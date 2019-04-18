Yas Movies in the Park Image Credit: Supplied

ABU DHABI

Morocco in Abu Dhabi

An opportunity to explore the country’s rich culture and heritage from architecture to music, art, fashion, museum, cuisine, contemporary storytelling and traditions, taking place at The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), Halls 1 and 2, from 3-9pm, today until April 30. Free entry.

Also, today and tomorrow will see late night music concerts featuring a group of Moroccan artists – Saida Charaf, Abdelhafid Douzi, Oulad Al Bouazzaoui Band, Abderrahim Souiri, Zina Daoudia, Lamia Zaidi, Abdelali Anouar, Hayat Boukhriss, Mohamed Al Arousi and Mohammad Derham – performing a selection of their popular songs, at A’l Bahar, Abu Dhabi Corniche, from 9pm. Free entry.

Canal Zone Party Remix

Celebrate the life and career of American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, whose painting Cabra 1981-82 was acquired by Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The event will recreate the Canal Zone party that took place in 1979 New York, where the artist made his debut. DJ Rob Forrest will spring early rap, punk and no wave mixed with contemporary underground music. Mix with local artists, creatives and graffiti artists. At Gallery M, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi. Free entry, 8pm until late, 18+ only. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Yas Movies in the Park

Free movie extravaganza bringing the magic of movies to life with film themed activities for kids and adults to enjoy before and between each movie screening at the du Arena, Yas Island. Doors open from 4pm each day (until Saturday), There will be a funfair and food trucks, trampoline park and a dedicated kids zone. Live bands play hits from the movies and those who dress as your favourite movie characters will get chances to win prizes throughout the three-day experience. Today’s screenings are The Incredibles at 6pm, followed by Jurassic World at 8pm and Armageddon at 10.30pm. Register to attend. yasmovies.ae

DUBAI

Dodgy Live at The Irish Village

The 90s Britpop band will be celebrating their 25th anniversary of the release of their breakthrough, gold-selling second album by performing at the Irish Village in Dubai. The band will play their album Homegrown in full plus other hits. Free entry, 21+ only, concert at 9pm. Call 04-2395000

Hot Rides UAE Show

Exhibit of customised and modified muscle cars in the indoor and outdoor areas of Al Ghurair Centre, today until Saturday, during mall hours. Tomorrow, from 4-10pm there will also be 50 exclusive sport muscle cars within the parking area, along with live music, stage shows, giveaways and on-spot competition. Entrance to the exhibit is free for all three days.

Gatsby: The Immersive Experience

The play based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s portraying the high society of 1920s New York will be renacted on the QE2. The story, full of passions of human desire, intrigue and mystery will transport you back 100 years and 11,000 kilometers and can be followed over three decks of the ship. Dressing up is encouraged. Also, book workshops on the day to learn the Charleston, 20’s mixology, how to get the ‘hotsy-totsy’ look (ladies and gentlemen sessions) and to get all dolled-up. Packages start from Dh350. Until April 27. experiencegatsby.com

Peter Andre Live

Thursday Club Inc brings you a blast from the past with a live performance from the 90s heartthrob, at Zero Gravity Dubai. Unlimited food and beverages from 8pm-2am, a fairground in the garden, resident house DJs and retro tunes, all for Dh199. o-gravity.ae

Dubai Home Festival

Interiors fans are in for a treat with the festival set to showcasing Dubai as the hub of homeware in the Middle East. The citywide event will feature home furnishing sales, exclusive promotions, events and life-changing chances to win an apartment throughout the festival. From interiors inspiration to design deals, there will be a host of global and homegrown brands on display, as well as a range of in-mall activations and opportunities to snap up homeware collections as part of the exciting DHF Reveals programme. Workshops and masterclasses will also be hosted by design experts. A firework display at Dubai Festival City Mall at 8.30pm will kick-start the festival. dubaihomefestival.com

Watershed and Ard Matthews

A celebration of South Africa music with the singer-songwriter Ard Matthews of Just Jinger along with rock band Watershed, at Dubai Opera, 8pm. Tickets from Dh150. dubaiopera.com

Ladies Night at Laguna

Calling all ladies as Laguna Waterpark is launching an after-hours night, exclusively for women. Hosted today and on April 25, it will feature a host of fun experiences and offerings, from 7pm to midnight. The beachfront destination at La Mer will be run by an all-female team, including a resident DJ. Entry is Dh125 for ages two and above, boys under eight years of age are welcome. lagunawaterpark.com

Alama Latina

Ladies night offering three hours of free beverages, from 8-11pm. The pre-weekend excuse to party Havana style, combining live music, professional singers and dancers and unlimited beverages, at Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai. caesars.com/dubai

Moving Art

Shalimar Sharbatly exhibitis her latest creations titled Moving Art that includes a select collection of hand-drawn ‘Brand Shalimar’ bags, shoes and leather jackets carefully chosen from the most important and elegant international brands, at The Aisha Alabbar Art Gallery, Warehouse 101, Al Quoz 2, Near to Al Kail Gate, 5-10pm. aishaalabbarartgallery.com

SHARJAH

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF)

A cultural celebration attracting not only children, but extending the joy of learning to parents and adults. This season will see more than 134 exhibitors specialised in children’s literature, exhibiting. For the first time, live theatrical performances in Arabic, English, Urdu and Hindi have been added. At Expo Centre Sharjah, until April 27. Free entry, Saturday to Wednesday 9am to 8pm, Thursday 9am to 10pm and Fridays 4-10pm. Complete schedule of activities on the website. scrf.ae