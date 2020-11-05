Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi Culinary Season, a six-week celebration of food will take place in the capital from November 1 to December 15.

Created to shine a spotlight on the UAE capital as a global dining hotspot, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season 2020 will feature an large programme of interactive dining experiences.

Now in its second year, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will continue to promote the dining scene in the capital through a six-week programme built on creative dishes by talented local chefs, limited edition menus, offers and competitions.

In addition to the dozens of new opportunities to explore culinary arts, coffee experiences, sweets and desserts, and a raft of hidden F&B gems to uncover, this year’s programme will feature the latest chapter of the popular Chef’s Table series, which highlights the array of world-class talent in the emirate’s eclectic F&B fine dining portfolio.

Chef's Table

Anchored bythe theme ‘Art On A Plate’, a new chapter in the year-round Chef’s Table dining series, Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will see ten chefs create limited-edition five-course menus that fuse taste and aesthetics. Restaurants hosting exclusive menus across the six-week campaign include French-Mediterranean fare at LPM Restaurant, modern Hakkasan, Leonardo Da Vinci Villa Toscana, and a Japanese Watercolour tribute at Li Jiang.

All participating Chef’s Table restaurants will offer five-course menus featuring artistically styled vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Artistic collaborations are expected to elevate the dining experiences across all restaurants by taking guests on an exploration of the senses.

The Abu Dhabi Culinary Season schedule will see Mirzam, the UAE’s home-grown chocolatiers, launch limited-edition, specially curated treats at their Qasr Al Hosn boutique. The offerings include coffee cups specially designed for the event by Emirati watercolour artist Moaza Matar.

Yas Flavours

Culinary experiences are also taking over Yas Island, the emirate’s leisure and entertainment destination. Running from 8th until 28th November, the inaugural Yas Flavors will highlight the island’s gastronomic diversity as 40 of the island’s trendiest restaurants will offer three-course menus for Dh99, Dh129 and Dh149 per person. Participating outlets include Mexican favourite Amerigos, burgers and crazy shakes at Black Tap, and authentic Japanese with verdant views of Yas Links at Matsu.

Photography Contest

The next generation of food bloggers will also have a chance to shine. The Abu Dhabi Culinary Season will seek out Abu Dhabi’s best foodie storytellers in a public food photography challenge. From delicious dessert shots, to creatively captured moments from kitchen to table, content creators are encouraged to let their creativity run free. Shortlisted entries will also be exhibited at a special event during the six-week culinary celebration.

Hidden Gems Scavenger Hunt