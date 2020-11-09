Image Credit:

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants and lounges. Sure, it may not be as frequently as before, but we've still got enough new spots to have a whole story about.

Here's a list of brand new spots, as well as some of Dubai's hottest restaurants of 2020 so far, that you have to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

The newly launched DIFC restaurant serves French fine dining cuisine in a refined and friendly setting. Additionally, they just opened their terrace, just in time for the amazing winter weather. The philosophy of the concept revolves around the restaurant’s open kitchen, meticulously crafted dishes, high-end fine ingredients and exquisite creations. For those who don’t know, Joël Robuchon is the most starred chef in the world. The kitchen will be presided over by Robuchon’s protegee; Executive Chef Axel Manes, one of the youngest and most creative chefs to have received a Michelin star, who trained under his mentor for many years.

Cuisine: French

Location: DIFC Gate Village

When: Daily from 11.30am to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 12am

Brasserie Boulud

Brasserie Boulud by Daniel Boulud, celebrity chef-owner of award-winning restaurants around the world, has officially opened its doors at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk this Thursday 29 October 2020; bringing a new French experience to Dubai’s current dining scene. The menu offering French-inspired cuisine, rooted in tradition, which is obvious when you see the menu options and the plating. Diners can expect contemporary classics, rooted in tradition including foie gras with orange, dry apricot and fig brioche, sole with parsley, capers, cauliflower and broccoli, truffled duck leg confit with green lentils and root vegetables as well as dessert specialities such as Vacherin, French meringue with vanilla ice-cream from Tahiti and red fruits compote, saffron pear and pistachio tart and a selection of French cheese.

Cuisine: French

Location: Sofitel, The Obelisk, Wafi

When: Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 12am, friday and Saturday from 6pm to 1.30am and closed on Sunday

Billionaire Dubai

Billionaire Dubai has revamped itself and offers an amazing dinner and show experience. The show features talented performers, acrobats and singers. The Artistic Production Director, Montserrat Moré is ex-Cirque du Soleil, so you can expect the shows to be amazing. To top off the dinner entertainment, Billionaire will regularly host leading DJs and artists. Dinner offers two distinct menus (Japanese and Italian) curated by celebrity chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu.

Cuisine: Japanese - Italian

Location: Taj Hotel Business Bay

Cost: Dh600 per person

When: Daily from 9pm to 3am

Caya

A new homegrown neighbourhood eatery, Caya, is a great community hangout spot in Dubai. The Mediterranean inspired eatery located in Nshama Town Square offers an all-day dining spot. On the menu, you will find signature dishes like the Royal Shakshuka, a breakfast of beef chorizo sausage, topped with kale and halloumi. The Kleftiko, a slow-cooked lamb shank paired with roasted vegetables or go all-in with the Vongole Linguine with clams layered in a lemon butter sauce, served on top of the freshest linguini pasta. Their weekend BBQ night will offer live acoustic entertainment and chef specials with seasonal ingredients. Caya is also very kid-friendly offering a play area and park space for the kids.

Cuisine: Mediterranean inspired

Location: Nshama Town Square, Dubai

Price: Ranging between Dh35-95

When: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Em Sherif Cafe

The luxury Middle Eastern Café is now open in Dubai with an all-day-dining experience. The café destination from Lebanon opened its doors in Al Manzil Downtown Dubai, overlooking the Dubai Fountains & Burj Khalifa. The two-floors licensed café created by Mireille Hayek, also known as “Em Sherif”, is a fusion between oriental and modern. The menu includes an extensive selection of salads, cold and hot mezze like the famous tabbouleh with its three variations, lentil salad, creamy hummus with pine nuts, mloukhiye bel zeit, kishk and awarma, shrimps with red chili sauce and a la provencal. Em Sherif Café menu also includes a daily dish and mains such as the famous chicken msakhan and everyone’s favorite grills and sandwiches.

Location: Al Manzil Downtown Dubai

Cost: Approx. Dh200 for two

When: Sunday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 1am

Lana Lusa

Inspired by Portuguese roots, the menu is filled with large comforting dishes and real ﬂavours, best shared across the table. The eatery also serves amazing coffee and Portuguese pastries. The European menu features plenty of seafood, grilled meats and healthy salads for those looking for a light meal. The all-day eatery also makes an amazing Portuguese breakfast.

Location: Wasl 51, Al Wasl Road

Cost: Approx. Dh250 for two

When: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Al Beiruti

Al Beiruti is an all-day dining destination that offers food for the soul. Some of the signature dishes include Zaatar Hummus, Mustard Ras Aasfour, Al Beiruti Kibbeh, Al Beiruti Fries, and many others. The venue also offers freshly-made manaeesh straight out of the oven, Lebanese coffee on Al Beiruti’s terrace at sunset and loungy evenings spent over shisha. Al Beiruti will also be selling fresh Lebanese products and produce that guests won’t be able to find anywhere else in Dubai.

Cuisine: Lebanese

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Lamborghini showroom

When: Daily from 8am to 1.30am

Food District

Food District, a new two-storey, licensed dining hub in Dubai celebrating 13 homegrown concepts all under one roof. The concept was created by the brains behind Depachika Food Hall. This location has both an indoor and terrace space at The Pointe and has front-row views of the world’s largest dancing fountains. The first floor showcases ten dine-in brands from trend-setting Dubai-based chefs, restaurateurs and food entrepreneurs, alongside two licensed bars. Meanwhile, the ground level houses an artisan coffee and café concept, with sandwiches, pastries and a gelato stall. This new one-stop, dine-in food market offers breakfast, lunch and dinner, paired with beverages from the following specialty vendors, each helming their own booth.

Cuisine: Various

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Ground floor: Daily from 9am to 10pm. First floor: From Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 10pm. Thursday and Friday from 12pm to 12am. The bar remains open until 2am

Señor Pico

New to Dubai, the legendary restaurant concept first opened in San Francisco in 1964. Located on Palm Jumeirah, Senor Pico is Dubai’s first restaurant to dish out Mexican-Californian cuisine. Signature dishes such as Lamb Pastor, succulent Lamb shoulder layered with onions marinated for 48 hours, Pico Chicken which is a stand-up marinated chicken with adobo, cumin, coriander lime juice, the cheese crusted quesadilla which has a special cheese blend of Oaxaca, Monterey Jack, white cheddar and the restaurant’s signature Cotija crust served with roasted poblano chile salsa on corn tortilla.

Cuisine: Mexican-Californian

Location: Palm Jumeirah, West Beach

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Samakje

Samakje, a new Levantine-Mediterranean seafood restaurant at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah, is now open. An Arabic word that loosely translates to ‘Fish Expert’, Samakjé offers Levantine inspired cuisine and seafood. The culinary philosophy blends Mediterranean vibes with Levantine influences. The restaurant also offers front-row seats to Palm Fountains and offers a variety of options for mezze and mains, a licensed bar, sheesha and backgammon.

Cuisine: Levantine

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Sal Burj Al Arab

The contemporary mirrored pop-up is located at the terrace of the Burj Al Arab and overlooks the 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up and launched by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal offers Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing. The word Sal, which means ‘salt’ in Spanish and Portuguese, pays homage to the sea and one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the world, not only in its name but also through the restaurant’s catch of the day – grilled or baked in sea salt to concentrate the natural flavours.

Cuisine: Spanish - Portugese

Location: Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach

Cost: Dh450 per person with Dh300 Sal dining credit, Dh800 for couples and Dh600 F&B credit, Dh110 for a two-course meal at Sal without pool and beach access

When: Beach Club from 10am to 7pm, Restaurant from 12.30pm to 11pm

Meshico

Meshico is a fun night out. Their cuisine is inspired by the Mexican territory, its parties, its folklore and the natural beauty. The chefs take traditional culinary techniques and give them a contemporary twist. The menu heavily features tacos, grills, a raw selection and more. From chipotle meatballs to start to the carne en su jugo. Salads, soups, tacos and tortas are among the extensive dinner menu.

Location: The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah

When: Daily from 1pm to 5am

Koko Bay

A fresh new beachfront restaurant and bar, Koko Bay opened recently at the West Beach development on Palm Jumeirah. Inspired by the beaches of Bali, Koko Bay offers both an indoor and an Alfresco toes in the sand dining experience with a modern Asian and European-influenced. Showcasing crunchy bar nibbles, healthy salads, a raw bar, hearty mains and a flaming wood-fired Robata grill tended to by a grill master. The vibe is so Bali, you’ll feel like you’re not even in Dubai anymore.

Cuisine: Balinese

Location: Palm Jumeirah, West Beach

Cost: Approx Dh500 for two

When: Saturday to Wednesday from 12pm to 12am and Thursday to Friday, from 12pm to 1am

Brass Monkey

Brass Monkey, a new hangout entertainment spot has launched on Bluewaters Island. The venue, which is fully licenced offers two floors of food, beverages and games that everyone can take part in. We’re talking retro video games, 12 bowling lanes, VR racing simulators, pool and snooker, air hockey, shoot-hoops and many more games. The entertainment venue also offers casual dining at their restaurant and bar, making it an all-encompassing spot to spend time with friends and family.

Location: Bluewaters Island

Cost: Approx Dh300 for two

When: Sunday to Tuesday from 2pm to 1am, Wednesday and Thursday from 2pm to 3am, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to 3am

TBK Dubai

TBK, the casual restaurant located in the bustling Galleria Mall promises a relaxed setting to enjoy a bite to eat with family and friends. TBK offers an all-day dining experience serving everything from salads and light dishes through to classics such as burgers, pastas, pizzas and Korean Fried Wings. Whether you are catching up over coffee, taking the kids out for a filling breakfast, meeting your colleagues for lunch or having dinner with your other half. The restaurant is full of natural light and a large olive tree taking center stage.

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Wasl

Cost: Approx. Dh250 for two

When: Daily from 9am to 11pm

The Maine Land Brasserie

Located at Zaha Hadid’s Magnum Opus in Business Bay, The Maine Land Brasserie is the newest opening for the Maine man, Joey Ghazal. A beautiful venue that fuses past with the present, it feels like a timeworn, old-world steakhouse/brasserie/speakeasy. The Maine Land Brasserie menu features everything from shellfish to snails and fish to steak cuts that are aged just the way carnivores like them. A few favourites from the original Maine menu in JBR have been included on the menu. Expect good quality food, great service and a very cool vibe.

Cuisine: Upscale American

Location Business Bay, The Opus

Cost: Approximately Dh360 for two

French Riviera

Jumeirah Al Qasr has launched a brand-new pop-up dining experience called French Riviera. Serving up a mix of classic and modern French Mediterranean food designed for sharing. Located on the beach at Jumeirah Al Qasr next to Shimmers, French Riviera offers a Cote D’Azur influenced dining experience. The menu includes south of France inspired dishes like Red Tuna Crudo with Black Truffle Petals, octopus cooked over a wood fire and the French Dover Sole ‘Meuniere’ with Crushed Potatoes. There is also a selection of tasty pasta dishes such as the Half Lobster with Homemade Linguine, while meat lovers can tuck into the restaurant’s signature Wood Fire Beef Entrecote with Green Pepper Sauce. To end the meal dessert options include Madagascar Vanille Mille-Feuille with Brown Butter Ice Cream, French toast Crème Brulée Style or Pineapple Tatin Tart.

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Al Qasr Hotel

Cost: Approximately Dh500 for two

Roka Dubai

From the creator of Zuma, comes Roka, an award-winning robatayaki concept launched in Dubai after the success of their London venue. Although Roka launched in February 2020, we consider this a new spot since dining out really hadn’t been an option for a while now in Dubai over the last few months. Located in the ME Hotel at The Opus in Business Bay, Zuma’s baby sister restaurant brings a unique style of contemporary Japanese cooking to Dubai. The menu features signature dishes from the robata, like the yakitori-negima yaki - robata grilled chicken skewers with spring onion and the Kankoku fu kohitsuji, lamb cutlets with Korean spices and sesame cucumber, as well as the gindara no saikyo-yaki, black cod in marinated yuzu miso. Other favourites like maki rolls, tempura and salads are also featured heavily on the menu. Roka Dubai is, in fact, more of a casual experience and more affordable prices than the world-famous Zuma.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Business Bay, The Opus