Canadians have always been unique. The annual Canadian holiday takes place on the second Monday in October. Then, Canadians celebrate the harvest and other blessings of the past year.

And although there may not be that much to celebrate this year, Canadian spots in the UAE are celebrating the Canadians that live here, with a special Thanksgiving meal.

Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving at Distillery Gastropub

Distillery Gastropub and its Canadian Group Executive Chef Brian will celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving on Monday, October 12. The patriotic occasion promises a warming festive atmosphere, Canadian décor and delicious food at a wallet-friendly price. The Canadian Thanksgiving Dinner at Distillery is priced at Dh129 per person for a three-course menu with a glass grape. To start, a hearty serving of the nation’s most popular dish will be served – poutine, topped with smoked pulled turkey, roasted cranberries, herb sour cream and gravy. Next, is the 24-hour braised beef brisket accompanied by maple bacon potatoes, spiced pumpkin puree, smoked cabbage and beef jus. For dessert comes the most loved Canadian treat of all – homemade Beaver Tails – delicious dough pastry that’s stretched to look like a beaver’s tail, fried and then topped with thick cream and cinnamon sugar, then served warm.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown Dubai. Cost: Dh129 per person including a glass of grape. When Monday, October 12.

Clinton Street Baking Company

Clinton St. Baking Company will be offering a traditional Candian Thanksgiving menu. Everyone who dines in will have a big portion of carved roasted turkey. Three pieces from the breast and three pieces from the thigh roulade served with creamy mashed potato, homemade gravy, truffle drizzled brussels sprouts, maple glazed carrots, pecan crumb sweet potato, and organic cranberry sauce accompanied with a mini buttermilk biscuit and mini jalapeño cornbread. The meal is concluded with a slice of Thanksgiving pie for Dh150.

You also have the option of ordering this to your home. You will get a whole roasted turkey and a variety of sides and a bunch of baked items and desserts to choose from. The Thanksgiving home delivery offer will be running all the way until New Year’s Eve. The entire selection on the menu will be available for delivery and takeaway.

Location: City Walk. Cost: Dh150 per person to dine in. Timings: Available for lunch and dinner

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is pulling out all the stops with Thanksgiving stuffed turkey along with all the trimmings. Couqley French Bistro will be getting into Canadian Thanksgiving then Holiday mode to prepare feasts that customers can enjoy at their cosy venue or at home. The feast will include a traditional turkey with wild mushroom stuffing with sides such as roasted Brussels topped with crispy veal bacon, sweet potato gratin, potato purée, Roasted mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and traditional turkey gravy. The turkey single portion will also be available starting October 12th. A 48 hours order notice is required for all orders.

Location: JLT, Cluster A. Cost: starting from Dh129 per person for a single portion. When: Available for dine-in on October 12 and to order in until New Year’s Eve.

Eggspectation

Eggspectation is recreating their popular, limited edition beaver tails to celebrate the holiday and the best part is, in the spirit of Canadian Thanksgiving, they are giving them away with every order. Beaver Tails, named after the national animal of Canada are individually stretched pieces of fried dough, served with a variety of toppings and are a highly popular dessert in Canada. Eggspectation will be serving beaver tails topped with Philadelphia cream cheese spread, fresh strawberries and drizzled honey– a good note to sweeten up the celebration of Thanksgiving with loved ones. The complimentary dessert will only be available on Monday, October, 12th.

Location: The Walk JBR,City Walk Cost: Free beavertail with any order. When: available from 7am to 12am in JBR and 7am to 11pm in City Walk

JAX Burger &Poutine Shop

The homegrown concept makes the famous Canadian dish poutine, rich in flavour and presentation. The hidden gem makes their poutine as authentic as the one you get in Montreal. It’s is made out of fries, cheese curds and gravy to creates an entirely new food experience. JAX also offers poutine with a twist like their Shawarma Poutine, Sujuk Poutine or their spicy Inferno Poutine complete with premium and fresh ingredients to choose from. They also have a great deal Groupon at the moment where you can eat more for a lower price.