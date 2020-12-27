Dubai: This New Year's Eve Abu Dhabi is set to host a record breaking firework show at Al Wathba.
Residents and tourists can welcome the new year at the Sheikh Zayed Festival with a spectacular firework show spanning over 35 minutes long and breaking two Guinness World Records.
The first record, is the length of the fireworks show, while the second record is the fact that this show will be the world’s first longest "Girandola" show, which is the Italian word for a spinning, flying, firework wheel. So you can expect it to look incredible in the night sky.
There will also be UAE Fountain and Laser shows, performances by UAE and International bands and plenty of other activities.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival is a global cultural festival held annually in Abu Dhabi. It is one of the largest cultural festivals in the UAE and was recently selected among the five most important cultural events in the world. The festival welcomes more than a million visitors from multiple nationalities and it includes major events suitable for all ages.
Other things you can do include visiting Grand pavilions and exhibitions of UAE heritage that highlight the history and union of the UAE, as well as the Union March and various aspects of UAE culture.
There are also plenty of food stalls and food trucks showcasing local and international F&B talent.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival runs until February 20, 2021
Key info:
Location: Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi
Cost: Dh5
When: December 31, from 3pm onwards