Paros, the Mediterranean inspired rooftop bar and restaurant at the Taj Hotel JLT is launching an ‘island in the sky’ concept that takes place every Thursday starting this weekend. Overlooking panoramic views of the entire city, the concept, which is called Nisi on 46 is a socially distant rooftop party with a live performance and resident DJ. The lively experience takes place from 6pm to 3am.
Join the Nisi Natives and experience a selection of signature house beverages with three for Dh99. There’s also a mezethes menu that combines Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant, and the Middle East. Starting from Dh150, you can order three or more light bites including Cheese Saganaki, Salt and Pepper Calamari and Kadaifi Prawns.
Additionally, every Friday, starting from September 11, Above, conceptualized by BeMoreThan Events invites guests to a multi-sensory sunset ritual in the sky. Starting at 6pm, a live violinist will set the mood for the night, handing over to DJ Natalie Brogan, hitting the decks with house music beats until 12am followed by the resident DJ.
Key info:
Location: JLT Cluster X
Day: Every Thursday starting September 3 and every Friday starting September 11
Time: 6.30pm to 8.30pm Jaymie Deville performs, 8.30pm to 3am Resident DJ performs, beverage and food offer is available from 6pm to 9pm