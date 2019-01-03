This year’s Dubai Shopping Festival will be offering regular firework displays every weekend until February 2. Head down to Al Seef, La Mer, Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City and The Beach at JBR with the whole family to enjoy a picnic or dine out at a restaurant as you watch the show.
You can catch the fireworks every Thursday and Friday evening throughout the festival. It’s also set to end with a bang on 2 February 2019, with one last big fireworks display.
As this is the 24th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival, the fireworks are set to be bigger than before.
Location of fireworks:
The Beach JBR
Al Seef
La Mer
Firework dates
The firework displays will take place every weekend in January and the first weekend of February
January 3, 4,
January 10, 11,
January 17, 18,
January 24, 25
January 31
February 1 and 2
Fireworks show times:
Every Thursday and Friday
8.30pm at Al Seef
9pm at La Mer
9.30pm at The Beach JBR