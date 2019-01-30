ABU DHABI
Marina Weekender
British treats, international acts and entertainment to shake things up in Yas Marina. The Scene, Mr Miyagi’s and Casa De Cuba are joining forces to throw a two-weekend festival that will have visits from celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, along with international acts Judge Jules and Hed Kandi. Today, kick off with Asian party boy Mr Miyagi buy-one-get-one-free deals on buckets from 5-8pm, before Dubai’s boyband N-Shrync will host a wok & roll brunch from 8-11.30pm with unlimited beverages alongside a five-course meal for Dh290.
Yas Mall hosts the AFC Asian Cup Trophy
Football fans in Abu Dhabi are invited to see the AFC Asian Cup trophy, which will be on display in a dedicated corner at Yas Mall, until the final match tomorrow.
AL AIN
Acoustic Night
Join in for a night of music with Joan McEldowney, Martyn Crocker, Midian Almeida (pictured), Manfred Malzahn and Ollie Chapman, as part of the Al Ain Music Festival 2019, at La Dolce Vita, Al Ain, from 6-9pm. Free entry. Call 03-7331121. alainmusicfest.com
DUBAI
A Swiss cultural event
Swiss Days Dubai 2019 will feature a talented line-up that includes The Blackouts, a LED Light Show and Charles Nguela stand-up comedy (pictured), at Madinat Theatre, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, tonight. Tomorrow its Hard Rock Classic on Fire with The Mozart Heroes. Shows at 8.30pm, tickets priced from Dh80. madinattheatre.com.
DSF Fireworks
Residents and visitors can enjoy the last weekend of the fireworks displays taking place from 8pm at The Beach, 8.30pm at Al Seef and 9pm at La Mer, until Saturday.
Treat for bargain-hunters
As the Dubai Shopping Festival draws to a close, shoppers can enjoy further reductions across home, lifestyle, beauty and fashion brands at more than 3,000 retailers in Dubai’s malls. From today until Saturday.
Bust out the glitter
Sparkle in rhythm at the glitter dance party, at IMG Worlds of Adventure. The indoor theme park will be transformed into a musical twinkly venue, with an assembled sparkling environment complete with mirror balls and white fairy lights. DJ Saif and DJ Abhijeet will set the mood playing top commercial music, alongside live performances, contortionists, a saxophonist and percussionist. From 7pm to midnight, tickets priced at Dh98; those buying full price ticket on the day can join the party for free. IMGworlds.com
Cali Swag District’s Yung to perform
Learn how to ‘Dougie’ (a hip-hop dance performed by moving one’s body in a shimmy style and passing a hand through or near the hair on one’s own head) from the founding member of Cali Swag District who is set to perform at Atelier M, Pier 7 tonight. The American hip hop group from Inglewood, California, is best known for the debut single Teach Me How to Dougie. Supported by DJ Skinnyloop for a night of RnB and old school classics. Call 04-4507766. atelierm.ae
Pankaj Udhas in Concert
The Indian Padma Shri awardee, and ghazal singer, performs at Dubai Ballroom, JW Marriott Marquis, 8pm. Tickets from Dh200, available online.
International Croissant Day
Organic restaurant Baker & Spice is stepping up to celebrate the day with mini hand-rolled croissants that guests can fill with two scoops of ice cream and garnish with toppings and sauce, from 12pm onwards (until sold out). Dh25 per croissant plus two ice creams, one topping and one sauce; Dh20 per croissant if you buy two, today and tomorrow at Souk Al Bahar outlet and only tomorrow at Dubai Marina outlet. Available for dine in and take away.
Sports and Stilettoes
If spending Thursday evening with your favourite girls and 50 per cent off house beverages sounds like a good time, head to Nezesaussi Grill in Downtown Dubai, from 6pm to 2am, every Thursday. Call 04-8883444.
Street-side festival
A three-day fest, sampling an extensive array of beverages from around the world, at QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Enter free, from 3pm today. Non-stop entertainment with a dedicated game zone, food and beverages, and prizes to win upon registration. Ladies can take advantage from 6-10pm with three free beverages, while a happy hour on all three days from 3-8pm. Until Saturday. Call 04-2956000.
Musical Experience
The Terra Amac Group that fuses jazz with contemporary dance, salsa, street moves and tango, will bring their charm and style to City Centre Mirdif this DSF. Shows at 4.30pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, 9pm, until February 2.