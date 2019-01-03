Image Credit:

This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival will be offering regular firework displays every weekend until February 2. Head down to Al Seef, La Mer, Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City and The Beach at JBR with the whole family to enjoy a picnic or dine out at a restaurant as you watch the show.

You can catch the fireworks every Thursday and Friday evening throughout the festival. It’s also set to end with a bang on 2 February 2019, with one last big fireworks display.

As this is the 24th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the fireworks are set to be bigger than before.

Location of fireworks:

The Beach JBR

Fireworks at The Beach, JBR during the UAE National Day celebrations in Dubai on Friday. Image Credit: A.K Kallouche/Gulf News

Al Seef

Fireworks at Al Seef as part of Dubai Shopping Festival in Dubai. 26th Dec 2018. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

La Mer

Fireworks at La Mer Image Credit: Supplied

Firework dates

The firework displays will take place every weekend in January and the first weekend of February

January 3, 4,

January 10, 11,

January 17, 18,

January 24, 25

January 31

February 1 and 2

Fireworks show times:

Every Thursday and Friday

8.30pm at Al Seef

9pm at La Mer

9.30pm at The Beach JBR