This once in a lifetime event gives you the chance to cycle 14km on Dubai's famous highway

Dubai: Today is your last chance to sign up to the latest Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) event, Dubai Ride.

DFC set to welcome residents and visitors for the first-of-its-kind cycling event this Friday, November 20, as Dubai Ride sees a section of Sheikh Zayed Road turn into a cycling track.

The non-competitive, free-to-enter, community event will see participants set off on a once-in-a-lifetime bike ride along two distinct routes - with the longer route including the city’s main artery, passing a number of the city’s iconic buildings.

The routes: 4km and 14km

A 4km family-friendly, fun ride is open to participants as young as five years old. An extended, 14km open ride is designed to motivate cycling enthusiasts aged 13 years or older to take on an exciting new challenge. Participants can cycle at their own pace, and register for either of the two routes at their nominated check-in time. People of determination are welcome to participate in either route.

The 4km Family Route

This route will commence close to The Dubai Mall Cinema Parking entrance, taking riders around Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai. Participants will mark a full circle around Souk Al Bahar, The Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa, before finally heading back to the finishing point.

The 14km Sheikh Zayed Road Route

This route will take participants along a loop of the main highway, between Dubai World Trade Centre and Safa Park. For the first time in history, both directions of the highway will be open for cyclists only. Participants will receive their allocated starting point based on their allotted check-in time.

Speed limits will be set throughout the stretch to ensure public health and safety, closely monitored by race marshals. These will also ensure social distancing guidelines are strictly being followed between cyclists. No backpacks will be allowed on the cycling routes. Water stations will be available at regular intervals along both routes, thanks to Mai Dubai.

Ahead of the race

It’s important to plan ahead for this historic event. All cyclists must be able to competently cycle a minimum distance of 4km, bring their own bike and helmet, and wear a face mask. Every rider must register to participate in the ride at dubairide.com and receive a confirmation to take part on the exclusive circuits.

Participants must collect their riding bibs at Dubai World Trade Centre, Zabeel Hall 3 on Wednesday, 18 November and Thursday, 19 November, from 3pm to 11pm. A copy of their email confirmation is essential for bib collection.

On event day, free parking will be available throughout the area. Participants will be sent details on their allocated parking area prior to the event, based on their allotted check-in times. Bikes must be mounted to the back of, or inside your car - ensuring no mounts are placed at the top of the vehicle, to be able to access the car parks. Special parking areas have been allocated for People of Determination at the Swissôtel Al Murooj, Downtown Dubai. Participants who would like to cycle to the event may check-in at the Coca Cola Arena Parking 5 (no parking is available at this location).

Key info:

Location: Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost: Free