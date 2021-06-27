Image Credit: Images Supplied

Dubai: Although a global pandemic is slowing down the entire world, Dubai somehow still manages to launch new restaurants regularly.

Here's a list of new spots to check out if you love dining out and trying new things.

The Theatre

Image Credit: Supplied

A new nightlife experience is coming to the city. Directed by the Middle East’s own showman, Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer and pianist, Guy Manoukian, comes The Theater Dubai. A new venue that is home to an entertaining experience with a lineup of dynamic shows as well as fine dining. Each show at The Theater is performed by a lineup of international artists flown in specially for the performance. These include vocalists and aerial dancers from Vegas. Basically, expect performers to be hanging from the ceiling. The Theatre features an international menu with a mix of bold flavours. Begin the evening with a fine selection of Beluga and Oscietra Caviar, along with a warm selection of Chef’s special handmade Beef Gyoza served with smoked onion purée. Seafood lovers can try the Lobster Linguini –poached lobster cooked in lobster stock, while the meat lovers can indulge in the signature slow-cooked Wagyu Tomahawk with shaved truffle. Guests can also explore the multiple bars across the venue, including a special retro-style speakeasy and more.

Cuisine: International

Location: Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Timings: Wednesday to Saturday, 7.30pm to 2am (First seating: 7.30pm, second seating: 10pm)

Isola Ristorante

Image Credit: Supplied

Isola Ristorante celebrates stripped-down, coastal Italian cooking. Combined with Mediterranean-style hospitality and located in the newly renovated Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Isola has hints of timeless Italian charm. Complete with jade lounges, calming deck views of a streaming ravine, a marble-white bar and floral aesthetics. The dining menu, available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, features modern classics like ‘La Parmigiana di Melanzane’, eggplant parmigiana, ‘Orata alla griglia’, grilled sea bream with Sicilian dressing, ‘Scaloppine di vitello al limone’, veal sirloin with a zesty lemon sauce and ‘Spaghetti alle vongole e bottarga’, cooked to al dente perfection, accompanied with clams and Sardinian bottarga (a delicacy of cured fish roe). And for dessert, the timeless, coffee-flavoured heritage favourite tiramisu.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Timings: Daily from 8am to 11pm

Kinoya

Image Credit: Supplied

Created by the brain behind A Story of Food, the Dubai based ramen genius Neha, launched her own restaurant Kinoya. With waiting lists to get seated, diners are raving about the quality of food. By serving typical Japanese foods like Donabe, Onsen Tamago, Dashi, Omurice, and many other traditional delights, Kinoya provides an all-encompassing experience of atmosphere and taste. Kinoya has been meticulously designed to revolutionize the Japanese culinary narrative in Dubai.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Onyx Tower, The Greens

Timings: Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 1am

La Casa del Tango

Image Credit: Supplied

The man bringing the true spirit of La Boca to the heart of DIFC, is famous Tango dancer Enrique Macana. His vision, La Casa del Tango is a first-of-its-kind experience for the region that combines Tango dance shows with a restaurant and bar setting, along with a supporting dance studio and fashion boutique. Dressed in warm leathers and elite décor, the chic venue serves up authentic Argentinian cuisine and drinks which is accompanied by Tango shows and music curated by the creator. The menu has been created by renowned Head Chef Jorge Rivero. The Master Asador has created a bespoke, hand-built “Domo” in the kitchen – the first of its kind in the Middle East – which is visible for guests in the dining room. The “Domo” method is a modern way of slow-cooking meat with a wood fire for added smoke flavour and tenderness. Signature dishes include the chorizo parrillero con provolone, huevos gramajo trufados, entraña con provoleta.

Cuisine: Argentinan

Location: DIFC

Timings: Saturday to Friday from 8am to 1am

Sauce

Image Credit: Supplied

Sauce is a trendy American Diner concept, reminiscent of the 50’s classic diners located by the Dubai Canals. Already trending on TikTok, thanks to the burgers, interiors and swing rock, the venue is a playful throwback nod to the 50’s. The diner-style restaurant offers a variety of simple, trendy food, beverages and desserts. The menu features classic burgers and hotdogs, salads, pizzas and sandwiches, milkshakes, brownies. Though the Sauce concept remains true to the typical American diner, it also includes a fusion from different countries, as it should be located in one of the most diverse cities in the world. Sauces include Indian, Local and Levantine delicacies within their tastes, for example, Garlic Labneh, Tahini Mustard and Harissa ketchup.

Cuisine: American

Location: Al Habtoor City

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 12am

Myrra

Image Credit: Supplied

Myrra is the new sister restaurant of OPA and is located at a gorgeous beachfront location. It exudes a Greek and Spanish holiday mood and is a great spot to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner with a view. The restaurant is located on the busy Club Vista Mare strip and serves tasty Greek and Spanish cuisine. The menu is full of fresh fish and shellfish dishes, as well as tasty grills, summery salads, and a variety of sweets. Oysters, grilled calamari, paella, kleftiko, spanakopita, and other dishes, as well as a variety of mixed cocktails and a grape menu, are among the menu's highlights.

Cuisine: Greek and Spanish

Location: Cub Vista Mare

Timings:Open daily from 11am to 1am

Fi'lia

Image Credit: Supplied

Fi'lia is the first fully female-led Italian Mediterranean restaurant in Dubai that has just opened its doors at the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences. 25-year old Chef de Cuisine Sara Aqel, who is of Palestinian Jordanian decent is at the helm of the restaurant and making her mark on the Dubai restaurant scene. Sara was trained under Massimo Bottura (acclaimed Italian Chef, crowned with three Michelin stars) and is heading the kitchen supported by a team of women, whether it's in the kitchen or on the restaurant floor. Think delicious 18 hour veal ragu, pizzas, baked sea bass and so much more. The location is stunning on the 70th floor, with 360-degree views over Dubai and an impressive terrace.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Business Bay

Timings: Daily from 10am to 1am

Cipriani Dolci

Image Credit: Supplied

Celebrating 90-years in the world of hospitality, Cipriani launched the highly anticipated Cipriani Dolci, located at the gates of Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall in April 2021. Diners will discover a menu featuring an Cipriani classics, including Baked Tagliolini, Scampi alla Carlina "Seppioline in Tecia", Carpaccio and more. Signature Dolci classics will be available, from the Torta Di Cioccolato, Vanilla Meringue Cake, Ice Cream freshly whipped to order, Lemon Tart, Tiramisu and more. In addition to the signature Italian dishes, the venue will also offer take-away services, gift baskets and will retail the full range of fine Cipriani food products including Cacao by Cipriani artisanal chocolate.

Cuisine: Italian

Location: Dubai Mall

Timings: Daily from 10am to 1am

Hunter & Barrel

The high-end casual dining restaurant and lounge concept born in Australia have opened its Dubai doors at Vida Emirates Hills. Known for its hunt, gather and fire-inspired culinary fundamentals, and an array of charcoal roasted meats, vegetables and barrel-aged craft beverages, Hunter & Barrel Dubai will open with a daily happy hour available Saturday to Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with a diverse beverage menu of hops, grape and more. Hunter & Barrel’s highlights include open fire prawns and smoky chicken wings; lighter meals include salad options like char-grilled chicken and kale and cured salmon fillet and burger lovers also catered to with choices of Angus beef and cornfed chicken.

Cuisine: Australian

Location: Vida Emirates Hills

Timings: Daily from 11am to 1am

Medi Terra

With an alfresco terrace reminiscent of coastal European hot spots during summertime, Medi Terra has just launched in Abu Dhabi serves up laid-back vibes in a casual and inviting environment. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the eatery prides itself on using only premium ingredients to create simple, high-quality and satisfying dishes that showcase fresh flavours from the Med, with a particular focus on Italian classics. From the kitchen, diners can expect highlights dishes of calamari with lemon aioli, basil arancini filled with cheddar and mozzarella to start, as well as fresh salads of kale, fig and avocado with cranberry and lemon oregano dressing, and creamy burrata on a bed of red and yellow cherry tomatoes with arugula and balsamic reduction, plus more.

Cuisine: European

Location: Marsa Al Bateen Marina in Abu Dhabi

Timings: 12pm to 11pm on weekdays, and 10am to 12am on weekends

Lucky Fish

Lucky Fish is an effortlessly chic Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar located at West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. With a rich culinary journey and a lively day to night ambience, Dubai’s latest beachside hot spot promises to bring a laid-back yet elevated experience, overlooking views of the Dubai Marina skyline. The menu is inspired by the flavours of the ocean and the Mediterranean region, highlighting Italian, French and Spanish cuisine, showcasing the highest quality seafood and meats. An enviable location on the coastal beach-front, Lucky Fish’s interiors reflect a tranquil style with a well-thought-out rustic design concept, perfect for dining no matter the time of day.

Cuisine: Mediterranean

Location: West Beach, Palm Beach

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Mimi Kakushi

Image Credit: Supplied

Looking for a new scene? Step into Mimi Kakushi, an immersion to Osaka in the 1920s, merging modern art and western fashion into the nightlife and street life of Japan. The two-floor space, brought to life by the team behind La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Twiggy by La Cantine pays homage to the modernist Mavo movement celebrating the radical and avante-garde. The food offers a playful twist to well-known Japanese favourites with sharing plates of sashimi, sushi, tempura and gyoza, as well as the Kagoshima wagyu beef, paired with an extensive beverage menu, and an eclectic dessert selection rounding off the grand finale.

Cuisine: Japanese

Location: Restaurant Village Four Seasons Resort.

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Montauk Boutique Café & Restaurant

Montauk Boutique Café and Restaurant has officially opened its doors to the public this month in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi. Serving up Long Island beach house vibes in the UAE’s capital, Montauk presents a wholesome, home-to-table style menu, impeccably curated by the restaurant’s Emirati owner and founder, Chef Mariam Almansoori, whose passion and artistry is ingrained into every aspect of the homegrown brand. Designed from top to bottom to reflect the comfort found in a warming home, Montauk houses a living room-style dining room on the first floor, and a bakery and terrace on the second floor. They offer fresh daily salads of spiced fig & goat’s cheese, watermelon & feta, and burrata with citrus will be available, as well as tempting starter dishes of spicy grilled garlic prawns, harissa & sundried tomato chicken with king oyster mushrooms & lemongrass hummus. For mains, the Montauk grilled Canadian lobster with roasted nori butter is set to be a signature, in addition to spiced lamb chops with pomegranate & Greek Yoghurt, salmon with mango & corn salsa, and creamy truffle rigatoni. Classic desserts bring meals to an indulgent end at Montauk with options like sticky toffee pudding, passionfruit cheesecake, and chocolate caramel fondant.

Cuisine: International

Location: Al Khaleej Al Arabi

Timings: Daily from 9am to 12am

Twiggy by La Cantine

Twiggy by La Cantine is a new beach club and restaurant concept located at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon. The new spot comes from the team behind culinary hotspots La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa. A place for those who want to chill, the sunny "beachside" restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu – with the addition of a sushi selection. The best thing about Twiggy is that it gives you access to the famed 100m Park Hyatt Lagoon with prices starting from Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends, which are redeemable against F&B at Twiggy.

Cuisine: French Mediterranean

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai

Timings: Lagoon is open daily from 9am till sunset, Restaurant is open daily from 12pm to 2am

AKA

AKA is a new Cyberpunk-inspired Japanese lounge that offers fine of Japanese-inspired cuisine including Sushi and Maki platters. traditional dinner show experience. AKA is a small, glamorous space, with velvet interiors and an Asian-inspired lounge menu of sharing plates, paired with innovative beverages. They plan to soon have shows, curated by White Rabbit that will push boundaries, once live entertainment is back on track in Dubai.