The Dubai food scene is not new to restaurant openings, but the year end has brought a series of exciting names that are worth a mention.

The Dubai food scene is not new to restaurant openings, but the New Year has brought a series of exciting names that are worth a mention.

Ce La Vi

Ce La Vi Dubai is now officially open. Situated atop the new Address Sky View, Ce La Vi Dubai marks the sixth opening of the brand, with venues spread across the world including; Singapore, Colombo, Taipei, Shanghai and Tokyo. Drawing inspiration from Southeast Asia, CÉ LA VI celebrates the popular French saying that translated to “This is Life”. The Asian inspired menu, includes Prat-Au-Coum Oysters, A5 Wagyu striploin nigiri, crab cake with Osetra caviar, pea ravioli with seaweed and cacio pepe sauce, and a long experimental list of eclectic beverages. The restaurant is located at 220 meters above sea level, making it one of the city’s highest rooftops offering an Asian restaurant, sky bar, club lounge, and pool deck.

Cuisine: South East Asian

Where: Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Tower 2, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

Cost: Approximately Dh880 for two

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 3pm for lunch and 7pm to 12am for dinner. The club is open on Thursday and Friday until 3am

Verde Dubai

After opening in Paris and St. Tropez, Verde Dubai has just opened its doors. The festive French restaurant is located at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah. Verde Dubai promises glamorous evenings complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and surprise DJ sets every night. Offering family style cuisine in a tropical setting, Verde Dubai invites guests to discover the authenticity of contemporary French flair and festive history delivered in a Parisian chic way. Choose to dine indoors at Verde’s jungle-inspired bar and restaurant area, or pick a table outdoors for a more casual evening at Verde’s boho-chic terrace. Lead by Alex Bril, the founder, and his culinary team.

Cuisine: French

Where: Four Seasons Dubai Jumeirah, Restaurant Village

Cost: Approx. Dh550 for two

Timings: Sunday to Friday from 6pm to 3am and Saturday from 12pm to 5pm and 6pm to 3am

Nammos

The famous Mykonos Beach Club is finally in Dubai. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach club has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. The elements that promise to make Nammos Dubai one of the top destinations of the city are the high end signature food, shisha at the beach bar and a wooden chic design.

Cuisine: Mediterranean, Greek

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel Dubai Cost various

Price: Approx. Dh550 for two

Timings: Open daily from 11am to 2am. Lunch is served from 12.30pm and dinner from 6pm onwards

Indochine

Despite having only launched last month, Indochine has quickly established itself as one of Dubai’s latest hotspots, with the DIFC dwellers flocking to check out the new kid on the block. The French-Vietnamese concept is located in DIFC and adorned with tropical décor and Martinique wallpaper. Diners can expect chef Steven Nguyen to offer Vietnamese ravioli made with rice noodles, chicken, shrimp, and shiitake mushrooms; lamb char siu, slow cooked lamb neck in a honey glaze, and steamed sea beam in banana leaf, coconut lemongrass custard, chili sauce, scallions, and ginger. Note, that the later you stay, the louder the venue becomes so you may have to yell over across the table to be heard, but that’s Dubai’s vibe isn’t it? Its New York location has been open since 1984 and has been frequented by everyone from Cindy Crawford and Andy Warhol to Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner.

Cuisine: French Vietnamese

Where: DIFC, Gate Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Dubai

Cost: Approx. Dh500 for two

Timings: Open Daily for lunch from 11.30 to 3.30pm and dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm and until 12am on weekends.

Aya

The word Aya in Japanese means beautiful and that is kind of the vibe that Chef Izu goes for with both food and interior design. Aya wants to be known for serving fresh ingredients directly from farm to fork. Menu highlights include the Wagyu sirloin with miso caper butter and the Spanish octopus with red yuzukosho glaze and coriander emulsion. The menu also offers soups, starters, light bites as well as sushi rolls, buns and mains and palate cleansing deserts. The restaurant has an outdoor Japanese garden, lounge and main dining room.

Cuisine: Japanese

Where: Aya, The Square, City Walk 2, Dubai

Cost: Approx. Dh450 for two

Timings: Monday and Tuesday - Bar open from 5pm and dinner serves from 7pm to 1am, Wednesday to Saturday from 12pm to 1am and closed on Sunday.

Amazonico

Amazonico, the rainforest-inspired restaurant is now officially open. From its initial Madrid opening in 2016, to its second spot unveiled in London earlier this month, Amazonico chose Dubai to open its third location at DIFC. Drawing inspiration from Latin American culture, Amazonico has a three storey venue. The menu features an eclectic mix of Latin American modern dishes and handcrafted beverages. The bar features sushi and ceviche creations, while the main dining room offers sizzling premium steak cuts, fresh seafood and chargrilled meats. Guests can also expect to dine on delicacies such as frogs' legs and Asian-inspired poke, in addition to refreshing salads, blazing woks and desserts.

Cuisine: Latin American

Where: DIFC, Gate Village

Cost: Approx. Dh600 for two

Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 2am on weekdays and until 3am on weekends

Shanghai Me

The recently opened Shanghai Me in DIFC was designed to transport to the 1930’s, the city’s golden era. A prosperous and indulgent place, filled with glamour, personality, culture and great cuisine. The cuisine was inspired by the culinary traditions of East Asia, paying tribute to the region’s rich heritage, Shanghai Me serves recipes that have been preserved for generation. Their menu includes a selection of exquisite dishes including Cantonese roast duck, Szechuan style prawns, alongside signature dim sum, bao buns, sushi and sashimi. Due to its prominent location in DIFC, the restaurant has also curated a special lunch menu, providing a great business lunch.

Cuisine: Chinese

Where: DIFC, Gate Village

Cost Approx. Dh400 for two

Timings: Daily from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 2am

Eeten

Eeten is a new modern restaurant-café hybrid at Dubai Marina Mall. Eeten serves up home-brewed coffee and an irresistible menu of healthy choices and naughty comforts. Open from breakfast until late, Eeten is home to a deliciously eclectic menu with a subtle American accent. Offerings include breakfast classics like the all-American and continue with mains like glazed salmon and juicy burgers. Meanwhile, power bowls, salads and soups make for a perfect quick bite. Food is best washed down with a house-blended coffee, promised to impress caffeine-purists. Effortlessly fusing New York casual with London luxe, Eeten décor dishes out a slice of urban, laid-back charm. Mixing stripped-back counters and monochrome tiled walls with contemporary leather chairs and super-sleek lights.

Cuisine: International and American

Where: Dubai Marina Mall

Cost: Approx. Dh120 for two

Timings: Open Daily. From Sunday to Wednesday from 8am to 11pm, Thursday to Saturday from 8am to 12am

Nido

Dubai’s latest Spanish tapas restaurant and bar, located at the Sheraton Grand hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, is designed as a fun and friendly Spanish style ‘speakeasy’ venue hidden away from view. Nido’s menu is made up of traditional favourites including Empanadas and Chorizo Gambas alongside Spanish fusion options, while the selection of Spanish grape and draft hops are available too.

Just say something in Spanish (everyone knows at least one word!) to the door staff and you’ll be allowed in to enjoy some of Spain’s most celebrated dishes.

Cuisine: Spanish

Where: Sheraton Grand Hotel, 5 floor, Sheikh Zayed

Cost: Approx. Dh400 for two

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 3am

Argentina Grill

The trendy Argentinean restaurant located at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah and La Mer is an eatery offering asado cooking methods, vibrant artwork and Latin-American music. All meat is cooked according to the asado-culture of preparing food at the coals. The menu at Argentina Grill is broad and offers a selection of meat dishes as well as plenty of other options, including a range of salads, seafood, soups, side dishes, vegetables and fruits. Every day from 8pm to 10pm, guests have the chance to tango the night away at their nightly Latin-American party.

Cuisine: Argentinian

Where: The Pointe and La Mer

Cost: Approx. Dh for two

Timings: Daily from 9am to 3am

Chingon

Chingonis a Modern Mexican Eatery that combines flavours, textures and techniques that are at heart, Mexican, while taking cuisine influences from across Central and South America. Chingonis a celebration of all things authentically Mexican and a modern interpretation of the culture and heritage of the civilizations and peoples that have created and formed Mexico as we know and love today. Offering guests a variety of different experiences, from beverages, dinner and dinner to party, the music program will consist of various regional influences, from Latin Jazz through to Bossa Nova and Brasilera Beats in the early evening transitioning to Deep House that incorporates South American drums and flutes with Amazonian tunes played by some of Dubai’s top performing DJs.

Cuisine: Mexican

Where: Grand Millennium Hotel Business Bay, Level R

Cost: Approx. Dh500 for two

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1am and until 3am on weekends

3BK

The newly launched restaurant, located in the Armani Hotel, offers an upscale dining experience with a multi-faceted menu that includes Asian, European, Middle Eastern and Latin American cuisines. 3BK brings a contemporary mix of dishes including - Croquettes, Fritto Miso Grande, All About Corn, Asian inspired wagyu Maki rolls, Asparagus and Truffle, a Miso Milk Cake and the Yuzu Mess, some highlights from the menu. The restaurant is also home to Burj Khalifa’s largest terrace to the public. Dominating the third floor of the tallest building in the world, experience dining, beverages and shisha on the terrace.

Cuisine: International

Location: Armani Hotel, Third Floor

Cost: Dh450 for two

Timings: Daily from 6pm to 1.30am and until 3am on Thursday and Friday

Fika

Fika at Jumeirah Beach Hotel. The latest concept by Chef Izu Ani, FIKA, is inspired by the Swedish philosophy of taking time out of the day to enjoy food, drink in a beautiful and calming setting. With a focus on refined, wholesome cuisine, FIKA serves tasteful dishes with a hint of indulgence. The carefully crafted menu brings together the freshest ingredients and time-honored techniques to ensure every dish is nourishing and healing. Just next door to Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s J Club, the restaurant provides a much-needed sanctuary of solitude and modern hospitality.

Cuisine: International, mindful cuisine

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Cost: Approx. Dh350 for two

Timings: Open Daily from 10am – 11pm

Alice

Offering creative gastronomic food from Dubai-based chef, Reif Othman, the culinary advisor to the menu, Alice will serve up modern European cuisine with a Japanese influence presented in a playful manner. Featuring a bar, table seating and private dining space, the spacious venue has LED paneled walls and ceilings in a myriad of designs which will flash and change to the beat of the music.

The menu features a variety of dishes from East and West with highlights including chicken teriyaki pizza with kizami wasabi, teriyaki sauce and fried leeks, spaghettini with white fish, yuzu cream and green peas and fish risotto with cured shisho gravlax, lime and pickled kombu demonstrating the endless skills and expertise of culinary advisor Reif Othman. Desserts including a fondant chilli ganache with orange ice-cream and caramelized cocoa nibs. The experience features powerful optical illusions through dramatic light shows, performance art and live music from a DJ who will spin a selection of R’n’B, Pop, House and Old-School beats. At the weekend, the food service will continue until 3am where diners have the opportunity to order smaller ‘bite size’ portions of the menu items to graze on while dancing.

Cuisine: Modern European and Japanese

Where: Sheraton Grand Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost: Approx. Dh600 for two