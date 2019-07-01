In celebration of Canada Day we've put together a list of our favourite Canadian dishes

Image Credit: instagram.com/FunWithFries

Canadians aren't exactly known for their cuisine, but there's a lot more to it than you know. Poutine, beavertails, split pea soup and more!

1. Poutine

One of the many culinary gems to come out of the French part of Canada, poutine is one of the country’s most significant dishes. Poutine is made with meat-based gravy and mozzarella cheese curds on fries.

Where to eat it: Weslodge, Eggspectation and Barbary

2. Beaver Tails

A beavertail is actually a flattened out donut without a hole, which is then fried and topped with a variety of sweets including Sugar Nutella and any other toppings.

Where to eat it: Beavertails, Kite Beach

3. Canadian Pizza

A Canadian pizza can be describes as a thin-crust pizza with an array of unusual and creative pizza toppings. Flavours include Cronenberg Crash (cilantro pesto, tandoori tofu, mango, peanuts and red pepper) and the Wayne Gretzky (feta, mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, peperoni, hot peppers, chili flakes and caramelized onions). Maple syrup is an additional topping.

Where to eat it: Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza in JLT

4. Nanaimo Bars

The layered dessert bar is made out of Vanilla butter icing, a crumb base and topped with melted chocolate.

Where to eat it: At home. The recipe can be found on the town’s main website here.

5. Split Pea Soup

It’s a classic French Canadian dish. Pureed peas with cream and some cured meats if desired.