Dubai: The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah will join in this year’s festivities with a Diwali themed performance by the world’s largest dancing fountain, The Palm Fountain, and an amazing fireworks show on Friday, November 13.
Starting at 9pm, visitors to the family-friendly and retail destination can enjoy fireworks and a newly launched fountain show. The fountain on that day will showcase a choreographed dance to classic and contemporary Bollywood tunes and Hindi pop songs.
Diwali is the Indian festival of lights, which is celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika. Diwali symbolizes the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".
The fountain at the Pointe boasts two giant floating platforms covering 14,000 sq ft, water jets that shoot 105 metres into the air and 3,000 LED lights.
On that night a selection of restaurants at The Pointe will also offer 25 per cent off special Diwali menus.
Key info:
Location: The Pointe Palm Jumeirah
Cost: Free
When: Friday November 13 from 9pm onwards