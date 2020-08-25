New launches, new menus and new Friday brunches to try

Image Credit:

Dubai: With life almost getting back to normal, restaurants are launching new menus, new brunches and special offers. Here are 6 new foodie things to do in the UAE this weekend.

Rove’s Summer Bench brunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City have relaunched their value brunch, taking place every Friday from 11am to 4pm. Brunch starts off with a sharing platter, which includes a fruit and berry plate, sandwich wraps, pastries, salad jars, a French cheese plate, hummus, labneh, and vegetable crudité, as well as water, juices and a hot beverage, all served to the table. Then, everyone gets to order a main dish from The Daily kitchen, followed by a dessert. During summer until September 30, there’s a special Buy-One-Get-One-Free offer. Split the bill and your breakfast will cost you Dh45.

Locations: Rove Dubai Marina, Rove City Centre and Rove Healthcare City

Cost: Dh99 per person, buy-one-get-one until September 30, Dh49 per child (aged 6-12)

When: Every Friday from 11am to 4pm

Sui Mui launches a ‘Pho Real Saturday Night Brunch’

Image Credit: Supplied

Sui Mui, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi’s Asian restaurant is launching a brand new Saturday night brunch. Pho Real will showcase live stations of Sushi, Asian Tacos and Dim Sum. For mains, guests can choose between Kalbi spiced BBQ short ribs, Chinese style steamed seabass with ginger, scallion and soy or the seafood red curry bursting with flavours. Desserts include sticky rice with mango, fruit makki or the incredible Pandan crème brulee.

Location: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh169 including soft drinks, Dh225 including house beverages

When: Every Saturday from 6pm-10pm

Brasserie 2.0’s brunch is back

Brasserie 2.0 has brought back its brunch in time for the new season. With more than seven live cooking stations on show, diners can enjoy a variety of international dishes. From steamed and grilled seafood, shellfish, sushi, sashimi and salads, artisan cheeses, appetisers, antipasti and soups. Mains include a dedicated roast, Indian, Asian, pasta and pizza stations, as well as a killer dessert table, pastries and ice-creams. There’s also a DJ and 20 per cent off if you book no later than Wednesday.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa

Price: Dh375 per person including soft drinks, Dh525 per person including house beverages, Dh180 for kids five to 12 years, and kids under five eat for free

When: Every Friday from 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi launches a Friday dim sum lunch

Image Credit: Supplied

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi is launching a Friday Dim Sum Lunch priced at Dh98 for three baskets of Hakkasan’s signature dim sum and Dh138 for five baskets. The menu will include their Gold leaf Har Gau, Scallop shui mai, Szechuan style wonton, the King crab dumpling and the Crispy prawn and beancurd cheung fun.

Location: Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi

Cost: Dh98 for three baskets, Dh138 for five baskets

When: Every Friday from 12pm until 3.30pm

Mercato Centrale opens in Burjuman

Image Credit: Supplied

Launched just this month, Mercato Centrale will immerse diners in Italian ambience, music and food at moderate prices. The eatery will be offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, which includes eggs, smoked salmon, avocado, yoghourt, granola and fresh fruit, while lunch includes artisanal pasta, pizza, panzarotti and salads. Italian coffee will be available all day long.

Location: Burjuman Centre

Cost: Approximately Dh100 for two

When: Daily from 7.30am to 12am

The Sum of Us has a new menu

Image Credit: Supplied

Built for foodies, The Sum of Us launches its new menu, curated by their new chef. The Sum of Us menu is a mix of Melbourne style breakfast, salads and dishes with international influences. Try the Seeded Honey Muesli with mango, golden fruit and kaffir lime yogurt or Smoked Salmon Pastrami Bagel with confit beetroot, smoked egg gribiche, pickled onion and pastrami spice. Choose from a lunch menu of Crisp Fish Caesar with battered-fried fish, gem lettuce, tartar sauce, celery, croutons, parmesan, soft egg and lemon or Kimchi Avocado Noodles with chilled soba noodles, kimchi, cucumber, avocado, shiso and a sesame vinaigrette.

Location: Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam Building, Sheikh Zayed Road

Price: Approximately Dh150 for two