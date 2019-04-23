Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Dedicated to honouring and celebrating the achievements of Arab cultural icons, the 29th edition of the fair has selected the late Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi (also known as ‘Fatat Al Arab’) as its ‘Focused Personality of the Fair’, in recognition of her major impact on the UAE’s legacy of Nabati poetry. It will include a dedicated section in DCT Abu Dhabi’s pavilion presenting the most important literary achievements of the late poet. At the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Open daily from 9am to 10pm, on Friday 4-10pm, until April 30. Admission is free for general public.

adbookfair.com

Abu Dhabi Karaoke Night

Whether your a musician or not, dare to get on stage and sing your favourite songs, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, 8-11pm. Also tomorrow, go down and perform or support the talent at open mic by @GoPlayTheWorld at Larte Restaurant, 7-11pm.

abudhabiart.ae

2nd Birthday Offer

The Studio founded by Emirati entrepreneur and yoga instructor Mariam Al Sayegh is celebrating its second birthday, offering 20 per cent off all group class packages (5-class and 10-class packages) purchased in-studio today. thestudiouae.com

DUBAI

Arab Fashion Week

70 designers from the Middle East, Europe and Asia will come together to celebrate fashion shows, pop-ups, presentations and private trunk shows, held at the Ready Couture store and the region’s first designer acceleration hub, 1422 at City Walk. Under the themes See-Now; Buy-Now Spring Summer 2019 and Ready Couture Fall Winter 2019, the eighth edition of the Arab Fashion Week, starts at 7pm. Free entry, today until April 28.

arabfashionweek.org

Thirty for Thirty

Two of the Emirate’s top comedians come together for an hour long show of laughter. Watch Maher Barwany and Erik Thornquist of Yalla Laughs Comedy Abu Dhabi fame come together for a night of laughs, at The Clavichord, Signature Hotel Tecom, 9pm. Entry Dh50.

Call 050 824 1453

Limited Edition Snickers Knafeh

A pre-Ramadan offering where knafeh meets Snickers in a crispy toasted Lebanese Ka’ak flatbread bringing the chocolate, nutty caramel goodness of a Snickers bar to the dessert. Available only on Deliveroo for a week, given free as a pre-Ramadan present with all orders made from Ka’ak Al Manara, through April.

deliveroo.ae

Medellin Video World Premiere

Madonna will unveil the world premiere of her video and single Medellin with Maluma, during a globally televised MTV music event tonight at midnight.Madonna will join British DJ Trevor Nelson and fans live from London for a conversation about the influences of her new album, and the creative forces behind her transcendent career. Collaborator and Global Latin Superstar Maluma will join live from Miami. The 30-minute special will debut live across MTV’s digital platforms and linear channels in 180 countries.

madonna.com

DIFC Movie Nights

Grab a bean bag and order food from one of the participating restaurants to settle in for a screening under the stars. Today, Avengers: Infinity War will be screened at Gate Avenue in DIFC, 6-9pm. Free and open to the public. Bean bags will be available on a first come first serve basis.

Works by Emirati Artist

Noor Bank is showcasing the works of Emirati artist Fatma Lootah. The exhibition offers a glimpse of the artist’s interpretation of femininity and celebrates Emirati culture and heritage. Her work combines abstract figurative painting using acrylics and digital art. At the Noor Art Gallery, Shaikh Zayed Road. From Saturday to Thursday, 8.30am-3.30pm, until May 1. Free entry.

Fashion Revolution

A session on ‘How can fashion embrace the circular economy?’ featuring panelists Anita Nouri, Petar Stojanov, Kris Barber and Ayesha Siddequa, at OneLife Kitchen and Cafe, Dubai Design District, 6-7.30pm. Rsvp to attend at uae@fashionrevolution.org.

L’Apero on Wednesdays

Join the miX for its ladies’ night offering a food and beverage menu that includes a selection of three different food and beverage assortments. The set menu comes with a 50 per cent discount for the ladies. At miX Dubai by Alain Ducasse, Emerald Palace Kempinski, 7-10pm.

Call 050 226 1662

Crab Night

Treat yourself to a kilogramme of crabs – blue crab, mud crab and king crab – served with bread, chips and extra sauce on the side, for Dh99 per person at The Fish House, Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City. Available every Wednesday, 6-11pm.

Call 04 701 1127

SHARJAH

The theatrical show being dubbed as a regional masterpiece is a special tribute to Sharjah’s official inauguration as the Unesco World Book Capital 2019. It is intended to serve as a memorable beginning to a yearlong book-themed cultural programme the emirate has designed to celebrate this title. The show promises to be a folk-inspired 90-minute spectacle filled with acrobatics and aerial stunts, which will be part of 13 varieties of performance arts that will string together the show’s narrative. Shows every evening at 9pm, until Saturday, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, and can be watched in three languages – Arabic, English and French. Entry Dh135.