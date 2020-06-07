The Dubai Fountain Image Credit: C. Roy Enriquez

Dubai: In a tweet on Saturday, Dubai Media Office said that the Dubai Fountain in front of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa would resume operations post its closure earlier this year. As Dubai eases restrictions put in place following the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities confirmed that the attraction would have precautionary measures in place including social distancing.

Last week, malls in Dubai went back to being allowed to operate to 100 per cent capacity with necessary restrictions being implemented such as temperature checks, mandatory masks, changing room rules, disinfection and social distancing. Similarly, public beaches and restaurants have also reopened.