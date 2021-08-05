1 of 10
SHOP DSS SUMMER SALE: The epic summer-long DSS Summer Sale continues this weekend with 500 brands and 3,500 outlets serving up savings of 25 to 75 per cent. Participating stores include fashion brands RVCA, Massimo Dutti, Twin Set and Koton plus homeware stores Jysk, Iwan Maktabi Carpet and Mood. Eyewear outlets Al Amin Optical, Al Jaber Optical and Crystal Vision will host super offers along with footwear brands Coach, Fitflop and Kurt Geiger plus many more brands.
Image Credit: Yousra Zaki
NEW ENCLOSED TERRACE AT LUCKY FISH: Lucky Fish invites guests to cool off and beat the heat at their newly enclosed expansive and breezy indoor terrace. Located on the shores of West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, socialites and culinary aficionados can indulge in seafood specialties, taking in the views of the iconic Dubai Marina skyline all in the comfort of the venues airconditioned interiors. With daily entertainment provided by their resident DJ playing an eclectic mix of uplifting beats, this energetic setting is the ultimate location for a Mediterranean inspired escape this summer.
Image Credit: Supplied
IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE: Until August 28, IMG Worlds of Adventure will stage its great Summer Festival. A daily LED Display Dance Extravaganza will wow visitors while an Indoor Beach will be the summer’s coolest attraction. A Character Parade will feature 30 plus cartoon stars including Modesh and Dana, Johnny Bravo, Gumball, Darwin, Finn and Jake as well as Marvel heroes Hulk and Captain America. Visitors will also be entertained by zombies on a haunted hotel truck, dinosaurs on a safari truck, circus performers including stilt walkers, uni cyclists, swamp creatures, jugglers, African drummers, African dancers and more. Guests at IMG Worlds of Adventure can also explore great competitions, deals and lots of delicious food options.
Image Credit: Supplied
CATCH SCARY BAD: Ideal for fright fans and lovers of classic horror flicks, The Junction Theatre in Alserkal Avenue will welcome to the stage a performance of the play Scary Bad from August 5 to 7. Inspired by cult slasher and monster films, the show makes fun of the traditions and well-worn scenes from some of the best-loved and most popular scary movies.
Image Credit: Supplied
CELEBRATE WORLD OYSTER DAY WITH DIBBA BAY OYSTERS: Dibba Bay, the first farm in the Middle East to grow gourmet oysters, is celebrating World Oyster Day this Thursday, August 5. For one day only you can enjoy Oysters for just Dh8 at the Dibba Bay’s farm shop nestled in the bustling Fishing Harbour 2 in Umm Suqiem 1. They've recently set up an indoor summer terrace so you can now slurp down on the luscious bivalves in an air-conditioned space while still enjoying the sea views. The offer is available all day from 10.30am to 10pm.
Image Credit: Supplied
LOVE BEYOND THE SEA: The Theatre by QE2, located on the legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 cruise liner in Port Rashid, will host a performance of the play Love Beyond the Sea on 6 August. A magical and romantic story filled with great live music and songs, the show is a must for theatre lovers. Tickets, starting from Dh99, can be purchased from visitdubai.com
Image Credit:
SUMMER OF ICE CREAM: With temperatures continuing to climb, Abu Dhabi Culinary has unveiled an exciting line up of ice-cream themed initiatives to keep residents cool throughout summer. Running until August 31 as part of the wider Abu Dhabi Shopping & Dining Season, Abu Dhabi Culinary’s ‘Summer of Ice Cream’ activations include international and local brands conducting limited-time residencies at Yas Mall’s purpose-built Ice Cream Lab. With a range of ice-creams flavours available, UK-founded DYCE, the modern and electric ice cream house, will be displaying Insta-worthy frozen treats at the Ice Cream Lab between August 5 to 18, with local brand Parlour Boutique scooping up French flair and panache from August 6 to 12. Way Up, the specialty café, and Soil Store, the leading organic food store, will take-over from August 13 to 26 and August 20 to 31, respectively.
Image Credit: Supplied
ATB X TISC TAKE OVER MCGETTIGAN’S BRUNCH: Dubai’s biggest girl gang ATB x The Invite Said Casual, are taking over McGettigan’s Brunch for one day only on Friday, 6th August at their JLT, DWTC, and Souk Madinat locations. McGettigan’s is offering all TISC group members a 25 per cemt discount on brunch packages for one day only. So get the squad together and enjoy an afternoon of specialty beverages, live entertainment, fantastic food, and, most importantly, social media moments with your girls at the McGettigan’s photo walls. There will also be live social media competitions running throughout the day at each venue. Brunch starts at Dh249 for the house package or Dh 299 for the premium package, and that’s before a 25 per cent discount.
Image Credit: Supplied
New Brunch at Soho GARDEN: It’s never too late to start planning your weekend brunch scenes. Soho Garden has a fix for everyone this summer with the launch of their exciting new Soho Brunch kicking-off his Friday, August 6, from 3pm to 6.30pm with a range of packages starting at Dh299 onwards with options to upgrade. The brunch offers you the perfect excuse to tuck into a spread with a beverage paired with every dish, from pan seared chicken and prawn gyoza with kabayaki sauce, crispy calamari, to chicken yakitori, Soho garden salad with marinated tofu, cherry tomatoes, edamame on toasted garlic bread. A wide range of sushi platters, hickory smoked corn-fed chicken, wok charred Wagyu beef tenderloin, pan seared fillets of sea bass with shrimp bisque, and vegetable Pad Thai noodles, all with mouth-watering accompaniments. Top this off by indulging your sweet tooth with double chocolate brownie, classic tiramisu, assorted ice-cream among others for dessert, and soak in the good vibes with the DJ spinning the best of hip hop tracks to bask in the brunch buzz.
Image Credit: Supplied
NEW MENU AT THE NOODLE HOUSE: The Noodle House is expanding its menu to add more than 35 new dishes from across Asian culinary capitals, with an extended selection of plant-based dishes and table-side experiences. Now available across all Dubai venues, guests can delve into an entirely revamped menu. Signature dishes have been added from a total of 10 Southeast Asian regions including Korea, Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines and Malaysia, ensuring no cuisine is left unexplored. New additions to the menu include a range of street food options like baos, salads and soups, noodles, a completely new Yakitori section, and several desserts. Street food additions include the likes of Chicken Xiao Long Bao and Kinilaw Na Tanigue, while special additions include Korean Fried Chicken and Potato & Octopus Takoyaki.
Image Credit: Supplied