Dubai: Yes, you will do the usual Zoom birthday call, the text or even the Instagram shout out. Why not take things a step further and make your friend feel extra special for their birthday?

A sweet reminder to stay home

What better way to cheer your friend up than with the cutest cupcakes in town? If the daily WFH is making your friend long to get outside or maybe your BFF in dire need of some sweetness after a long day of household chores and homeschooling the kids? Send them a box Sugargram, wrapped in a Stay Home sleeve of cheers! Remind them to stay: Positive, Brave, Ambitious, Focused and Strong - What better way to spread positivity and uplift your birthday buddy's spirits than with a box of teensy cupcakes.

Price: Dh125 for a box of 8 fun flavours. Order it on Deliveroo

Get them the gift that never stops giving

An Audiobook subscription will do wonders during self-isolation

Think long term with this gift. Get your friend a subscription for their birthday. Something that they can use for the full year. I would personally love to gift someone an Audible subscription, so they can enjoy audiobooks for the rest of the year. It's also nice to gift someone a Disney+ subscription if they are more tv show watchers, rather than readers. Find what suits them and send them a special something.

Invite your friend to a social distancing brunch

McGettigan’s in JLT is now delivering Friday brunch to your door. The popular Irish pub are hosting a “live brunch” every Friday, where people at home can order their brunch through Deliveroo. Expect a two course meal, mixed beverage mixers and some inflatable toys too. Appetiser options include Caesar salad, quinoa salad, chicken wings, arancini and flamed grilled chicken nachos and for mains you can choose the McGettigan’s signature burger, spaghetti bolognese with garlic bread, cod and chips, grilled chicken breast with a side of vegetables, and fettuccine with broccoli. To go with the brunch, McGettigans are hosting Facebook and Instagram lives of their resident band performing live music. Because what Dubai brunch is complete without live entertainment.

Price: Dh89 per person and Dh149 for two people including 2 courses. Order it on Deliveroo

Surprise them with a super fine dining food delivery

If your friend was someone, who enjoyed the finer things in life, then cheer them up with a special delivery from LPM Restaurant & Bar, arguably the number one restaurant in Dubai. During the pandemic, LPM is open for delivery. With any order you will get a lemon, tomato and small bottle of olive oil that will make you feel as close as possible to the special venue. My favourite is the Buratta et Tomates, the Pâtes au Bœuf and the Lamb chops. Expect your order to come in a really nice artsy bag.

Prices start from Dh48. Order on Deliveroo

Order a boardgame or a puzzle

These days puzzles are a hot commodity. I've been trying to order some for a few weeks now without any success. Check out Unwind Board game cafe. They take orders for board games and puzzles every day between 12pm and 9pm. Since you can't go to the board games, they will come to you. They promise to deliver your order within 48 hours.