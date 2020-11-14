Our list of ladies nights means that you can enjoy some great deals out in Dubai

As the city begins to open up, and theme nights are starting to crawl back into restaurants, some spots in Dubai have re-introduced ladies night. So, if you’re lucky enough to be born a lady, you can enjoy some great offers and free beverages on certain days of the week.

Sunday

Ladies day at Wet Deck

Now the weather is cooling down, the Wet Deck’s ‘Not Another Ladies Day’ is back and after a year off, and bigger and better than ever before. Set in the trendy pool bar area, this weekly Sunday ladies day promises a great vibe, ocean views, sunshine and sea breeze with hot beats and even hotter eats - all washed down with bottomless beverages for Dh150.

Location: WET Deck, W Dubai - The Palm, Palm Jumeirah.

Cost: Dh150 including food and unlimited beverages, Dh250 for guys.

When: Every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm

Monday

La Piscina ladies day

La Piscina offers a special ladies day pool experience at the aesthetic location. For Ladies Day the girls get to enjoy three complimentary beverages when they order one dish from the food menu. Overseeing the menu is 2 Michelin starred chef, Mansour Memarian who puts his own healthy twist on popular poolside favourites, such as Mediterranean plates and sushi platters. Complimentary pool access and sunbeds are offered at La Piscina with an F&B minimum spend of Dh200 for gents.

Location: Pallazo Versace Dubai

Offer: 3 free beverages with any menu item ordered

When: Every Monday from 1pm onward

Muchachas ladies night

Muchachas invites ladies to let their hair down every Monday, where ladies will get for two free beverages and 30 per cent off food, from 8pm to 11pm. In the meantime, there’s only one thing left to do: Assemble the squad, because it’s ladies’ night and the feelings right.

Location: Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa.

Offer: 30 per cent off food, 2 free beverages

When: Every Monday, from 8pm to 11pm

Azure Beach ladies day

Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am onwards, ladies will receive 5 beverage vouchers as well as complimentary pool and beach access for Dh100 per person. The beach club is home to a large multi-later pool with views of Ain Dubai. Perfect for pictures.

Location: Rixos Premium JBR.

Cost: Dh100 per person.

Timings: Every Monday and Tuesday from 10am onwards.

ZOCO ladies night

the Señoritas Y Margaritas night at ZOCO is back with an all-new ladies deal for ladiesto enjoy with their girl gang. For Dh150, ladies can enjoy free-flow of selected beverages along with a taco (vegetarian, chicken or beef) OR quesadilla (vegetarian, chicken or beef).

Location: The Atrium Al Habtoor City

When: Every Monday from 8pm to 11pm

Cost: Dh120 for free flowing beverages and a taco or quesadilla

Café M ladies night

A budget ladies night right in the heart of Media city, that’s perfect for career women, finishing off the day and meeting their friends. Catch up with the ladies every Monday from 6pm onwards at caféM. For Dh50 ladies can enjoy two beverages and any starter of choice from a special ladies night menu.

Location: Media One Hotel, Media city

When: Every Monday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dh50 per person

ToroToro ladies night

Dubai Marina's most popular ladies' night takes place at Toro Toro. 'Dulce Maria' will give ladies three complimentary Latin-infused beverages as long as they order a main course dish. They will also receive an additional 25 per cent off. The sultry atmosphere creates a great girls night out.

Location: ToroToro, Grosvenor House Dubai

When Every Monday from 7pm to 10pm

Offer: 3 free beverages and 25 per cent off when ordering a main course

Tuesday

Zengo Ladies Night

Zengo, a popular Pan Asian restaurant at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa has re-opened with a tasty new menu on offer. On Tuesdays from 7pm to 11pm, ladies can enjoy two dishes from a selected menu with three complimentary beverages for Dh99 per person.

Location: Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai Marina

Offer: Dh99 for two dishes and three beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm

Miss Miyagis's Ladies Night

Miss Miyagi’s ladies night is showing the ladies some love. The offering includes sushi, dim sum, Thai curries and signature desserts. Ladies can enjoy the night with sparkling grape from a choice of two packages. There's also a life-size Barbie Box for that Instagram moment.

Location: Mr Miyagis Media One and Studio One

Offer: Dh149 for 3 courses + 3 glasses of sparkling grape, Dh199 for 4 courses + 2 hours unlimited sparkling and house beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 6pm onwards

Iris Dubai Ladies Night

Located in Meydan, Iris Dubai serves a ladies’ night from 8pm every Tuesday, with a vocal, deep house set by the regional powerhouse, Masha Vincente. A live saxophonist and violinist enhance the energy with acoustic sounds for ladies to enjoy alongside a menu of free-flowing beverages and platter of Iris’ signature tartines for Dh160.

Location: Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Adjacent to Ticket Sales Office Dubai

Cost: Dh160 per person including Iris tartine platter and free-flowing house beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 8pm to 2am

Radisson RED's Little RED dress ladies night

Radisson RED launches a brand-new ladies’ night to celebrate the women of Dubai. From 7pm till late, ladies can enhoy music by resident DJ, Just Lance, two free drinks from a selection of beverages and quality grape. What’s more? Ladies can get an additional two free beverages when ordering main courses from the rooftop menu. Offering live entertainment, chill vibes and fantastic views of Dubai’s glitzy Digital Park, Red Roof is perfect to get together with the girls and celebrate the middle of the week.

Location: Dubai Digital Park - Dubai Silicon Oasis

Offer: Two free drinks plus additional two free beverages when ordering main courses

When: Every Tuesday, 7pm till late

Seven Sisters ladies night

Tuesdays are dedicated to ladies at Seven Sisters. The weekly ladies’ night, 'Vibes and Views', provides the perfect excuse for a girl’s night out, complete with feel-good, old-school R&B. Female guests can dine on a mixed food platter of and three selected beverages for Dh100, or unlimited beverages for Dh200. Men are welcome too, with an a la carte menu and drinks.

Location: Seven Sisters, First Floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay

Price: 100 AED for 3 drinks & food, 200 AED for unlimited drinks & food. Men a la carte.

When: Every Tuesday from 6pm to 3am

Distillery Gastropub’s ladies night

Distillery Gastropub has launched a brand new ladies’ night deal, inviting the girls to enjoy unlimited grape and beverages with a three-course menu for Dh129 per person, every Tuesday. Expect a fun and upbeat atmosphere at ‘Miss Single’ ladies’ night with live entertainment by a DJ playing the latest hits. The three-course menu includes a choice of chorizo arancini with roasted tomato sauce and parmesan, spicy tomato bruschetta with roasted garlic and basil, and the Distillery Caesar salad with veal bacon. For main course, there’s mushroom risotto topped with chives, chicken parmesan with melting mozzarella, and tempura popcorn prawns with Asian slaw. The meal is brought to close on a sweet note with traditional British dessert, Eton mess – meringue topped with whipped cream and mixed berries.

Location: Souk al Manzil, Downtown, Dubai,

Cost: Dh129 per person including unlimited beverages and a three-course dinner

When: Every Tuesday from 8pm to 11pm

Ce la Vi

Ce La Vi now hosts a weekly "Uplift Tuesdays" ladies night. Gather your girlfriends and celebrate reaching the middle of the week Every Tuesday ladies can indulge in free flowing house beverages for Dh150 per lady from 9pm to 1am.

Location: Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai.

Cost: Dh150 per person for unlimited beverages

When: Every Tuesday from 9pm to 1am

Claw BBQ ladies night

Girls just wanna have fun, and Tuesdays at Claw it's all about fun, with unlimited beverages and 50 per cent off food for the ladies, from 8pm to midnight.

Location: Claw BBQ, Souk Al Bahar

Offer: Unlimited drinks & 50% of food for ladies

When: Tuesdays, 8pm to midnight

Larte Studio One Hotel ladies night

The Italian bistro at Studio One hotel offers ladies three beverages and a dish of their choice whether it's pasta, pizza or risotto.

Location: Studio One Hote, Studio City

Cost: Dh99 for 3 beverages and a choice of dish (pasta, pizza or risotto)

Ladies day at Missippi's

Step into Missippi’s Bali-inspired poolside paradise for a day dedicated to the ladies! Dip your toes in the water, sip on free-flowing Frozen grape and soak up the sun while enjoying one of Missippi’s home-cooked food platers. Food Platter includes Chicken Wrap or veggie alternative, California Maki or veggie alternative, Quinoa Salad, Caesar Salad, Fries, and a selection of Ice-Creams.

Location: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road.

Cost: Dh99 for unlimited frozen grape and food platters.

1: Tuesdays, from 12pm to 5pm

Atmosphere, Burj Khalifa's secret ladies night

Officially the highest ladies night in the region (and probably the world!), this ladies night takes things up a notch. Ladies are invited to party 122 floors up in the sky every Tuesday and enjoy three hours of unlimited beverages. Between 9pm and 12am, the deal also includes a selection of canapes. This is one to really dress up and party in the sky – because, really, who needs an excuse?

Location: Burj Khalifa

When: every Tuesday from 9pm to 12am

Cost: Dh200 per person

LAH LAH

The ever-popular LAH LAH ladies’ night is back with a special three-course pan-Asian set menu inclusive of three complimentary beverages (house grape) for Dh119 per person. Menu options include Chicken Dumpling Soup, Vegetable spring rolls, Vietnamese beef noodles, Vegetable Green Curry, Mango sticky rice and more.

Location: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

When: Every Tuesday from 6pm onwards

Cost: Dh119 per person

Treehouse Dubai

Treehouse Dubai, located at Taj Dubai, Business Bay, is re-opening for the summer. The popular rooftop bar and lounge, with its views over the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai, has transformed into an air conditioned greenhouse hideaway for the summer, making it a cool spot in town for a night out. Tuesday night is for the girls, to unwind and beat the mid-week blues with unlimited grape for Dh99 and 30 per cent off on food.

Location: Taj Hotel, Business Bay

When: When: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dh99 for unlimited grape

Atelier M ladies night

Atelier M are giving you and your girlfriends the chance to catch up with an amazing sit-down dinner at one of Pier 7s’ top spots. With views of the marina, delicious food and an incredible atmosphere, your friends will forget what it was like staying home for all these months. The best part about Atelier M’s ladies night, is that it takes place twice a week. Every Tuesday and Friday. Ladies will enjoy a three course dinner and three free beverages.

Location: Pier 7, Dubai Marina

When: Every Tuesday and Friday from 6pm to 9pm

Cost: Dh149 per person

DaySies ladies day at White Beach

White Beach is inviting the ladies of Dubai to join them under the sun and by the sea for DaySies ladies day. Taking place every Tuesday from 12pm until 4pm on the silky white, sandy shores of Atlantis. For Dh150, ladies can enjoy beach access as well as unlimited grape and frozen beverages. Ladies will also be able to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on a specially curated a la carte menu. Gentlemen are welcome too, with the cost of their Dh150 entrance fee fully redeemable on food and beverage.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

When: Every Tuesday from 12pm to 4pm

Cost: Dh150 per person

Ammos Dubai's ladies night

Every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm, ladies can experience a Greek feast at Ammos, consisting of a sharing mezze tray of signature Ammos dishes and a bottle of house grape for Dh180.

Location: Rixos Premium JBR

Cost: Dh180 per person

When: Every Tuesday from 7pm to 11pm

A London Thing ladies night at Lucky Voice

Have an amazing mid-week night out Every Tuesday at Lucky Voice. This ladies night kicks off early from 4pm onwards. For Dh99 both ladies and men can enjoy one main course dish and three house beverages. Music will be UK garage, HipHop, RnB, House and Afrobeat.

Location: Grand Millennium Dubai

When: Every Tuesday from 4pm to 10pm

Cost: Dh99 including 3 house beverages and 1 main course, Dh149 including 3 house pints and 1 main course.

Wednesday

Antika Bar ladies night

Nostalgic Levantine concept, Antika Bar features a weekly schedule of exciting events, including a popular ladies’ night every Wednesday with a contemporary blend of Arabic and European classic, singalong sounds, as well as three complimentary glasses and a 30 per cent reduction on food for all women throughout the evening.

Location: Floor 1, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC

Offer: 3 complimentary beverages and 30 per cent off on the menu.

When: Every Wednesday from 8pm onward

Cove Beach ladies day

It’s sunbed service only at this ladies day in Dubai. The pool isn’t open just yet, but beach access at Cove Beach is now officially open. Grab the girls and have a chilled day at the beach with this offer. Dh149 for ladies which includes unlimited rose grape and a food platter with sunbed. Platter includes sushi, salads, mini burgers and fries. Sunbeds for gents Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B.

Location: Cove Beach, Caesar's Palace, Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dh149 per person

When: Every Wednesday from 12pm to 4pm

Ladies night at Brass Monkey

Calling all girlfriends, BFF’s, and fabulous ladies to swing by Brass Monkey for a fun night at the neon-lit Brass Monkey. Every Wednesday, ladies can indulge in a choice of two food items from the ladies night menu and four beverages for Dh119, while enjoying the endless arcade games, pool, and bowling.

Location: Bluewaters Island.

Cost: Dh119 including beverages, food and games.

When: Every Wednesday from 5pm to 12am

La Serre

Every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre Bistro is hosting a chic new ladies’ night. Combining their classic French cuisine, fine sips and a side of live tunes by a female DJ, the grand launch of Mademoiselle will take place on Wednesday, June 24. This ladies night offers a three-course menu paired with four glasses of house pour, priced at Dh199 per person. Gents are also welcome to join for the evening and can avail the same three-course menu for Dh199, excluding grape.

Location: Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Dh199 for a three-course meal including 4 glasses of grape.

Timings: Ladies night takes place every Wednesday from 7pm to 11pm, La Serre is open from 11am to 11pm (Sunday to Thursday) and 9am to 11pm (Friday and Saturday).

That’s Amore Ladies Night at Cinque

Monday nights just got better, with “That’s Amore” at Cinque, the Italian spot at Five Palm. This ladies night has it all. We’re talking a three-course Amalfi Coast inspired menu for both ladies and and gents! Ladies will also receive 3 complimentary drinks to accompany their meal.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

When: every Wednesday from 7pm onwards

Cost: Dh150 per person

Crazy Rich Ladies Night at Maiden Shanghai

Get your girls together for a ladies night at Maiden Shanghai, every Wednesday. This one is inclusive of the men as well. So basically, ladies can enjoy a gourmet Chinese three-course menu for Dh150 along with three complimentary beverages to enjoy with their dinner and gents can enjoy three-courses for Dh200.

Location: Five Palm Jumeirah

When: Every Wednesday from 7pm onwards