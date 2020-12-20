Dubai: On December 26 , Majid Al Futtaim Malls across Dubai will host the 12-Hour Sale, with savings of 25 per cent to 90 per cent available.
Which malls are participating?
Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, My City Centre Al Barsha and City Centre Al Shindagha.
When does it take place?
The December 26 sale will be running from 10am to 10pm, the epic one-day promotion includes mega deals on everything from the latest big brand fashion lines, electronics, childrenswear and much more.
Shoppers who spend more than Dh300 at any of the participating malls during the 12-hour Sale will enter a special prize draw to win One Million Share points.
For the chance to become the first DSF 12-Hour Sale Share Millionaire winner, customers should download the Rewards app to their mobile and scan their shopping receipts to the value of at least Dh300. The winner will be announced 48 hours after the promotion has ended.
The DSF 12-Hour Sale also marks the first day of the annual DSF with malls and stores around Dubai offering savings of up to 75 per cent.
For more information, please visit @dsfsocial on social media channels and mydsf.ae.