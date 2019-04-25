Malhaar Music in the Park performance Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Andrea Bocelli Live

World-famous classical tenor artist will enthrall fans at Yas Island’s du Arena with a performance encompassing both old and new material. The concert will comprise two parts featuring material ranging from famous operatic arias to crossover and popular hits from his first album of new material in 14 years, Si, which in his own words is about heart and soul, positivity and family, melody and magic. Tickets start at Dh395. Cipriani Yas Island is offering all ticket holders a 20 per cent price reduction on food and beverages, 6pm to midnight.

12-Hour Non-Stop Party

Celebrating its first anniversary, Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi will start the celebrations with its first-ever brunch. Served from 1-4pm, choose from two packages Dh350 for food only or Dh475 inclusive of house beverages. Entertainment by Brazilian DJ Darly. Resident DJ Bambina and saxophonist Milan Ivkovic will take over from 5-7pm with a birthday special of after-brunch party. From then DJ Bambina takes over from 7-10pm along with Duo Violins. DJ Ahmet Kilic will be on the decks from 10pm. At St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Call 02-4988888.

Block Party at Yas

As the sun goes down, experience gourmet food stalls, garden games and live tunes under the stars. Attracting an adult crowd, the community

celebration is free to attend and licensed. Live entertainment by solo artist Abbo, followed by three live bands, Montheath, Vandalye and Jaye & Foe, with DJ Scott Forshaw on the decks too. At Yas Marina Promenade, 5pm-1am. Free entry. yasmarina.ae

Discussion – Photographs 1842 – 1896

Join Christine Barthe, curator of Photographs 1842 – 1896: An early album of the World as she discusses the photographs in the exhibition. Discover how the development of photography helped to shape the world view of people and cultures. At Louvre Abu Dhabi, 5pm. Free admission, pre-booking required. Call 600 565566. louvreabudhabi.ae

DUBAI

Queen’s Birthday Brunch

As the world is ready to celebrate the Queen’s birthday, BiCE at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah prepares to offer its diners a British brunch in honour of the grand occasion. Celebrate all things Brittania with a one off lavish feast, offering traditional English cuisine for Dh295 per person, Dh100 fro children aged 6-12. Attendees are encouraged to wear their finest royal attire. From 12.30-4pm. Call 04-3182520.

Fight Night Dubai

Award-winning show to stage the ultimate showdown, culminating from six weeks of training and challenges and will see the boxing-centric show’s 12 finalists go head-to-head in a series of bouts to be crowned champions of the ring. At Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, from 6pm-2am. This season’s Fight Night will be the first to be aired on espn.com (May 5-11). Tickets priced at Dh250 and VIP Tables are available on request. espn.com/FightingFitDubai

Manchester United Legends in Dubai

Manchester United football legends and 1999 treble-winning team members Denis Irwin, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke will be visiting the TAG Heuer boutique, The Dubai Mall at 2.45pm.

The Sleeping Beauty

One touch of a spindle, the curse of a wicked fairy, and a beautiful princess falls into a deep, enchanted sleep which can only be broken by a kiss from a prince. The classic story performed by the National Ballet of Ukraine celebrating their 150th anniversary accompanied with a full live symphony orchestra and an array of 18th-century-style costumes, gowns and wigs for the 42 dancers. At Dubai Opera, shows at 2pm and 8pm, today and tomorrow. Tickets from Dh125. dubaiopera.com.

Suraj Mani & The Tattva Trip

A night that celebrates music with Suraj Mani demonstrating the beauty of rock poetry along with his band. Hard rockers Point of View will get the adrenalin going, at Red Hot & Chili, Al Barsha. Show at 10.30pm. Entry Dh80 at the door. Call 050-1139873.

James Arthur in Dubai

The British born winner of X Factor in 2012 makes his Dubai debut, at the seaside setting Zero Gravity. Watch him perform songs such as Can I Be Him and Say You Won’t Let Go. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets Dh195 online and Dh225 at the door. 0-gravity.ae

Night, Mother

The 1983 Pulitzer Prize winning drama by Marsha Norman, about depression and its consequences is to be staged at The Junction in Alserkal Avenue. Shows at 3pm and 7pm today and at 11am and 7pm tomorrow. Tickets are priced at Dh105 and Dh180 for a couple, family pack at Dh320. thejunctiondubai.com

Feria De Abril

Experience Andalusian culture and colourful activities, with the festivities starting from 12.30pm and running through midnight. The day kicks off with a brunch featuring the Spanish duo and a flamenco dancer, followed by an after-party at Cielo Sky Lounge with DJ Ejaz, playing beats until 8pm. The evening brunch will begin from 8pm with Jenny Orduz, Jose Luis, Ivan ‘El Zurdo’ Gonzales and Jose Ramon showcasing Spanish music along with a flamenco dancer. At Casa de Tapas, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Packages start from Dh249. Call 04-4161800.

Commemorate World Book Week

Book lovers are invited to read a range of books under the knowledge tree at the Book Hero Store in Oasis Mall, post their poems and short stories on the literary wall, purchase low-priced books (Dh10-20) and exchange academic books free of cost, 10am-8pm, until May 1. Today, take part in a series of talks on book illustrations and chronicling the publishing journey of two young authors, from 5-7pm. Free entry. Call 050-7887025.

Bollywood After Midnight

A new desi night in town featuring DJ Exon playing Bollywood and Punjabi beats, at The Huddle, Bur Dubai, midnight until 3am. The bar will be serving up special beverages from Dh15. Call 050-1007065.

Jazzy Jeff at Barasti

The multiple award-winning DJ will be joined by DJ Tom Ferguson, Scott Forshaw and Jack Harris at Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, from 10am to 3am. Free entry all day and night. barastibeach.com

Music in the Park

The musical series in the park is a community enterprise, where the artists of Malhaar collaborate with other local artists to bring music to the community for free. Today, at JLT Park Amphitheatre, 6pm. Call 056-4334258.

STEAMathalon

Aadi Tangri and Dr Kiran Tangri, Founders of education and technology company Kalebr, are launch of the region’s first aritifical intelligence competition (for kids) with golfing robots. at The Els Club, Dubai. Throughout the morning little ones can cheer on their peers and their AI robots competing on the golf course and enjoy the educational (and fun) activities, 9am - 2pm. Call 04-425 1000.

Aquaventure After Dark

A moonlit waterpark party for water park fans, enjoy thrilling waterslides, beats and tasty treats from 8pm to midnight, with tickets from Dh149. At Atlantis The Palm.

Friday Surprise at Dubai Home Festival

The second Friday Surprise of the inaugural Dubai Home Festival (DHF) will take place at Home Box in Ibn Battuta Mall where shoppers can get up to to 90 per cent off on selected items as part of the shopping extravaganza.Starting 10am until stocks last, interior-lovers, new home-owners, or those simply looking to redecorate can make the most of this deal. dubaihomefestival.com.

Season finale of Organic Souk at Dubai Festival City

As temperatures head north, Organic Souk at Dubai Festival City is giving residents and visitors one final chance to shop for farm fresh produce. Visitors can buy farm-fresh goods from the people that grow them, whilst having an enjoyable day at the creekside. Along with organic produce, visitors also get an opportunity to indulge in various street food delicacies. dubaifestivalcity.com

SHARJAH

1001 Nights: The Last Chapter

The theatrical show being dubbed as a regional masterpiece is a special tribute to Sharjah’s official inauguration as the Unesco World Book Capital 2019. It is intended to serve as a memorable beginning to a yearlong book-themed cultural programme the emirate has designed to celebrate this title. The show promises to be a folk-inspired 90-minute spectacle filled with acrobatics and aerial stunts, which will be part of 13 varieties of performance arts that will string together the show’s narrative. Shows every evening at 9pm, until Saturday, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, and can be watched in three languages – Arabic, English and French. Entry Dh135. sharjah.platinumlist.net