Dukes the Palm

Enjoy a soul-lifting choir performance by Repton Dubai Kids Choir as they perform popular carols for the whole family at this tree lighting ceremony. When: December 7, 6pm

Wyndham Residences The Palm

At this event you can enjoy Christmas carols, cinnamon beverages, gingerbread cookies, juices and giveaways for the kids. The rate starts at Dh180 per person for soft beverages. When: December 9, from 5pm

Millennium Place, Barsha Heights

In addition to festive treats, children can participate in the gingerbread house and cookie decoration activity at this property. Santa will be visiting as well. When: December 9, 6pm

IMG Worlds of Adventure

The indoor entertainment destination will host what they are calling The Glitter Ball which will include a live stage performance, Festive Shuffle by Junior DJ’s, a dance party with DJs from Dubai, and Christmas tree lighting. When: December 10

Burjuman Mall

Head to this popular shopping mall for a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in collaboration with the Philippines Business Council. A choir will welcome guests with carols and there will also be exciting dance performances. When: December 7, 7 pm to 9 pm

Zabeel House by Jumeirah

See this property’s stunning 6-metre tree get illuminated on the LAH LAH terrace. Free Christmas treats and beverages will be passed around for those attending, while children can experience an early visit from Santa’s little helper. Visitors can also enjoy festive music performed by local talent. When: December 12, 6.30pm onwards

Rixos Bab Al Bahr

This property already had an official tree lighting ceremony but we still recommend a visit to their Christmas Village so you can enjoy the festive spirit.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

Head to this Ras Al Khaimah property for carols, mulled grape and hot chocolate for that perfect Christmas vibe. Packages start from Dh299 for minimum 15 people and bookings are essential. When: December 8

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Diners can enjoy Christmas carols and live entertainment at the Earth Terrace during the annual tree lighting ceremony. Kids can enjoy with a bouncy castle, face painting, and a special visit by Santa Claus and the Elves with loads of gifts and prizes. The prices start at Dh115 per person and Dh 75 for children aged 5 to 12. When: December 9, 5pm and 8pm

Centara Mirage Beach Resort