Dubai: Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, UAE residents are quite limited when it comes to leaving their homes. Some are worried about their pets.

If there is a chance your cat or dog could run out of pet food, or if you don’t have access to any at home. There are some great ways to temporarily make pet food in your own kitchen with your own ingredients.

According to many veterinarians and pet food producers, it can, in fact, be quite hard to formulate an animal’s diet at home, but it is possible if you mix together the right ingredients. So always make sure you speak with your vet about what you will feed your pet, because every animal’s macros are different

First thing is first. Let’s find out what your pets could potentially eat from your fridge or pantry.

What human food is safe for dogs to eat?

Apple: Cut into slices

Bread: Yes, dogs can eat bread. Small amounts of plain bread (no spices and definitely no raisins)

Cashews: Yes, dogs can eat cashews

Carrots: Good for a dog’s teeth

Cheese: Yes, dogs can eat cheese in small to moderate quantities

Coconut: Yes, coconut is ok for dogs

Corn: Yes, dogs can eat corn

Eggs: Yes, dogs can eat eggs

Fish: Yes, dogs can eat fish

Honey: Yes, dogs can eat honey

Milk: Yes, dogs can have milk

Peanut butter: Yes, peanut butter is ok for dogs

Peanuts: Yes, dogs can eat peanuts

Quinoa: Yes, quinoa is OK for dogs

Salmon: Yes, dogs can eat salmon.

Sweet potatoes: Served plain is best

Tuna: Yes, dogs can eat tuna, but only in small amounts

Turkey: Yes, dogs can eat turkey

Wheat/grains: Yes, dogs can eat wheat and other grains

Watermelons: Totally fine after a hot walk

Yogurt: Yes, yogurt is OK for dogs.

What to never give your dog

Avocado

Chocolate

Grapes and raisins

Onions and garlic

Macadamia nuts

Alcohol

Xylitol, an artificial sweetener found in sugar-free gum and candy

Coffee and Tea

Raw eggs meat and fish

Yeast Dough

What human food is safe for cats to eat?

Beef: Cooked only

Cheese: Fine for your cat in small amounts

Chicken: Cats love chicken, as long as it’s cooked

Corn: Cats love corn

Couscous: Cats prefer smaller grains like couscous

Eggs: Great source of protein for cats

Fish: Canned or cooked, never raw

Oats: Good grain for their diet

Turkey: Served ground and cooked

What you should never feed your cat

Onions, garlic and chives

Chocolate

Liver

Grapes and raisins

Alcohol

Xylitol

Coffee and Tea

Raw eggs meat and fish

Yeast Dough

So what can you make?

So with that list of ingredients you can make a lot of things for your dog and cat.

Why not try this mixture:

• 1 cup of quinoa

• ½ kg of ground turkey

• 2 carrots, shredded

• 1/2 cup loose corn

Cook everything separately then mix it all together. Ideally everything should be shredded into small pieces so your pet can get all the ingredients in one bite.

Or try this perhaps:

• ¾ kg of shredded cooked chicken

• 2 cups brown rice

• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary

• 1/2 package frozen broccoli, carrots and cauliflower combination

The herbs are for flavor. Your animal deserves to feel fancy after all. Like in the previous recipe. Cook everything separately. Don’t fry things in oil. It’s best to boil, so you can easily mix and mash the ingredients together.

Something fishy maybe:

• 7 ounces cooked salmon

• 1 cup cooked quinoa

• 1 cup cooked broccoli

Poach the salmon, boil the quinoa and steam the broccoli

Shred everything or mix it together in a food processor and serve for your munchkin.

A final note: