Food: Kick off your weekend with breakfast at Levee

Levee brings it back to basics with a new menu that celebrates good honest food. Their offering includes tasty Mediterranean cuisine, instagrammable dishes and a calming beachside scenery. The floor to ceiling windows and marble Dishes include some good old French toast, shakshuka eggs, eggs benedict, quinoa salad, flat bread. Finish your breakfast off with pastries and some coffee.

Location La Mer’s North Cost Approximately Dh120 for two Timings Open daily from 8am to 12am

Fun: A pop up Skate Park

For one day only this Friday, Marina Mall Abu Dhabi is transforming into a skateboarders heaven, decking out its retail floor into a skateboarding training zone and DJ Booth. The skateboard park will accommodate all types of skateboarders, from extreme riders that can show off their street skating skills, to first-time skaters and young kids interested in taking up the sport. The 10m x 10m skateboarding park will also include an activity village with a number of family friendly activities and different zones to cater to all of Marina Mall Abu Dhabi’s visitors, from chill out sections where shoppers can sit back and listen to the DJ spinning its beats, to a games lively section for kids and adults alike.

Location Marina Mall Abu Dhabi Cost Free Timings Friday September 28 from 10am until 10pm

Eat: A Saturday roast

Saturday is a day of rest and relaxation with family and friends, but it’s also a day to enjoy The Daily’s variety of Dh99 Weekenders at Rove Hotels around Dubai. Whether you want to have a roast dinner, enjoy a healthy meal at the Vegan Bench Brunch, or satisfy your appetite with seafood and meat treats at their Boodle Fight night, you’ve got options.

Option 1 Saturday Roast at Rove Dubai Marina Timings Saturdays, from 5pm to 10pm, Option 2 Boodle Fight at The Daily, Rove Trade Centre, Timings Saturdays, from 5pm to 10pm Option 3 The Vegan Bench Brunch at Rove Healthcare City Saturdays (fortnightly) from 11am to 3pm Cost All for Dh99

Free Movie: Cinema Akil

Independent cinema platform Cinema Akil, presents regular film screening programs featuring independent, art house, foreign and classic movies. All the film screenings are free to attend, and take place all over the city. Perfect for the improving weather. This weekend watch the film McQueen, a personal look at the life, career and artistry of Alexander McQueen.

Location Al Serkal Avenue, Warehouse 68, Alserkal Avenue Cost Free Timings Friday at 10pm, Saturday at 7.30pm

Health: Day out at Club Vista Mare

Club Vista Mare on Palm Jumeirah is hosting hand pan musician Sherif El Moghazy at the fourth edition of Core Beats, a popular, free-to-attend beach yoga and fitness concert, where participants can enjoy trance music-themed workouts and great deals on healthy menus. Set on the beach, Core Beats will feature yoga flowing to the beat of hand pan trance music, followed by a HIIT workout with DJ Sara G on the decks. Participants can also enjoy a variety of dining offers at selected Club Vista Mare restaurants to help refuel after the workout sessions including 15 per cent off at Breeze Beach Grill. Aji is offering an exclusive post-workout drink on the house, and a 20 per cent discount on food. The Tap House has 25 per cent off all healthy cuisines. Abyat is offering guests 15 per cent off the total dining bill and Simply Italian has a selection of beverages at Dh27 each and 15 per cent discount on special items on their menu.

Location Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Shoreline 10 Cost Free Timings Saturday, September 29 6pm for Yoga Beats and 7.30pm for Fitness Beats

Eat: Teatro launches poke bowls

Foodies with a passion for poke bowls are invited to taste an elevated Hawaiian themed menu that will feature a variety of poke bowls with options for vegans too. Teatro at Towers Rotana, is unveiling a new Hawaiian themed menu with contemporary flavours and sauces while using the fresh Yellow Fin Tuna, Hamachi, Lobster, Prawns, and Salmon combined with multi-grains and organic rice. Teatro's signature menu will also continue to be available during this time, which has something for everyone

Location Shaikh Zayed Road Cost various Timings Daily from 6pm to 11.15pm

Family Day: End of summer BBQ

Kick back and enjoy the last few days of summer with an afternoon and evening of free pool access and family entertainment at Jebel Ali Recreation Club on Friday. Enjoy live entertainment, a barbeque and buffet, as well as kids’ activities that include a craft corner, a magician and a giant inflatable pool.

Location Jebel Ali Recreation Club Cost Dh99 for Members including an unlimited barbeque and buffet with two beverages, Dh99 for non-members including just the unlimited barbeque and buffet Dh45 for Kids Timings September 28 from 4pm to 10pm

Party: Nikki Beach Elements party

Nikki Beach are hosting their first 4 Elements event. Each month, the aim is to celebrate the four elements of our planet: Water, Earth, Fire and Air. This September, they are paying homage to Water. This means that everyone has to dress to impress in the colour of Water (Blue).

Location Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeira Cost Dh300 per person including Dh250 redeemable on Food and Beverage Timings Friday September 28 from 11am to 9pm

Get Fancy: Afternoon Tea at Rhodes W1

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has relaunched his legendary British afternoon tea to Rhodes W1. Famed for his modern take of the best of British cuisine, Gary Rhodes’s afternoon tea menu includes an assortment of delicacies, including mini finger sandwiches with quail’s egg mayonnaise, cress, and cream cheese, and well as the onion and herb Croque Monsieur. Following on from savoury bites come the freshly baked scones with strawberry jam and clotted cream and the homemade warm crumpets with fresh raspberries.

Location Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina Cost Dh195 for non-alcoholic and Dh295 inclusive of one glass of House bubbly per person Timings Every Friday and Saturday from 2.30pm to 5pm

Brunch: Islander’s Brunch in RAK

The third season of the Islander’s Brunch is back at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort and Spa Marjan Island, with exotic cuisine, across five dining venues. Food stations include a lobster station, a pizza station, a meat station, a vegetarian station and around 15 different types of fish and seafood at a fish market. There's also a live pasta station, live burrata, antipasti and a mix of desserts like Thai rolled ice cream, gelato, chocolate fountain, and a kids corner with cotton candy, a popcorn machine and sweets. The party will continue at the roof top Anchor bar until 7pm with tunes from two DJs. If you want to make it a weekend getaway, take advantage of the Brunch & Stay promotion and enjoy brunch and stay for two with breakfast and late checkout at 5pm for Dh1,100.

Location Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island Cost Starts from Dh229 per person with full day beach and pool access Timings Fridays from 1pm to 4pm