Image Credit: Canva YZ

Dubai: At this point in time, if you’ve been following the rules, this should be your third week of staying home. As the newness of staying home in sweatpants starts giving way to resentment and grumpiness of cabin fever, we have to continue to stay strong and find the beautiful silver lining of a situation that isn’t exactly in our hands.

The more cases that are being announced, the stronger your urge should be to stay home. Right?

In my first week of self isolation, I felt like I was trying to find legal ways to leave the house. Whether it was trips to the supermarket or going for a walk around my block, back when it was still relatively okay to do so. However, these days, there is no desire for me to expose myself to something potentially harmful to my health.

So I, and many UAE residents like me, began embracing life at home with an open mind and a positive attitude.

Silver lining: Better, cleaner habits

-Celnia Aoun, a Lebanese national living in Dubai

Now that I have more time for myself with no fear of missing out on anything, I've developed a lot of clean lifestyle habits, from healthy cooking at home with the family in Lebanon, remotely via Zoom, to replacing my gym visits with an at home work out. I did buy a couple of home gym equipment and a TRX band and subscribed to a couple of my favourite online classes.

I’m also taking online courses from Coursea and I managed to start reading books again (something I haven’t done in years), witting blog posts and op-eds, and I was finally able to complete a successful meditation session without any distractions as part of a 21 days meditation cycle that a group of my friends from all around the world have committed to.

Silver lining: The gift of time

-Hiba Hani, an Emirati national living in Dubai

I think this quarantine time is a blessing and a curse. I'm of course upset that I can't see my friends, and I miss being able to leave the house when I want to, but I'm proud of how I've handled the situation. I always used to say "if only I had the time" and I would convince myself that the reason I don't do a lot of things is simply because I don't have enough time in the day. Now that I have all the time in the world, I've kind of proven to myself that this was true.

I'm taking more care of myself now, I'm working out, I'm on a regular diet, I'm able to go back to painting, and generally everything I've ever wanted to do is more or less possible for me now. I've even found that my work has been more productive because it’s shifted from a time based approach (9-6) to a more task-based approach. I'm able to take my time to focus on the right tasks instead of worrying about leaving the office before rush hour hits. I think a lot of people (me included) didn't realise just how quickly life was passing us by.

I believe we kind of underestimate time because it's not possible to be 100 per cent productive 100 per cent of the time. I didn't realise how fast paced my life was prior to this, and in turn, how exhausted I really was trying to keep up with everything. I spent 10 hours a week commuting and by the time I got home from work I was always too exhausted to do anything, and then on the weekend I would seize the opportunity to see my friends and catch up on my social life.

I could only ever really dedicate perhaps an hour from my Saturdays indulging in watching a show and putting a face mask on. This is a global crisis and I realize that of course, but a part of me genuinely believes that some good will come out of this, since I think everyone to varying degrees needed a chance to pause and breathe. More importantly, I hope that these trying times will end, but that maybe we can use this time to instill new habits, and perhaps even a new appreciation of life.

Silver lining: No social pressure

-Mahitab Hosny, an Egyptian living in Dubai

I miss my family, friends and colleagues very much but I must say I am really enjoying not having any social pressure – nowhere to be, it is a relief for now. I have Zoom chats with friends and family a lot which I never did before. I like having the time to do things like a training session in the morning with my colleagues, the time to bake and try new recipes, I don’t know how to cook but now I have the time to fail and learn.

I have been trying to spend less time on Netflix and more time reading – I read over 100 pages of my book over the weekend and it felt so so good. My husband and I moved to a new house not too long ago, it is nice to be able to enjoy it. We joke about the fact that we used our dining table in the last month more than we did in the last three years that we have lived together. Everyone around the world is going through the same thing – everyone. It’s a tough time but it will pass.

Silver lining: Learning about myself

-Amey Borkar, an Indian living in Dubai

A lot of people think self-isolation is a lonely and bleak affair, but I think its a good opportunity to get to know yourself better. You can do so much that you always wanted to do - like tidying up that closet or re-arranging your house. But on a personal level too - I have a newfound love for cooking. It's such a stress buster after a long day of work."

Silver lining: Improving my knowledge

-Lara Geadah, a Lebanese national living in Dubai

I’m really making use of my time at home. I’ve taken up a new online learning course on app design and coding. I’m also stepping up my content creation skills and I’ve bought a tonne of equipment to start filming more professional videos for YouTube. Though I’m not happy about the current situation, I feel like the only thing we can do in this situation is to make the best out of the state we are in. I’m happy that I’ve gotten the opportunity to invest in myself as I’ve been wanting to take these online courses for ages.

Silver lining: More human connection

-Ellie Keene, a UK national living in Dubai

Well today is my birthday and I’ve definitely been more spoilt than normal because people feel sorry for me being home alone. It doesn’t feel so lonely because I have the best Dubai family in the world. As in my friends. My actual family is in the UK, so I feel like I have people here that became my family. We ask about each other, check on each other. I definitely speak to more people now than I did before. Even friends who I haven’t spoken to in years. I now have the time to catch up with them.

Silver lining: Getting to know my family

-Salme El Shahed, an Egyptian living in Dubai

My favorite part about quarantine has got to be the fact that I’m getting to know myself and my family a whole lot better. I know time with our parents is not endless and as bleak as this sounds I realize that this time will one day end. Work, friends and social obligations steal so much of my time, so this is something I wouldn’t have been able to do if it wasn’t for a certain pandemic.

Silver lining: No procrastination

-Menna Fahmy, an Egyptian living in Dubai

The positivity of all of this I would say is that I’m getting time to catch up on me, and that feels liberating. Working a 9 to 6 job eats up 75 per cent of my day and that never gave me enough time to get things done. But now I am able to form a full day routine that works for me and me only. The last time I had this privilege was when I was in school and had summer vacations. So it feels good to get that freedom again.

You wake up knowing you have the full day to catch up on so many things and because there’s so much time, it forces you to do it. Taking a one week vacation from work is different in the sense that it’s a hit or miss. If you procrastinate long enough, eventually you’ll run out of time and you would’ve missed the chance to get things done. But now, being at home you eventually get bored of doing nothing and procrastination feels slow and unproductive, so it forces you to get up and do things just to avoid sitting and doing nothing.

Silver lining: Real self-care

-Noha Massoud, an Egyptian living in Dubai

I’m really enjoying doing a lot more self-care routines; I’m paying a lot of attention to my hair, skin and nails which always feels refreshing. I have picked up hobbies that I usually put off, like writing and painting, and I know everyone is trying to pick up hobbies now too. My other favorite thing is that I’ve become a lot more familiar with my home, before it was just like a cozy place I go back to right before I sleep or rush to make quick meals, but now it’s like a homey home!

The fridge is always stocked up and I’ve gotten to know my kitchen a lot better, and I’ve been loving that. Another thing is that I realized that my friends, family and I have been a lot more communicative with each other, we now always say “I miss you and I love you” so much more because we are not sure when we’ll be seeing each other again, and that has been so heartwarming.

Silver lining: Slowing down

-Ibrahim Ahmed, a UK national living in Dubai

In the past, my weekdays were always hectic and there were quite a few late nights, so it was hard to keep a healthy work-life balance. Since working from home, I have been able to prioritise what was never at the top of my list – doing indoor workouts first-thing most mornings, cooking healthy meals and spending the evenings talking to friends and family all around the world. Yes, it can get frustrating to be indoors all the time, but I have managed to fill my day, so it goes by so quickly.

Silver lining: Focusing more on me

-Shahira Hosny, an Egyptian living in Fujairah