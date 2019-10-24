Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Best-selling author and Instagram fitness star Joe Wicks is up for another challenge, one that will see him attempt a Guinness World Record in Dubai on Saturday, October 26.

Wicks, was in Dubai on Thursday, where he sat down with Gulf News at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. He answered many questions about his diet and fitness regimen, and spoke about the HIIT workout record ahead of the big event.

will be in the city during the annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, will target the world’s largest high-intensity interval training or HIIT 30x30 session at Skydive Dubai, which is open to the public.

‘The Body Coach’ star will lead the intense cardio free-to-attend session, which will feature a 30-minute class with a series of short and intense periods of anaerobic exercises, followed by short recovery breaks.

Wicks currently holds the record title himself with a HIIT class of 3,804 participants he led in London in 2017 — and has now called upon the city of Dubai to be ‘In It, Together’ to beat that record.

The session will be moderate in intensity, with a basic level of fitness required to participate. In order to break the Guinness World Record, all participants must complete the full 30-minute workout without stopping. Participation is for people aged 18 years and above, with registration details available online.