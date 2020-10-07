Image Credit:

Start your weekend with a free ladies pool day at the Palazzo on Thursday

Palazzo Versace Dubai’s east pool, surrounded by palm trees and home to a resident DJ to elevate the vibe is hosting a ladies day every Thursday. Inspired by Versace’s Jungle Collection, La Piscina offers a lagoon pool with swim-up bar, set against the backdrop of the Dubai Creek. Overseeing the menu is two Michelin-starred chef, Mansour Memarian who puts a healthy twist on popular poolside favourites such as Mediterranean bites and sushi platter. On their Thursday Senorita Day, ladies can enjoy five beverages and two dishes for Dh145 between 12pm to 4pm.

Location: Palazzo Versace Dubai. Cost: Free Entry, Dh145 for 5 beverages and 2 dishes. When: Every Thursday from 12pm to 4pm

Try the new British roast at Nassau on Friday

Nassau is now open every evening from 6pm onwards and from 1pm on Friday. Diners can enjoy a selection of themed menus curated by celebrity chef Silvena Rowe every night. One of these includes their Friday British Roast from 1pm to 4pm. Unless you are less of an eater, then head there a little later to enjoy their Friday night beverage fusions evening which includes a live performance by a saxophonist and buy one, get one free on selected beverages. Dine indoors or at the terrace overlooking the golf course.

Location: Jumeirah Golf Estates. Cost: a la carte, When: Friday from 1pm to 4pm and from 6pm onwards for the beverage fusion night.

Check Cielo Lounge: The rooftop has reopened

View from Cielo at dusk Image Credit: Supplied

Cielo Sky Lounge has reopened its doors, bringing a slice of Ibiza to the city. Located on the top floor of the Dubai Creek Yacht Club, Cielo offers panoramic views of the Downtown & old Dubai skyline, as well at the Dubai Creek & Park Hyatt resort. Cielo Lounge is sleek, light with a contemporary design. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy sunset beverages, with the party continuing late into the night. The tapas selection, views and ambience will transport you straight to the Med.

Location: Dubai Creek Yacht Club. Cost: A la Carte. Timings: Saturday to Thursday from 5pm to 3am and Friday from 4pm to 3am.

Try Scalini’s new white truffle menu

Scalini, Jumeirah’s idyllic Italian oasis, welcomes the cooler months with a new menu, featuring newly imported White Truffles from Alba, the region of White Truffles, alongside a sparkling selection of Spritz. Available from 12pm – 11.30pm daily, guests can enjoy Italian culinary delights on the restaurants’ leafy green terrace. The seasonal menu was inspired by the fresh produce of Italy. Now, with the introduction of white truffles, Scalini dishes can be enhanced and transformed with a fragrant sprinkle before serving.

Location: Four Seasons, Restaurant Village. Cost: starters from Dh40, main courses from Dh60. Timings: Weekends 12 pm to 12 pm

Play board games while enjoying gourmet food

Located in Wasl 51 Jumeirah, Charade is a unique spot that serves gourmet burgers, loaded fries and freak-shakes, alongside board games and puzzles to provide the perfect mid-meal entertainment. Charade is filled with fashion, art, books and games that guests are encouraged to help themselves to. Charade is also home to a luxury boutique with hand-picked designers and expert-crafted products. Including 1886 Fashion and more. the famed Saudi-based sports-luxe brand with quality materials and a powerful message.

Location: Charade, Wasl51, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1. Cost: Dishes start from Dh37, games are free to play. When: Thursday to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm

Check out the new Emirati artist Rashid Al Mulla’s art gallery

Coya Dubai, a Latin American destination at the Four Seasons Restaurant Village, is presenting the works of Emirati artist Rashid Al Mulla through a dynamic solo exhibition called “I have so much to tell you”. The exhibition, that will run from October 10 until the end of the year, and comes as part of COYA’s ongoing support of local emerging creative talent. Rashid Al Mulla is a self-taught artist born and raised in the UAE. As someone passionate about humanity and the environment, most of his works — acrylic paintings on canvas — focus on delivering human emotions and shedding light on issues, such as water scarcity, deforestation, and animal cruelty.

Location: Coya Four Seasons, Restaurant Village. Cost: A La Carte. When: Gallery starts from October 10th from 12.30pm to 1.30am

Staycation deal of the week

