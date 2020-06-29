Image Credit: Cleofe Maceda/Gulf News

Dubai: The 23rd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) will begin on July 9 and continue until August 29, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) announced on Monday.

A series of festival campaigns, including Eid Al Adha and Back to School (BTS), were also announced.

The establishment urged residents and visitors to rediscover the joy of summer in Dubai through a rich line-up of events, promotions, entertainment and digitally-led experiences and initiatives.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “This year, more than ever, we look forward to welcoming back the city’s residents and visitors to summer in Dubai, while ensuring their health and safety remain our highest priority. Through additional safety measures put in place across malls and retail stores, Dubai will once again be the place to be this summer season, and we look forward to another successful and safe edition of DSS, alongside the other summer festivals. As the city thrives, we will bring back our popular events and promotions over the course of seven action-packed weeks, and welcome new elements that will allow shoppers everywhere to participate in the festivities.

For 23 years, DSS has paved the way for shopping festivals globally and has proven that it can evolve with the changing times and trends. This summer will be no different, as the city opens up and is set to showcase the best of retail and entertainment, as well as an array of innovative virtual and physical elements, to keep everyone entertained all summer long.”

DSS returns with shopping deals, chances to win, family fun, new experiences and endless entertainment to create a memorable summer season.