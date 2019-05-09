Arte Market Image Credit:

ABU DHABI

Darkness Into Light Charity Walk

Tomorrow morning more than 250,000 participants in over 200 venues across 19 countries and 5 continents will walk from Darkness Into Light on a 5-kilometre route. Darkness into Light UAE will take place at 3.45am (Saturday) at four venues in the UAE — Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, Kite Beach in Dubai, Green Mubazzarah Park in Al Ain and Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with Al Jalila Foundation. The walk is an international event that strives to unite communities and raise awareness for mental health. By walking, everyone can play a part in removing the stigma around mental illness and spreading the power of hope throughout the world. The entry fees raised go directly toward mental health treatment and research. To find your nearest venue and for registration, visit the website. darknessintolight.ie

Ramadan Family Film Screenings

Visit Louvre Abu Dhabi every Friday and Saturday throughout Ramadan for short, looped film screenings. Discover heart-warming tales from around the world with the theme of multiculturalism, highlighting the values of empathy, courage and exploration in documentary and animation format. Curated by artist Rinku Awtani. Entrance is included as part of the museum general admission ticket of Dh63, free for children under 13. The Museum Cafe will operate throughout Ramadan and will serve a special iftar menu. louvreabudhabi.com

Unlimited fun at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi

Guests visiting the Warner Bros branded indoor theme park after 6pm in Ramadan can enjoy access to the park alongside an iftar buffet at the Hollywood Trattoria. Available every Thursday and Friday, at Dh249 for adults and Dh199 for children. Park guests visiting the park before 6pm can enjoy the iftar buffet at Dh149 for adults and Dh99 for juniors aged 4-12. The park is operational from 10am-6pm Saturdays to Wednesdays, and extended until 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays. wbworldabudhabi.com

DUBAI

Ramadan Arte Market

The handmade art and goods bazaar, is the place to go for handmade wonders of art, fashion, home decor, skincare and food. With the participation of over 150 artisans, it showcases the talent and vision of creative entrepreneurs from across the UAE, providing a chance to pick up customised pieces of jewellery, organic soaps, home decor items and cushions or one of a kind fashion accessories. Today at Times Square Centre from 10am to 6pm and on May 17 at Mercato Mall from 4pm to midnight. arte.ae

The Magic Returns

Looking to keep the children entertained on the weekend? Couqley French Bistro is bringing back the fun on weekends for little ones. Parents and kids alike are welcome to dine on French cuisine favourites with the dedicated play area hosting entertainers and magic shows with Magic Phil and Magic Adie. Located in JLT, Cluster A, and open daily from noon to 2am. Call 04-5149339

Game night at Jameel

Jameel Arts Centre has partnered with Boardgame Space to bring a selection of old favourites such as carrom and backgammon as well as help you discover new boardgames, at their centre in Al Jaddaf, from 9.30pm to midnight. Visitors can also browse exhibitions late into the evening, artjameel.org

The Ripe Market

Visit the Ripe Market at Dubai Festival City Mall, catering to the shopper’s love for healthy food and artisanal crafts from local designers, while enjoying an indoor community shopping experience at the mall throughout the summer months. From 5pm to midnight.

Ramadan Donation Campaign

Deliveroo has launched a Ramadan donation campaign with Emirates Red Crescent. The food delivery company launched a restaurant on

the app, which instead of offering customers food, will feature a variety of donation amounts, so customers can give back. Donations can be made throughout all areas of Dubai, until June 6. The total donation amount will be shared directly with the charity. deliveroo.ae

SHARJAH

Ramadan Bazaar

Home-grown vendors showcase their merchandise of latest abayas, kaftans, dresses, traditional foods and more, at Matajer Al Juraina, Sharjah, every day from 8pm until midnight, until June 2. matajersharjah.com