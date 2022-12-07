The first two weeks of December will see many malls and hotels decking up in Christmas colours for the season. One of the best parts of celebrating are the beautifully decorated trees.
Here are a few places across the UAE that have a special event for tree lighting that you could attend with your friends and family. While a few of these are free to attend, some require prior booking and have packages to choose from, so call ahead of your visit.
Dukes the Palm
Enjoy a soul-lifting choir performance by Repton Dubai Kids Choir as they perform popular carols for the whole family at this tree lighting ceremony. When: December 7, 6pm
Wyndham Residences The Palm
At this event you can enjoy Christmas carols, cinnamon beverages, gingerbread cookies, juices and giveaways for the kids. The rate starts at Dh180 per person for soft beverages. When: December 9, from 5pm
Millennium Place, Barsha Heights
In addition to festive treats, children can participate in the gingerbread house and cookie decoration activity at this property. Santa will be visiting as well. When: December 9, 6pm
IMG Worlds of Adventure
The indoor entertainment destination will host what they are calling The Glitter Ball which will include a live stage performance, Festive Shuffle by Junior DJ’s, a dance party with DJs from Dubai, and Christmas tree lighting. When: December 10
Burjuman Mall
Head to this popular shopping mall for a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in collaboration with the Philippines Business Council. A choir will welcome guests with carols and there will also be exciting dance performances. When: December 7, 7 pm to 9 pm
Zabeel House by Jumeirah
See this property’s stunning 6-metre tree get illuminated on the LAH LAH terrace. Free Christmas treats and beverages will be passed around for those attending, while children can experience an early visit from Santa’s little helper. Visitors can also enjoy festive music performed by local talent. When: December 12, 6.30pm onwards
Rixos Bab Al Bahr
This property already had an official tree lighting ceremony but we still recommend a visit to their Christmas Village so you can enjoy the festive spirit.
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island
Head to this Ras Al Khaimah property for carols, mulled grape and hot chocolate for that perfect Christmas vibe. Packages start from Dh299 for minimum 15 people and bookings are essential. When: December 8
Jumeirah Golf Estates
Diners can enjoy Christmas carols and live entertainment at the Earth Terrace during the annual tree lighting ceremony. Kids can enjoy with a bouncy castle, face painting, and a special visit by Santa Claus and the Elves with loads of gifts and prizes. The prices start at Dh115 per person and Dh 75 for children aged 5 to 12. When: December 9, 5pm and 8pm
Centara Mirage Beach Resort
At this tree lighting ceremony parents and children get one complimentary beverage – adults will enjoy mulled grape while kids can indulge in hot chocolate. There will also be a choir and a Santa Claus visit. When: December 9, 5pm