and a bakery and terrace on the second floor. They offer fresh daily salads of spiced fig & goat’s cheese, watermelon & feta, and burrata with citrus will be available, as well as tempting starter dishes of spicy grilled garlic prawns, harissa & sundried tomato chicken with king oyster mushrooms & lemongrass hummus. For mains, the Montauk grilled Canadian lobster with roasted nori butter is set to be a signature, in addition to spiced lamb chops with pomegranate & Greek Yoghurt, salmon with mango & corn salsa, and creamy truffle rigatoni. Classic desserts bring meals to an indulgent end at Montauk with options like sticky toffee pudding, passionfruit cheesecake, and chocolate caramel fondant.

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is a new beach club and restaurant concept located at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon. The new spot comes from the team behind culinary hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa. A place for those who want to chill, the sunny "beachside" restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu – with the addition of a sushi selection. The best thing about Twiggy is that it gives you access to the famed 100m Park Hyatt Lagoon with prices starting from Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends, which are redeemable against F&B at Twiggy.

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai

Timings: Lagoon is open daily from 9am till sunset, Restaurant is open daily from 12pm to 2am

Terra

Serving ingredient-driven dishes, Terra is a laid-back yet elevated concept that addresses the need for a quality homegrown neighbourhood restaurant in Jumeirah. Named after the Latin word for earth and located next to Waitrose on Al Thanya Road, the restaurant’s menu is inspired by the flavours of the Mediterranean, with approachable, bistro-style food. Small plates including the Beef Carpaccio Roll, Watermelon Salad and Sweet Aubergine Croquettes offer a new take on classic combinations. Try the wood-fired pizzas and pasta including the Lobster Tagliatelle. The Short Rib with barley risotto is also set to be an instant classic. Mains include the Salt Baked Sea Bass with shaved zucchini and the Lamb Chops with smoked aubergine and harissa. To end the experience, signatures include the Lotus Cheesecake and the Sticky Date Pudding.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: Al Thania, near Waitrose

Timings: Daily from 11am to 11pm

Moon Slice

Moon Slice, the brainchild of Emirati restaurateur Mahmood Al Khamis of Drop Coffee and Origami Sushi, is the latest arrival to Dubai with an aim to fill the gap in the market for high quality, yet approachable pizza. The menu features a selection of light antipasti and playful desserts but the main focus is the pizza offering with its elevated versions of commonplace toppings. At Moon Slice pizzas are topped with truffle, wagyu beef, octopus and thinly sliced heirloom tomatoes. Highlights include the Diavola – wagyu carpaccio, spicy meatballs, olive aioli; Frutti di Mare – shrimp and octopus carpaccio, fontina, BBQ aioli and the MS – pecorino and truffle paste, truffle foam, grated truffle.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Dar Al Wasl Mall, Al Wasl Road, Al Safa, Dubai

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 11pm

Orange Chameleon

This recently opened licensed beach front restaurant offers an international twist on seafood dishes. The pet friendly venue is a casual spot to hang out with friends and enjoy a shisa and a beverage by the water. They have a great happy hour deal on Sunday and monday where beverages are priced at Dh30. The restaurant is family friendly and offers a selection of dishes including salads, sushi as well as grilled seafood.

Cuisine: International Seafood

Location: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Open daily from 7am to 1pm

Tipsy Lion

Tipsy Lion is the ultimate venue for great British and international foodie favourites. It boasts an extensive selection of beverages, as well as an adult playground of billiard, table football and drinks pong, all set to the soundtrack of epic music, showcasing local talent. Situated on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, The Tipsy Lion is a spacious but intimate venue. The menu features favourites from the UK and afar including burgers, steaks, pizzas and sharing platters to enjoy with friends. Those looking for something smaller can go for the bar menu featuring twists on bar classics including black calamari, crazy spicy prawns and irresistible triple cooked chips.

Cuisine: British

Location: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Timings: Saturday to Wednesday from 5pm to 2am Thursday and Friday from 1pm to 3am

AKA

AKA is a new Cyberpunk-inspired Japanese lounge that offers fine of Japanese-inspired cuisine including Sushi and Maki platters. traditional dinner show experience. AKA is a small, glamorous space, with velvet interiors and an Asian-inspired lounge menu of sharing plates, paired with innovative beverages. They plan to soon have shows, curated by White Rabbit that will push boundaries, once live entertainment is back on track in Dubai.

Cuisine: Asian

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Open daily from 4pm to 1am

Aiza

Aiza is a brand-new, homegrown, Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, bar and lounge, located at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah. The Greek destination is a fully licensed open-plan venue, with an open-air terrace, where guests will find a blend of mouth-watering Greek-Mediterranean cuisine, refreshing beverages, a selection of shisha, and a specially curated line-up of entertainment – all topped off by views of the world’s largest fountain. Dishes made with speciality ingredients from different islands. From Greek cheeses, Kalamata olives, Mediterranean seafood, and meats, to Souvlaki prepared live at guests’ tables and authentic Greek desserts like Loukouma, Baklava and Orange Pie.

Cuisine: Greek-Mediterranean

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am

Foxglove Gastropub

Soho Garden has officially opened Foxglove. Foxglove is an authentic British gastropub, with something for everyone, blending traditional décor, great food, games, and a fun, welcoming and entertaining atmosphere. Live sports on conveniently positioned screens ensure guests never miss a big match, whether it’s football, cricket or anything in between, while cosy booths provide the perfect spaces to enjoy a more private dining or social experience. Foxglove offers a selection of British classics and international favourites, from starters and salads, to mains, grills, and desserts. An eclectic menu created by British Head Chef Nick Walsh and his team, features Quail Scotch Eggs, the Salmon, Crab and Parsley Fishcake, Fish and Chips, Lancashire Hot Pot, and Chicken Tikka Balti, along with Wagyu Ribeye and Striploin, New Zealand Lamb, Whole Sea Bass, and much more. For desserts, there's the Double Chocolate Brownie, Sticky Toffee Pudding, Homemade Belgian Waffles, and more.

Cuisine: British

Location: Soho Garden, Meydan

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 3am

Matroshka Bistro & Jardin

Matroshka is a brand new, homegrown, Russian and French restaurant, lounge and terrace at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This unusual fusion of French and Russian cuisine, promises to pay tribute to the two rich cultures. A fully licensed venue spanning two floors Matroshka offers a culinary journey of both worlds. The ground floor is where you'll find the Bistro offering a more laid back vibe and a relaxing lounge area as well as the terrace. On the first floor, guests will discover le Jardin, a terrace overlooking the fountain. The menu offers French and Russian classics, reimagined. Matroshka will serve Blini with Caviar, Kiev Kotlet, Foie Gras, Wagyu Rib Eye, and much more – comfort food fit for the most special occasions, in addition to Italian cheese dishes like Focaccia with Burrata and Stracciatella Salad.

Cuisine: Russian-French

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

Timings: Bistro is open daily from 5pm until 12am, Le Jardin is open daily from 5pm to 1am

Saya

Saya – a homegrown brasserie born in Dubai, located at Al Wasl 51 is an Instagrammer’s utopia. The space features photo-ops at every turn and great food. You might have spotted this one on Instagram before as Saya is split in two to provide two very different experiences. One half of Saya is a dreamy pink paradise, boasting flowers on the walls, neon lights, clouds and an ‘I love Dubai’ sign, while the other half of Saya is a black and white, monochromatic, 2D-designed room, with hand-sketched drawings, paper plants in pots, a faux fireplace, and more. The menu offers an all-day breakfast menu featuring American classics, sweet treats, and healthy favourites. The a la-carte options such as soups, hot and cold starters, pasta and risotto dishes, and a variety of mains. Popular choices include Volcano Fries, the Falafel Special Set, Saya’s Salad with Chicken, Tom Yam Soup, Spicy Risotto in Pink Sauce with Avocado (chicken or shrimp), Burger Me, Lamb Shank with Mashed Potatoes, and Miso Salmon in Butter Lemon Sauce.

Cuisine: International

Location: Wasl 51

Timings: Daily from 9am to 1am

CZN Burak

A new Turkish-Middle Eastern contemporary restaurant, CZN Burak launched in late December in Downtown Dubai. Celebrity Chef CZN Burak, known all over TikTok and Instagram for his meat videos, is already a well-established restauranteur in Turkey. You will be lucky if you get the chance to dine there, as line ups are going around the block. This new Dubai restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor dining experiences with Burj Khalifa views. The menu features Middle Eastern and Turkish fare with a side of bespoke shisha and mocktails.

Cuisine: Turkish-Middle Eastern

Location: Boulevard Point, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3am

Clap Dubai

Clap is the latest spot to open its doors in Dubai. The rooftop restaurant, bar and lounge in the heart of DIFC offers Japanese cuisine that nods to traditional Japanese culture while remaining contemporary in design, menu and vision. The à la carte menu ranges from smaller plates, such as black cod bites, to indulgent mains like the Japanese wagyu beef stone bowl, but if you’d prefer a full dining experience, you can opt for the Omakase men, the Japanese translation being ‘I leave it up to you’. Among the 141 different dishes, some of the notable ones include the Salmon ‘Clap Cloud’ - a salmon tartare with spicy miso and poppadum - yellowtail sashimi with tosazu dressing and wagyu beef and foie gras gyoza. Clap’s menu also features a vegetarian and vegan friendly menu with cold and hot starters, signature mains, rolls, nigiris, makis as well as a selection of grills from Clap’s very own Josper oven.

Cuisine: Japanese Fusion

Location: DIFC Gate Village