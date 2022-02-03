Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai posted that the iconic Museum of the Future will open to the world on February 22, 2022.
He posted the news on his official Instagram account, and said, "Brothers and sisters... The most beautiful building on earth in the UAE will launch to the world on February 22, 2022..."
Dubai Museum of the Future has been listed by National Geographic as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world for its astounding architecture and sophisticated technological innovations.
Spanning an area of 30,000 square metres, the seven-storey pillar-less structure stands 77m tall. The stainless-steel façade, which extends over 17,000 square metres, is illuminated by 14,000m of Arabic calligraphy designed by the Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej.
The museum is also linked by two bridges, the first extending to Jumeirah Emirates Towers, with a length of 69m, and the second linking it to the Emirates Towers metro station, with a length of 212m.
Adorned with quotes
The Arabic calligraphy that adorns the façade includes quotes by Sheikh Mohammad. Among the quotes are “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone” and “The future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it... The future does not wait... The future can be designed and built today”.