Workshop - Create your own doll with Aisha Al Blooshi Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Ramadan Arcade

A series of activities spread out across five zones, covering games, art and photography workshops, performances, retail, learning, food and more. The arcade and gaming zones will be home to both modern and retro games, traditional games Jakaro and Barjees, as well as PlayStation’s FIFA, carom and Hokm tournaments. Expect a variety of food trucks for culinary treats, a full retail experience, pop-up vendors including fashion and jewellery designers run by Mirbad, a non-profit organisation. A series of interactive workshops and talks, on topics such as Majlis traditions, Gahwa, tolerance and astrophotography have been lined up, in addition to Malid acts, poetry and more. Meanwhile, art sessions hosted by the Art Studio will include tile painting, clay fanars and infinity mirrors. At Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, 9pm to 2am, last day. Entry Dh20. Manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Cultural Majlis with Ali Al Saloom

Iftar series led by cultural expert Ali Al Saloom aiming to increase UAE residents’ knowledge of Emirati traditions, clarifying cultural dos and don’ts to help them overcome social challenges they face in their time living in the UAE. The sessions will also demonstrate ways to embrace the values of Ramadan. At the Cultural Foundation, taking place today and on May 25, from 6.30-8.30pm at Dh100. culturalfoundation.ae

Create your own Doll

Join artist Aisha Al Blooshi in a workshop to create your own doll. She will demonstrate how mundane objects can be turned into artworks, encouraging participants to imagine and create characters from their childhood memories. At Art Studio, Manarat Al Saadiyat, 9.30pm, Dh25. Al Blooshi’s work is also featured alongside art by emerging and established artists at affordable prices in Gallery A. Call 02-6575929.

Ramadan Art Talk

Art and positivity with Lamiaa Menhal, a Moroccan artist, at Art Hub, The Mall World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, 10pm. Call 055-5509640. adah.ae

Free Film Screening with Suhoor

A film special in line with Shaikha El Ketbi’s process-led space ‘Al Rabi’a’ – exploring the surreal world of dreams and impostorism, at Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi. Today’s screening is a behind-the-scenes documentary on the magical Studio Ghibili – The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness, complemented with a suhoor and is free to attend, 9pm. warehouse421.ae

DUBAI

International Museums Day

Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) will be celebrating the day by waiving off ticket fees, at Etihad Museum, Al Shindagha Museum and Dubai Museum, that narrate the tale of the Emirate’s cultural heritage and history. Visiting hours during Ramadan are 10am to 5pm daily, except Friday. Louvre Abu Dhabi is also offering free entry, by invitation only, which can be presented at the ticketing desk. Call 600 565566.

An Art Showcase

Mawaheb from Beautiful People, an art studio for the determined has joined hands with Calgary, Canada’s Indefinite Arts Centre for an art showcase that highlights the joint works by UAE-based and Canadian artists. The exhibition is themed ‘Connection’ to underline the power of art in connecting people and underlining the power of creativity as a positive force for good. The exhibition will be on display at the studio today until May 30, and then continue with a two-week exhibition at the Dubai International Airports from June 9 to 23. mawaheb-dubai.com

Watch The FA Cup

Cheer your favourite team and join the excitement as Manchester City take on Watford in the FA Cup. At The Rose & Crown, The Atrium boasting eight big screens including a projector. Also, grab your mates for a game of pool, darts or jenga. Happy hours from 5-8pm, with beverages at Dh29.

Call 04-4370022

Donation Drive

Kcal Extra have partnered with The Tarahum Charity Foundation enabling customers to donate unwanted clothes throughout Ramadan. The charity organisation provides humanitarian relief to those in need, including the poor and orphans, widows, prisoners’ families and others and also includes maintenance of old homes for citizens as well as the construction of residential homes. To take part in the initiative, Kcal Extra customers will receive a biodegradable bag during food deliveries which can be filled with clean clothes. Call 800 39872.

Ramadan Leisure Membership

Step into the world of polo and become a member at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, offering 30 per cent off on the annual leisure membership (starting from Dh3,308). The membership also offers benefits including 20 per cent discount on treatments at the spa and dining outlets. Call 04-3618111.

Children’s Tour and Workshop

Inspired by the upcoming fifth edition of the Jameel Prize exhibition, Jameel Arts Centre is holding a series of tours and workshops for children. The workshops feature a guided tour of the galleries and a discovery journey of artworks followed by creative hands-on activities, led by artists and educators. Today’s session is with fashion designer Faissal El-Malak, inspired by Naqsh Collective, themed around traditional Palestinian embroidery and patterns. Participants will explore this process of pattern-making by creating a contemporary composition of a traditional qabbeh (collar neckline panel), made using wooden stamps to construct motifs on paper that tell stories. Free-to-attend with advance registration, 11am to 1pm, for children aged eight and over. Register by emailing learning@artjameel.org. artjameel.org

SHARJAH

A Century in Flux

An exhibition featuring highlights from the Barjeel Art Foundation, showcasing key modernist paintings, sculptures and mixed media artworks. Curated by Salwa Mikdadi with Barjeel curators Mandy Merzaban and Karim Sultan, the exhibition covers a century of artistic production in the Arab region and its diaspora, beginning from the late 19th Century to the late 20th Century, at Sharjah Art Museum, until May 30. Open daily from 9am to 2pm and 9.30-11.30pm, and from 9.30-11.30pm on Fridays, during Ramadan. Admission is free. sharjahmuseums.ae

Clothes Donation

The Sharjah Art Foundation invites the community to donate second-hand clothes to help those in need, with drop off points at the foundation’s Collections Building in Arts Square, throughout Ramadan. Call 06-5444113