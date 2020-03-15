Abu Dhabi: All public beaches and parks in the emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed from March 15, until the end of the month, it was announced on Saturday. The closure was announced by municipal sector regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, via social media. It aims to prevent large gatherings as the UAE amps up measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Parks in Al Ain have already been closed since mid-last week. Today’s announcement will however affect parks in the capital city and Al Dhafra region. Over the weekend, authorities in Abu Dhabi also announced the temporary closure of leisure and tourist venues, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan and the Ferrari World theme park, among others. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque has also been closed for sterilisation and disinfection purposes.