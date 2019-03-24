Your guide to all the things happening around the country

Celebrity Chef Dharshan Munidasa's Ministry of Crab pop-up Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Tranquil Dining Space

Cascade Dining, the casual dining destination between Yas Mall and Ferrari World is set to offer an internationally inspired culinary journey, comprising of 18 dining venues, overlooking the dancing water fountain shows and offering affordable dining options for the whole family. The latest addition to the dining scene is Camacho, a new concept that introduces East-meets-West culinary techniques. Open every day from 08.30am. cascadedining.ae

Cascade Dining at Yas Mall Image Credit: Supplied

Ministry of Crab pop-up

Celebrity chef Dharshan Munidasa visits Abu Dhabi for a three-day pop-up at Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi. The event features four signature dishes from the famed Sri Lankan restaurant dedicated to serving export-quality lagoon crabs, and which has been named as one of the top 50 in Asia. The celebrated chef and restaurateur partnered with Sri Lankan cricketing legends Mahela Jayawardane and Kumar Sangakkara to bring the concept to life. Available for dinner, until Wednesday. Call 02-5098888.

White Ballet

Vienna’s renowned Spanish Riding School is in Abu Dhabi will enthrall horse-lovers with a culture-filled, classical equitation at Emirates Palace. Home of the Lipizzaner stallions, a unique European breed, the much-admired traditional riding institution will showcase the interplay between their white baroque stallions and their trainers, performing to classical Austrian music. Expect movements from the Olympic Grand Prix dressage, from flying changes, to pirouettes, piaffes and the infamous ‘Pas De Deux’ where two horses perform the same movements in mirror image of one another. Tickets Dh250 and VIP at Dh650. thinkflash.ae

Spanish Riding School makes its Middle East Debut in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

Register for Swim for Clean Seas

The second edition of the themed swim takes place at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort on March 29, to raise awareness for the importance of keeping our seas clean. Participants can learn more about how to reduce disposable plastic waste, both as individuals and as a community. There will be fun activities, gifts, refreshments and swim distances for all levels including special appearances. Registration fees from Dh90-Dh200. my5.raceresult.com

DUBAI

WOW at The Rotunda Dubai

The internationally-acclaimed variety spectacle is on at The Rotunda within Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and has extended its stay until May 4. Transporting audiences into a world of mystery and fantasy, it features more than 30 acrobats, aerialists, dancers and performing artists who fly, flip, fold and dance to multi-media three-dimensional projections and holograms. Tickets start from Dh210. rotundadubai.com

WOW at Rotunda Dubai, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Image Credit: Supplied

Cherry Blossom Festival

Homegrown Japanese concept Spheerz has launched a paired offering of pink-colored fluffy Japanese pancakes and an all-new pink Japanese latte, paying tribute to the festival. A single stack of three pancakes, paired with a latte or matcha green tea at Dh35, at Spheerz, Marina Cubes, Mina Rashid, until May 5. Call 04-3301404

Spheerz celebrates Sakura: Fluffy Japanese Pancakes and Matcha Green Tea Image Credit: Supplied

Hot Couture Exhibit

A showcase of Sunita Shekhawat (Jaipur) Jewellery and Manzar Couture at The Address Montgomerie Hotel, 10am-7pm, free entry.

Smashing Ladies Night

If you thought Ladies Nights were all about free flowing beverages, think again as anti-stress sanctuary The Smash Room in Al Quoz takes this a notch further with its weekly Ladies night, offerring free smash packages with an additional 25 per cent off on add-ons. Every Monday from 6-9pm. thesmashroom.ae

Men’s Mondays

Special meal for gents at Dh145 including three house beverages, every Monday, from 7pm to midnight, at The Tap House, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah.

Dh1 Beverages

Guests purchasing the Wagyu burger can avail the opportunity to add a beverage bottle for one dirham. At Jones The Grocer Express, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Valid until June 30, every Sunday to Thursday, from 4-9pm. Call 04-2956000

Burger Mondays

Double the fun with two premium burgers for the price of one, all day, every Monday at Gurkan Sef, City Walk 2. Two-for-one offer available on all burgers featured on the menu and served with French fries. from 12pm to midnight. gurkansefdubai.ae

Ladies Month Offer

Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach Hotel is offering all ladies entry at a special price of Dh102 (admission rates start from Dh231). Offer is available online as well as the venue, during March only. jumeirah.com

Cheese Evening

Pierre’s Bistro & Bar, designed by Michelin starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire has launched a paired cheese evening that runs every Monday. Dh100 per plate of cheese or Dh125 with a pairing beverage. At the promenade level, Dubai Festival City. Call 04-7011127.

RAS AL KHAIMAH

Ladies Night

Ladies can relax by the poolside and enjoy three free beverages or one shisha, as the DJ sets the mood, at Siddharta Lounge By Buddha-Bar pop-up at Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, every Monday, 8pm to midnight. Also, buy a day pass for Dh200 and get a credit of Dh200 to spend on food and beverage, offer available daily.

SHARJAH

