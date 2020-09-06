Image Credit:

Check out the Coffee Club’s new Smart Eating 2.0 menu

Following the success of their original Smart Eating menu, The Coffee Club has introduced their version 2.0 menu across all 25 venues in the UAE. Boasting a selection of 10 new dishes, the in-house culinary team has introduced these options to the à la carte menu in efforts to continue to serve healthy options to guests. Available until the end of September, new menu items include: Vegan Acai Bowl, the Vegan Green Goodness Bowl, the Keto Harissa Salmon, and Keto Pizzas to name a few. Those looking to give their immune system a boost can enjoy a choice of four new green juices made with blends of fruit and vegetables to include kale, spinach, broccoli, celery, ginger, cucumber, pear, orange and apple.

Take a free coding class for women

Le Wagon, a leading coding school will be hosting a complimentary webinar to teach women key coding skills. Women in Dubai the chance to learn the basics of web programming with a free two-hour webinar on Tuesday, September 8. The webinar, which will be hosted by women for women, will not only give an overview of the basics, uncovering pro-tips but will discover HTML, Bootstrap library and CSS, providing the tools to code a web landing page all within the complimentary session. Le Wagon Dubai wants to encourage ladies across the Emirates to discover new technologic skills that can help them develop projects independently, leading to securing jobs or freelance opportunities in what is currently a male-dominated industry.

An affordable five-star pool day at the H Hotel

H Hotel has launched a couple of great offers throughout the month, one of them is a day pass at their outdoor swimming pool located on the fourth floor. Pool access is Dh75 minimum spend on food and drinks. Additionally, Kids under 12 eat free. The offer is available daily from 9am until sunset.

Two for one at Green Planet and Laguna Waterpark

Laguna Water Park Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy access to Laguna Waterpark and Green Planet for Dh150 per person. Guests can visit both attractions meaning double the fun at a price of one ticket. Access both assets for a 7-day duration from the date of purchase, encouraging families to get out and about this month. Save at Laguna Waterpark, by tucking in to unlimited food and beverage with your visit! For nature enthusiasts – the special combo ticket guarantees one-time entry to The Green Planet, Dubai’s only rainforest. Children under the age of 3 go free! Tickets can only be purchased online until September 30.

Ladies day at Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Days are extending to run throughout the month of September. Mothers, daughters, and friends can enjoy water adventures in complete privacy on Mondays and Thursdays from 2pm to 11pm. Ladies Days are operated by all female-only staff ensuring privacy. Tickets start at

Taikun’s new ‘Boyfriend is out of town’ ladies night

Newly reopened and revamped Taikun Pan Asian Restaurant & Lounge is launching a brand new ladies’ night that takes place every Tuesday from 7pm till late. Ladies can enjoy a two-course menu with three house beverages for Dh149, or a three-course menu with five house beverages for Dh199. On the menu, choose from starters including edamame, dynamite shrimp, tuna tacos, or crispy squid. For mains, there’s the option of green dragon sushi rolls with prawn tempura, Asian mushroom noodles with teriyaki, and chicken cashew from the wok. Dinner concludes with sweets including chocolate fondant or assorted mochi.

BB relaunches their 4B Business Lunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Homegrown restaurant BB relaunches the wallet-friendly 4B business lunch on weekdays from 12-4pm starting from Dh30 per person. The business lunch features 4B’s; Bites, Bao’s, Bowls, BBQ’s. A firm favourite for a business lunch, the all-inclusive, modern-eastern inspired restaurant offers dishes like the Super Green Hummus, Wagyu Ramen, All-Star Pho or Chicken Katsu.

Enjoy the Best of British dishes at Duck Hook

