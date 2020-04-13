Dubai: Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, UAE residents are quite limited when it comes to leaving their homes. Some are worried about their pets.
If there is a chance your cat or dog could run out of pet food, or if you don’t have access to any at home. There are some great ways to temporarily make pet food in your own kitchen with your own ingredients.
According to many veterinarians and pet food producers, it can, in fact, be quite hard to formulate an animal’s diet at home, but it is possible if you mix together the right ingredients. So always make sure you speak with your vet about what you will feed your pet, because every animal’s macros are different
First thing is first. Let’s find out what your pets could potentially eat from your fridge or pantry.
What human food is safe for dogs to eat?
- Apple: Cut into slices
- Bread: Yes, dogs can eat bread. Small amounts of plain bread (no spices and definitely no raisins)
- Cashews: Yes, dogs can eat cashews
- Carrots: Good for a dog’s teeth
- Cheese: Yes, dogs can eat cheese in small to moderate quantities
- Coconut: Yes, coconut is ok for dogs
- Corn: Yes, dogs can eat corn
- Eggs: Yes, dogs can eat eggs
- Fish: Yes, dogs can eat fish
- Honey: Yes, dogs can eat honey
- Milk: Yes, dogs can have milk
- Peanut butter: Yes, peanut butter is ok for dogs
- Peanuts: Yes, dogs can eat peanuts
- Quinoa: Yes, quinoa is OK for dogs
- Salmon: Yes, dogs can eat salmon.
- Sweet potatoes: Served plain is best
- Tuna: Yes, dogs can eat tuna, but only in small amounts
- Turkey: Yes, dogs can eat turkey
- Wheat/grains: Yes, dogs can eat wheat and other grains
- Watermelons: Totally fine after a hot walk
- Yogurt: Yes, yogurt is OK for dogs.
What to never give your dog
- Avocado
- Chocolate
- Grapes and raisins
- Onions and garlic
- Macadamia nuts
- Alcohol
- Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free gum and candy
- Coffee and Tea
- Raw eggs meat and fish
- Yeast Dough
Source: American Kennel Club
What human food is safe for cats to eat?
- Beef: Cooked only
- Cheese: Fine for your cat in small amounts
- Chicken: Cats love chicken, as long as it’s cooked
- Corn: Cats love corn
- Couscous: Cats prefer smaller grains like couscous
- Eggs: Great source of protein for cats
- Fish: Canned or cooked, never raw
- Oats: Good grain for their diet
- Turkey: Served ground and cooked
What you should never feed your cat
- Onions, garlic and chives
- Chocolate
- Liver
- Grapes and raisins
- Alcohol
- Xylitol
- Coffee and Tea
- Raw eggs meat and fish
- Yeast Dough
Source: Vets-Now
So what can you make?
So with that list of ingredients you can make a lot of things for your dog and cat.
Why not try this mixture:
• 1 cup of quinoa
• ½ kg of ground turkey
• 2 carrots, shredded
• 1/2 cup loose corn
Cook everything separately then mix it all together. Ideally everything should be shredded into small pieces so your pet can get all the ingredients in one bite.
Or try this perhaps:
• ¾ kg of shredded cooked chicken
• 2 cups brown rice
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
• 1/2 package frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower combination
The herbs are for flavor. Your animal deserves to feel fancy after all. Like in the previous recipe. Cook everything separately. Don’t fry things in oil. It’s best to boil, so you can easily mix and mash the ingredients together.
Something fishy maybe:
• 7 ounces cooked salmon
• 1 cup cooked quinoa
• 1 cup cooked broccoli
Poach the salmon, boil the quinoa and steam the broccoli
Shred everything or mix it together in a food processor and serve for your munchkin.
A final note:
Before you become your pet’s personal chef, it is important for you to consult his vet. Make sure that your ingredients will meet all of their nutrition needs. Even the most wholesome home-cooked diets can end up lacking essential vitamins. So always speak to a vet that you trust.