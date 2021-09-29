With better weather rolling in, here are the newest and upcoming night life spots in Dubai

Dubai: With winter setting off in Dubai and as humidity drops to give way for beautiful outdoor weather, several new venues are opening up for dining, entertainment and other indoor and outdoor experiences. Here are some of the most anticipated openings this season, along with some recently opened spots to try.

The world’s largest floating nightclub

Float Dubai will be the world’s largest floating nightclub when it opens this October. Located at Port Rashid, the venue is set to feature an exclusive, private outdoor club that can comfortably host a thousand guests, on the highest deck of Queen Elizabeth II. It is a fusion of past, present and the future, embodying the old-school energy of nightlife. Once launched, it will be open from Thursdays through to Saturday, from 10pm to 3am with free entry.

Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

The larger-than-life extension of the existing Soho Garden location in Meydan is set to give Dubai residents and tourists a place to indulge in entertainment, clubbing, lounging, and dining all in one unique destination. While the opening date has not been announced yet, Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah will located on the rooftop of the newly opened Nakheel Mall. The location and the much-loved Soho Garden vibes could mean that this venue will soon become a crowd favourite.

Spain in Dubai with Hola Rooftop

With an overall azure theme and promising incredible views of the Meydan racetrack with a trip to the Spanish islands and back, Hola is a new rooftop bar that has now opened in Dubai. Located on the 8th floor of the Meydan Hotel, the Instagram page of pictures from the venue are dreamy and captivating. The venue design and food are reportedly inspired by Ibiza, Formentera, and Mallorca.

In to the night with Noir

Mercury Lounge returns

Offering guests a taste of charming Sicily, this rooftop venue at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach opened up in September. Everything Sicily is what you get here, from a candy-red Vespa to a vibrant winged mural. The venue is very Instagrammable with Mercury Lounge’s signature floral arch framing Burj Khalifa and the Dubai skyline.

Level 43 Sky Lounge reopening

Just in time for the cooler weather, Level 43 Sky Lounge located at Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road has re-opened for the season. Lounging in this outdoor space is your best way to enjoy beautiful views of Dubai and glittering Sheikh Zayed Road.

Ultimate fine dining and entertainment at Nova

The newly opened Nova Bar and Lounge in the Address Dubai Marina promises “sensory experience giving the ultimate in gourmet cuisine and entertainment.” From acrobatics and dance to musical nights, here the entertainment is just as important as the food.

