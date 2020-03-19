Image Credit:

Dubai: Mother’s Day, celebrated on March 21 here in the Middle East, marks the start of spring and your mom will definitely appreciate a thoughtful present, but that’s not what Mother's Day is all about.

She doesn’t care how much money you spend on her present. What she really wants is quality time with her kids. Here are some fun ways to celebrate your mom and treat her to a safe Mother’s Day at home.

1. Make mom breakfast

Whether you want to serve breakfast in bed or not, making your mom something to eat first thing is the least you can do this mother’s day. A great mother’s day breakfast has to end with a heart shaped something. Whether it’s pancakes, waffles or French toast. This is the time to show you’ve made an effort. As a bonus, this would be the right time to give her that bouquet or mother’s day gift you want to buy.

2. Have a movie day

Pick a great selection of films that you and your mom can watch together and try and sit through the entire thing without taking your phone out. Really bond with your mom and laugh or cry together.

3. Flower arrangement at home

Buy a selection of different flowers from whatever wholesale shop around your house and lay them all out on your dining room table. Put together flower arrangements and make a beautiful bouquet at home.

4. Make dessert together

Mother's Day wouldn't be complete without something sweet. If your mom loves to bake, why not join her in the kitchen and whip something up together. Check out our Recipe section on Gulfnews.com for ideas.

5. Make a puzzle together

Find a puzzle with an image you know your mom will love. The more pieces it has, the longer you can spend time putting the puzzle together. Make your puzzle over drinks and snacks. The activity could spark some great conversations.

6. Have a themed dinner

If your mom loves Paris, then have a Parisian dinner. If she is a big fan of the 1920’s then dress up and cook food that is inspired by the era. Since social distancing is necessary at this point in time, hosting your special dinner at home is key. Buy some decorations and have a nuclear family party at home.

7. Order your mom a special delivery

For your best friend, confidante, therapist and protector, there may be endless descriptions, but nothing is enough to thank the all-round superwoman in your life.

Sugargram

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Sugargram has launched a new cupcake flavour, Coffee Bradshaw, a coffee base topped with caramel icing. Sugargram, Dubai’s leading dessert gifting concept is offering a selection of delicious bite-size treats to compliment your momma. Each cupcake box will come with an occasion sleeve - Mom, Friend, Therapist, Chef, Boss.

The Sugargram boxes are priced at 125 AED for 25 bite-size cupcakes and 30 AED for 5 bite-size cupcakes. The big Sugargram box is filled with an assortment of nine flavors including Mrs. Weasely (Red Velvet), Jelly Jennifer (Peanut Butter Jelly), Sasha Speculoos (Lotus), Basic Becky (Chocolate Chip), Oreona Grande (Oreo) ,Fudge Judy (Chocolate), Holly ho Lightly (Festive Batter), Love Rosie (Rose and Nutella filling) and the Mother’s Day special Coffee Bradshaw (Coffee)

Maison De Fleur

Their new spring collection is great for mother's day. one of their most popular options are the peonies - a timeless classic that any mom would cherish.

Fried Chicken Bouquet

This Mother’s Day, Say it with a Fried Chicken Bouquet. The Roost Rotisserie and Deliveroo are marking the occasion with a crispy twist to the usual bouquet for mum with the ultimate comfort food...fried chicken! On the March 21 and 22, customers will be able to order and gift a crunchy arrangement to their mothers and maternal figures to celebrate Mother’s Day. The limited edition fried chicken bouquet can be ordered exclusively via The Roost Rotisserie on the Deliveroo app for Dh59 on both days with limited stocks available.

Special Sugarmoo cakes

Rated as one of Dubai’s best dessert spots, at SugarMoo, likes to do things a little differently. This Mother’s Day make your mom feel extra special with SugarMoo’s selection of unique and funny cakes.