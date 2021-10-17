Stock-Ain-Dubai-2 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Ain Dubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, announced details for its opening weekend, taking place on Thursday and Friday, October 21 and 22.

The opening weekend celebrations are set to take place at the spacious Ain Dubai Plaza. Doors will open at 2pm on Thursday, October 21, where visitors can expect a host of family entertainment and activities free for all to enjoy with 12 food trucks and more from 2pm to 7pm.

From 8pm, DJ Dany Neville will play a set on stage, which will also be played into cabins for guests riding, accompanied by several light shows taking place across the evening. The official opening celebration kicks off at 8.30pm with a stunning light and drone show and fireworks.

Lucky guests who’ve pre-booked to be the first to experience a 38-minute rotation in the state-of-the-art cabins can get their cameras ready for that magical sunset slot which will be complemented by sunset beats across the Plaza to really set the scene and put guests in that long-weekend mood.

Day two (Friday) kicks off again at 2pm with more entertainment across the day and throughout the evening, including artists from Flash Entertainment and Virgin Radio Dubai’s Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) initiative. RAS brings together the best musical talent under the spotlight of the biggest regional players in the field of entertainment to deliver music from across genres – think rap to rock and everything in between. Ain Dubai will host several acts across the evening with the wheel and mesmerising light shows providing the perfect backdrop.

Ronald Drake, General Manager, Ain Dubai said: “We’ve seen the excitement across the city peak as we get closer to opening so it was only fitting that we host an opening that was in line with all that Ain Dubai has to offer as the ultimate celebration destination. We can’t wait to welcome the world to see everything beyond the stunning view of Dubai’s dazzling skyline available at Ain Dubai, from family entertainment to sunset views and DJ sets. We have plenty of surprises in store across the two days, making it the perfect place to spend the long weekend.”