ABU DHABI

Nomadic Traces

Image Credit: Supplied

The exhibition showcases six of the region’s scripts that have influenced the Middle East as we know today, including culture and communities. It also features nine newly-commissioned works by artists from across the GCC and the Levant, and will highlight themes that speak to both the UAE and the Middle East, at Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, until July 28. Free entry.

warehouse421.ae

Spanish Nights

Find little Spain in the middle of Yas Island at Diablito. Enjoy the evening with a free big jar of Spanish beverage while ordering 10 tapas, Sunday to Tuesday, 5-11pm.

Call 02 565 1175

DUBAI

Discounts for Ditching Plastics

Image Credit: Supplied

The Noodle House is urging eco-conscious diners across the Emirates to join the fight against single-use plastics for its second annual Plastic Amnesty, which coincides with Earth Day today. The restaurant will cut diners’ food bills in half when they deposit unwanted single-use plastic cutlery items - from any cafe or restaurant - in dedicated collection bins on Earth Day. The 50 per cent discount applies to an unlimited number of diners depositing unused plastic cutlery.

thenoodlehouse.com

The Fridge Concert Series

Image Credit: Supplied

Season 29 of the music series is underway with a line-up of musicians ready to showcase their original material. Today, Kdun Albaz fuses modern styles with culturally-inspired melodies on the Hangdrum, and launches his album City Vibes. At The Fridge Dubai, Alserkal Avenue. Doors open at 7.30pm, show at 8pm. Entry free for those aged below 13, those aged under 21 pay Dh30 at the door and Dh50 for adults.

thefridgedubai.com

Beach Capsule Collection Launch

Berluti has launched their first ever beach capsule collection and to introduce the range to the region, a pop-up exhibition is underway at The Dubai Mall, until April 29. The new range includes a variety of collectible items including a colourful pool ring, a deckchair, a beach towel and more.

Around the World in a Curry

Diners can sample a variety of curries from across the globe with matching mocktails, sides and beverage, all for Dh105, at Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club. Every Sunday, 6-10pm. Also, Happy hour prices on selected house beverages, Sunday to Thursday, 6-8pm.

Call 04 417 9842

Street Eats

Street food is the new fine dining at Armani/Amal where Indian hawker flavours will be the highlight of the month. Take your pick from Amritsari stuffed kulchas, pani puri shots from Uttar Pradesh, a unique take on chaat, samosas, vada pao sandwiches and pav bhaji. Dh40 per dish, available daily 6.30-11.30pm until May 5.

Call 04 888 3666

Commemorate World Book Week

Book lovers are invited to read a range of books under the knowledge tree at the Book Hero Store in Oasis Mall, post their poems and short stories on the literary wall, purchase low-priced books (Dh10-20) and exchange academic books free of cost, 10am-8pm, until May 1. On April 26, take part in a series of talks on book illustrations and chronicling the publishing journey of two young authors, from 5-7pm. Free entry.

Call 050 788 7025

Exclusive Edit

Khanna Jewellers is showcasing for the first time with Elan, a fashion house from Pakistan at The Four Seasons, DIFC. Today, from 1.11-6.30pm and tomorrow from 2.11-4.30pm. Open for all.

khannajeweller.com

Free Outdoor Cinema

Film buffs are invited to Cinema on the Bay to lounge on bean bags and watch blockbusters for free, by the waters of Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City Mall. Today, Jumanji will be screened. The outdoor cinema seats 150 people, and screens one movie every night, Sunday to Wednesday at 7pm, until April 30. Admission is free for all.

Tomorrow Hotel Transylvania 3 will be shown.

Impossible Until It Is Done

Image Credit: Supplied

An exhibition combining two prominent upcoming artists Taher Jaoui and Pokras Lampas showcase their talents, at Opera Gallery, Gate Village, DIFC. Exhibition is open daily, until May 4.

Call 04 323 0909

Plant a Plant Campaign

To mark the occasion of World Earth Day, Dubai Garden Centre (near FGB metro station), are organising the campaign and conducting free planting activities and tutorials. From 9.30am to noon.

Register for The Skechers Performance Run

The timed-run is being held at The Ripe Market at Dubai Police Academy, on Friday. Runners and fitness enthusiasts can choose from a 5km or 10km run or run as part of a team with the 2.5km family run. After the race, enjoy treats from local producers and visit artisans, designers, jewellers, artists and creators, as well as activities for the kids. Teams can also register for the 10km team relay, with each runner completing a 2.5km lap. Priced between Dh110-160 per person, the event will include a post-event breakfast and an awards ceremony. Those aged under 12 can register for free when accompanied by an adult for the 2.5km or 5km run. Registration closes on Tuesday.