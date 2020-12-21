Dubai: Over the years, Dubai has become the city to celebrate New Year’s Eve. With fireworks at every corner and massive celebrations across the city, tourists from all over the world flock to Dubai to celebrate this special event. One hotel in particular is offering a Dh8.8million New Year’s package.
ME Dubai, the hotel designed by Dame Zaha Hadid, which has just opened its doors last month in November is offering a superlative package to ring in 2021.
The package includes a three-night stay at the hotel’s suite, full board dining and a new Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Roadster, the fastest and most powerful roadster in Bugatti’s history and a a timepiece from Jacob & Co.’s Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Collection. And yes, you get to keep both the car and the watch.
This isn’t the first time a venue in Dubai has offered expensive New Year’s Eve packages. In 2018, White Dubai offered guests a table for Dh50,000. While in 2017, the Shangri La hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road offered a special private firework viewing from their rooftop for Dh100,000. But so far, the Dh8.8 million package is the first of its kind.
Key info:
Location: Business Bay, Opus Building
Cost: Dh8.8 million for three nights, a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Roadster and a Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon
When: Check-in begins at 3pm on December 31 until check out on January 3 at 12pm