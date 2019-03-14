13 fun things to do this weekend Image Credit: Multiple Sources

Family Fun: Live on the Lawns

Image Credit: Supplied

Live on the Lawns is a homegrown and Family friendly event created by Stoke House for families and adults of all ages to bring the community together over live music, food, shopping and fun under the sun on the PAR 3 lawn area on the golf course. It’s a day to night festival and open to all to enjoy over the weekend that will run from all day long on Friday and Saturday. Expect a stellar line-up of homegrown bands and DJs presented and curated by GoPlayTheWorld, entertainment and activities for kids by Funky Monkeys Playland, vendor booths, games and plenty of food and licensed drink stalls.

Location Damac Hills Trump International Golf Course Cost Free entry Timings Friday, March 15 from 12pm till 12am; Saturday March 16 from 12pm till 10pm

Art and food: Have an artsy picnic

Have an outdoor artsy picnic Image Credit: Supplied

Since it is the most colorful time of the year, and the unofficial ‘Art Month’ of the city, why not kick the weekend off with a picnic in the garden area of the Jameel Arts Centre. The centre is hosting a bunch of exhibitions and activities throughout the month. So Deliveroo has teamed up with them for a special picnic. You’ll get your lunch in an artsy wicker hamper and inside you’ll find the food, a rollout mat, condiments and a set of Jameel Arts Centre’s Artist’s Rooms books to read in the park. Gallery-goers can enjoy their meal on the grass area overlooking the Jaddaf Waterfront Sculpture Park and the Creek.

Location Jameel Arts Centre Cost depending on delivery

Family fun: Raise awareness for autism with Berets MC

Image Credit: Supplied

Berets MC, a Dubai based bike club will raise awareness for autism with the help of several cause supporters and exhibitors for the fifth year in a row by hosting an Autism Awareness Ride at the Dubai Investment Park on March 15th. This event invites children and teachers from local autism schools, bike riders, and the public to come down to support and have a fun day filled with activities, meet the biker community in the UAE and witness the ride. Entry is free of charge. The event will kick off with the ride including numerous bikers from bike clubs all around the UAE. The ride will start at 10am at the Bikers House Restaurant, which is the established meeting point for all bikers participating and the end point is at 11am in Dubai Investment Park with the duration of an hour on an off-city road at a speed of 80km/hr – 100km/hr. Lead by trained assigned marshals, the ride is open for anyone with an official bike license from RTA and has their own motorcycle. For bikers that wish to extend their support by participating in the ride, meeting point will be at The Bikers House Restaurant, Business Bay at 9am to receive full safety brief.

Location Dubai Investment Park for the family fun and Bikers House Restaurant for the ride Cost Free Timings Friday March 15 from 10am onwards

Party: Nikki Beach turns three and celebrates life

Image Credit: Supplied

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai is gearing up to host the event of the season this Saturday, in celebration of its three year anniversary. The celebration and event décor will reflect all six of Nikki Beach’s elements: music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art, all wrapped up in one. The beach club will be hosting a “Celebration of Life” anniversary. The event will highlight signature Nikki Beach entertainment, with great music from headliner and queen of house, Barbara Tucker. Party by the pool and beach and end your weekend on a high note.

Location Pearl Jumeira Cost Anniversary restaurant packages start from Dh250 per person, luxury pool beds from Dh2,000 and luxury cabanas from Dh6,000 for groups of 8 guests Timings Saturday March 16 from 12pm to 9pm

Food: Try the Alpine brunch at Publique

Image Credit: Facebook

Try something different this weekend and attend an Alpine-themed brunch. This Apres-ski experience includes a special instructor who will guide you through the Swiss experience. Dishes include heartwarming, alpine-inspired food (think lots of melted mountain cheese) and unlimited servings of house grape, themed beverages, sparkling and bottled hops. The best part is getting to scrape your own raclette cheese and enjoy it with roasted potatoes and a platter of cured meats.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Dh345 per person including a 3-hour beverage package Timings Available daily, Saturday to Thursday from 8pm onwards and Friday from 12pm onwards

Family Fun: #WOWJBR Season 2 Finale

WOWJBR street music festival Image Credit: Supplied

It’s your last chance to check out the roaming entertainment festival in JBR this weekend. This weekend enjoy exciting stage performances and roaming acrobats, stilt walkers, roller-skaters, walkabouts, and other performers representing this season’s themes will entertain visitors across the 1.7km promenade. Meanwhile, a Latino Circus performance by Percha, Acro Square Balance show by Cuadrante and an LED cube show will entertain the crowds at the centre stage.

Location All over JBR Cost Free Timings March14 from 4pm to 8pm and March 15 and 16 from 2pm to 8pm

Food: Try the new Nutella pizza from 800pizza

Image Credit: Supplied

J800 Pizza will be turning 12 years this year and will be celebrating by launching its limited edition dessert Pizza, made from Nutella and Ricotta. The homegrown brand will be giving away a complimentary “Birthday Pizza” prepared with Nutella and Ricotta, with every order above Dh40 from March 17 to the 20. The indulgent pizza is infused with Nutella topped with ricotta and hazelnuts.

Location All 800pizza outlets Cost free when you spend Dh40

Family Fun: Farmers' Market on Bay Avenue

Image Credit: Facebook

In its tenth season, Farmers’ Market on Bay Avenue, Business Bay runs on both Fridays and Saturdays, with extended hours from 7am until 3pm. There will also be organic baked sweet and savory treats, as well as a live-cooking station by Founders Baker & Spice. You can also enjoy fresh fruit, honey, eggs, bread, sweets, pastries and more. Children can spend their time on face painting, or painting on a canvas, as well as a playing area and skate park.

Location Bay Avenue Park, Business Bay Cost Free Timings Friday and Saturday from 7am to 3pm

Fun: It’s ladies month at Wild Wadi

Image Credit: Supplied

Head down to Wild Wadi at Jumeirah Beach Hotel this March for an exclusive ladies month offer where lovely ladies can enter for less. The offer takes place all month long. Experience a range of fun filled activities and take over Wild Wadi grounds with your girls.

Location Jumeriah Beach Road, between Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab Cost Dh102 per lady Timings offer ticket is during March 2019

Health and Wellness: "inspired by her" open wellness day

Image Credit: Supplied

To celebrate the month of International Women’s Day, The Retreat Palm Dubai is offering a complimentary workshop on how to practice better self-care and be healthy from within. Hosted by five award winning wellbeing, nutrition and health experts guests can enjoy tailored talks, juicing demo’s and recommendation on nutrition for women. As well as weight loss journey and fitness activities to encourage easy workouts for women in the comfort of their home, followed by a tasting menu of The Retreat’s detox brunch and guided meditation to energise feminine energies with Tibetan bowls. All attendees will also receive a care pack including a Dh100 SPA voucher, 50-minute health coach consultation voucher, and free dental check vouchers along with other exciting offers.

Location The Social Kitchen, The Retreat Palm Dubai Cost Free Timings Saturday March 16 from 10.30am to 1pm

Party: An early St. Patrick’s Day at P&B

Image Credit: Supplied

Perry & Blackwelder’s, is fusing the Deep South with a non-stop bill of Emerald Isle-themed food and festivities for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. Kick-starting celebrations on Friday March 15, Perry & Blackwelder’s will crank up the craic right through to Sunday March 17, with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed green burger and hot dog, a limited-edition ‘St. Paddy’s shooter Special’, and a green St. Paddy’s Day version of its Unicorn Freakshake, with additional beverage discounts available all weekend.

Location Madinat Jumeirah Cost Starting from Dh30 Timings All day from Fridat March 15 to Sunday March 17

Brunch for less: Ladies get a 50 per cent Brunch Discount

Image Credit: Supplied

In the spirit of Women’s Month, Mama Zonia will offer all ladies a discount of 50 per cent off their “Don’t Feed the Animals” brunch, an upbeat, lively brunch concept running every Friday. For the month of March, ladies will spend Dh197 instead of Dh395. This culinary journey through the Amazon takes diners from a selection of buffet starters, a la carte mains like Miso Chicken and sea-bass fillet to sharing platters of desserts. With spirited entertainment options including dancers, wild animals and a live DJ. Men can also enjoy 25 per cent off the brunch for the month of March bringing the price down to Dh296.

Location Pier 7 Cost House Beverages Packages - 197.5 AED (ladies), 296.25 AED (men) – Sparkling Packages Dh222.5 (ladies), Dh333.5 AED (men) – Soft Beverages Packages - Dh147.5 AED (ladies) and Dh246.25 AED (men) Timings every Friday in March From 1pm to 4pm

Party: A green monster freak shake

Image Credit: Supplied

Black Tap is introducing a limited-edition CrazyShake and craft burger to mark the green holiday. From Friday March 15 to St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday March 17, guests can enjoy a green Lucky Charms Shake. Each green shake includes cupcake icing, gold chocolate coins, Lucky Charms cereal, mini marshmallows and a Lucky Charms rice crispy treat. They will also serve a special Reuben sandwich made with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Black Tap will be introducing its own version of this classic to Dubai for the first time, sandwiched between slices of Black Tap’s potato bun, coated with a special sauce and served with a side of fries.