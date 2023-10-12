Cricket fans across the UAE are taking in all the action from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The 50-over World Cup, with India as the host country, is being screened across Dubai until November 19. We have all the places where cricket enthusiasts can watch the matches live, soak in the lively atmosphere as well as enjoy delicious food.

Buffalo Wings and Rings

Buffalo Wings and Rings is screening the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on big screens and high definition televisions throughout the season at both their Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branches. Guests can enjoy sweet and spicy chicken wings, burgers, Tex-Mex specialities, and more while enjoying the matches.

Buffalo Wings and Rings is screening cricket matches as well as offering guests delicious chicken wings, Tex-Mex cuisine and more. Image Credit: Supplied

Buffalo Wings and Rings also has a business lunch with a two-course meal and a beverage every afternoon from Monday to Friday and daily happy hour from 12 to 8pm. On Mondays, happy hour runs all day. On Wednesdays, guests can enjoy wings for Dh3 per piece. There is a gents' and ladies' night on Thursdays, from 6pm to 12am, with guests getting three free drinks upon purchasing a Dh50 food voucher.

Flying Catch

Flying Catch by Shikhar Dhawan, in Jumeirah 1, has discounts for guests during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 season. The matches are being screened on a 200cm LED screen and five additional televisions. They have platters for vegetarians and non-vegetarians, as well as a 20 per cent discount on the a la carte menu. If their favourite team wins, guests can win an additional 10 per cent discount. There are also games to be played such as ‘Spin and Win’ for a soft drink.

TJ’s

Sports café TJ’s at Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also screening the match with an offer on a main course and beverage bundle, as well as happy hour during match timings.

The Huddle

Sports restaurant The Huddle’s Bur Dubai branch is welcoming sports fans throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 season. They have deals on beverages and cricket-themed dishes. Guests can enjoy Aussie lamb chops marinated in garlic and rosemary, a Kiwi-inspired brisket burger, Malli’s sea basket of calamari Afghani ‘googlee’ kebabs and more.

Try out fish and chips, cricket-themed food and more at The Huddle. Image Credit: Supplied

Roaring Rabbit

British gastro sports club Roaring Rabbit, at the Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Palm Jumeirah, has set up an LED screen for match screenings. Guests can enjoy bites along with unlimited selected beverages for three hours. They also have options for those looking for a quick snack during match hours. There will also be live music, games, and more.