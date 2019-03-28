Film screenings, Earth Hour offers, fitness concert and more on your list of things to do

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi_Earth Hour Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Film screening

A series of film screenings curated by Hind Mezaina in conjunction with the Rembrandt exhibition, will explore 17th century Dutch paintings through films and documentaries. Today, Dutch Light by Pieter-Rim de Kroon, Dutch and English with English subtitles, 5pm. Film screening tickets should be pre-booked. louvreabudhabi.ae

Khayal Series

The series brings children’s books to life in imaginative ways – in marking Abu Dhabi’s Month of Reading – with a combination of engaging readings, crafts and interactive games. For ages 4 -12. At Warehouse 421, Abu Dhabi, 4-6pm. warehouse421.ae

Dine under the Stars

Get in on the act with its a candlelight dinner, that includes a free welcome beverage and an a la carte menu available from 7-11pm. At The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. Also, The Athletic Club will host a session of moonlight yoga session from 8.30-9.30pm. Call 02-4988888

AL AIN

A Lens on History

A photography programme providing visitors with the opportunity to learn about methods and tools used to document historic sites. Photography was one of the key elements that helped to preserve the history of UAE and document its events. At Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain, 3-6pm. Rsvp required. Call 03-7674444

DUBAI

Earth Hour Walk

Take the first step towards fighting climate change by taking part in a walkathon and activities, all coming together to show support for Earth Hour Dubai, at Marasi Promenade, Marasi Business Bay, 4-10pm (walkathon and switch off at 8.30-9.30pm). dewa.gov.ae/en/earthhour

Core Beats

A free-to-attend fitness concert at Club Vista Mare Palm Jumeirah. Experience yoga and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts, guided by experts from studios Yoga La Vie and Barry’s Bootcamp. Attendees must bring a yoga mat and water. To attend, sign-up on the Core Direction app and register.

Candle lit dining

Deliveroo has partnered with Emirates Nature-WWF to offer free candlesticks and holders with every order made before 7.30pm. Their way of encouraging customers to turn down the lights during Earth Hour and reconnect with loved ones over a candle lit dinner.

Unplugged Garden Concert

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah Earth Hour Concert Image Credit: Supplied

An intimate concert with the Acoustic Fiego Band at the private garden area. Prior to the concert, the venue will show videos to generate awareness on energy conservation. at Wavebreaker Garden Area, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, 8.30pm. Entrance to the event is free. Also, activities such as Taste in the Dark, pass around healthy food organic welcome beverages. Call 04-3991111.

Earth Hour BBQ

Royal Central Hotel The Palm is hosting two Earth Hour dining promotions from 8.30pm, an unlimited BBQ with a beverage for Dh95 at La Maison Restaurant and for those looking for something more personalised, a candlelit dinner by the beach with a set menu for Dh599 per couple, inclusive of two beverages. Call 04-8739300

Environmental Initiative for Earth Hour

Arabian Ranches Golf Club will be switching off non-essential lights and encouraging golfers to not use golf carts and walk the course on the day. Ranches Restaurant will offer a 25 per cent discount for orders from the vegetarian menu on the day. The restaurant will also be offering 20 per cent discount on the total bill to guests who bring in five empty beverage cans per guest, which the club will add to its recycling depository. Call 04-8883444

Earth Hour Free Film Screening

Screening of Demain (Tomorrow), an uplifting documentary showcasing the power of people making changes within their community for a sustainable tomorrow. The crew travels around the world meeting pioneers who are re-inventing agriculture, energy, economy and education. At 5.45pm, Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates. To watch the trailer and rsvp, visit the website. locomotionuae.com

Lost in the Night Sky

La Ville Hotel & Suites is support the global movement at LookUp Rooftop Bar with lights turned off and candles lit. Live acoustic performance by Faraz Khan, free light bites and a free beverage, 8-11pm. Open to all. Call 054-3095948.

Candlelit Yoga

Re-connect with yourself and the Earth with a candle-lit yoga session to help you feel refreshed, recharged and recommitted to preserving the planet. At Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai, 8.30–9.30pm. Free, advance booking required. Call 04-4052441

Earth Hour Stargazing Session

Hillhouse Brasserie at Dubai Hills Golf Club is hosting a one-off stargazing session to mark Earth Hour from 8.30-9.30pm. Experience a sustainable menu by candlelight, with Dubai Astronomy Group astronomers and telescopes on hand to ensure celestial views. Barbecue grill unlimited set menu starts at Dh150 per person, to the tunes of an acoustic guitarist. Rsvp to attend. Call 800 666353

Tribute to Earth Hour

Activities and performances set to educate visitors on how the smallest steps can make big impacts on saving the planet. Aiming at highlighting the importance of participating in Earth Hour and protecting the environment, at Marsa Plaza Creek, Dubai Festival City, from 5pm. The highlight will be interactive drumming sessions and performances by professional dancers. dubaifestivalcity.com

Earth Hour Bevvies

The Ritz-Carlton, DIFC invites guests to celebrate earth hour at the candlelit hotel lobby from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, where free beverages will be served.

Vegan Menu

Vegan three-course menu at The Restaurant at Address Downtown, availble from noon to 9pm, at Dh110. Also, special Earth Hour beverage collection in Neos, available from 5pm, Dh70 per beverage. Call 04-8883444

SHARJAH

Spring Festival