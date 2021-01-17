1 of 14
Your ultimate guide on what is happening in Dubai this week
KICK OFF THE WEEK WITH BAGATELLE UNPLUGGED: Dubai favourite, Bagatelle brings together a musical night where the soundtracks of the evening will be provided live by Heart & Soul, a duo that will amp up the night with their standout vocals, up-tempo tunes and musical talents. Also, don’t miss out on the newest additions of gourmet delights for a delicious experience. Keep an eye out for our Burrata Sauce Verte, Coquille St-Jacques and Poulpe Croustillant. Taking place every Sunday evening, from 8 PM till late, Bagatelle’s Unplugged kicks off your weekend the right way.
TRY THE NEW BUSINESS LUNCH AT BENJARONG: Take yourself out for a midday Thai treat with the all-new Business Lunch deal at Benjarong. Tuck into a three-course culinary experience with a menu offering a selection of dishes for Dh109 per person. Guests can also enjoy refreshments of unlimited Thai iced tea, and coffee or tea for an additional add-on of Dh25. Daily, from 12pm to 3pm.
CHECK OUT MISS LILY’S PUM PUM PARTY: Monday is the new Thursday and The Pum Pum Party is where it’s at. Every Monday, all dancehall Queens head down to Miss Lilys and let your Island Gyal spirit loose. Grab your girls and catch a vibe in the Caribbean escape with a DJ spinning hit after hit from Tropical Vibes to Old Skool Soul, Reggae and Soca. Ladies can enjoy special food and drink offering where they can choose five options paired with three signature beverages, for Dh120.
LADIES’ DAY AT AZURE BEACH: Every Monday and Tuesday, ladies can take advantage of Azure Beach’s popular Ladies Day offering, where from 10am onwards ladies can soak up the sun by the pool and avail five beverage vouchers for Dh200. Sun loungers cannot be reserved and operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.
TRY THE NEW AIZA LADIES NIGHT: Experience AIZA’s all-new ‘Sirens of the Cyclades’ ladies’ night on Tuesday, from 6pm to 10pm. Ladies enjoy 50 per cent off the a-la-carte menu, along with a specially curated beverage menu.
EXPERIENCE A NEW SUPPER CLUB POP UP: The modern Parisian bistro, Cassette DXB located in The Courtyard will be launching their first in-house supper club to kick start 2021, concocted and bought to life by Head Chef Shaunne Cordier. Named Chef Unleashed, Chef Shaunne’s menu has been created with an aim to explore and exploit Cassette’s experience, giving all diners an insight to the true modern Parisian cuisine. Taking place on Tuesday 19th January 2021, the exclusive dinner will kick off at 8pm, showcasing five courses which will remain a secret until the night itself. Offering just thirty spaces, a seat at Cassette’s first supper club will cost Dh350.
LADIES NIGHT AT THE VOID: Every Wednesdays from 6pm, ladies can take part in the ‘Rock the Block’ ladies night where they can enjoy three beverages and a sharing platter for Dh99. Beverages include house grape, hops and more. Platters include sliders, chicken wings, avocado fritters and other signature bites from the menu. The Void opened recently and offers a casual hangout spot with a great rooftop vibe.
SEE CALUM SCOTT LIVE: Breakout UK artist, singer and songwriter, Calum Scott is set to perform at Dubai Opera on Wednesday, January 20 presented by Live Nation as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2021. The best-selling singing sensation will treat fans to an unmissable live event, showcase his critically acclaimed vocal style and perform hit singles from his number 1 debut album, ‘Only Human’, including ‘You Are The Reason’, ‘Dancing On My Own’, ‘No Matter What’, and more.
EXPERIENCE SOUND-OFF YOGA IN THE PARK: Just in case you're looking for zen activities this week, Inspire studio is launching a series of “Sound off yoga in the park” at Dubai Hills Park on Wednesday at 4.30pm that is free for the public to attend. Classes will feature a range of different yoga styles to help you expand your consciousness and dive deeper within your own connection to nature. Each participant will be given a set of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones for an immersive yoga experience.
WE LOVE WEDNESDAYS AT NIKKI BEACH: Nikki Beach Dubai has introduced an antidote for those who just want to relax. Every Wednesday from 11am to 8pm, Nikki Beach Dubai is offering a generous canapé boat with signature sushi and a selection of bites paired with a bottle of Nikki Beach grape for Dh450 for two. This includes complimentary pool and beach access (subject to availability).
TRY OUT THE BRAND NEWS TIPSY LION: Tipsy Lion is the ultimate venue for great British and international foodie favourites. It boasts an impressive and extensive selection of beverages, as well as an adult playground of billiard, foosball and drinks pong, all set to the soundtrack of epic live music, showcasing the very best of local talent. Opening on Thursday 21 January, the causal open-air eatery with one of the best and biggest terraces the city has to offer. Situated on the 8th floor of Sofitel Dubai Downtown, The Tipsy Lion is a spacious, yet intimate venue filled with charm, character and cheekiness. Friendly staff welcome guests to their table, whether inside the colourful venue or outside on the stunning terrace, overlooking Dubai’s skyline.
TASTE THE NEW WINTER MENU AT BOL GAPPA: Bollywood inspired quirky fusion food restaurant in Karama, Bol Gappa has launched a Winter Special menu to give everyone a reason to eat local and seasonal vegetables this winter. The restaurant will be offering popular winter delicacies from different parts of India. Highlights of starters are Yam and Gararu chaat and Club Kachori Kolkata Style served with hot and crispy Jalebi on the side. The Yam chaat is a popular winter street food from Indore. Mains include Sarso Ka Saag platter from Punjab. With winters knocking on our doors, what better than Sarson ka saag, made with mustard saag leaves, a type of green leafy vegetable served with jaggery, makai roti, and chaas. Other special dishes on the new winter menu are Paneer Birbal Ki Handi, Methi Chaman from Kashmir and more. Prices start from Dh18.
VISIT THE NEW SERENA MARKETPLACE: Serena Marketplace, a new, community shopping and service centre for Serena, the Mediterranean-themed gated community located in the heart of Dubailand, has officially opened for business, bringing a quality retail mix and dining options for the entire residential neighbourhood and surrounding communities such as Layan and Al Waha. The 45,000 sq ft centre at the heart of the Serena community will offer a place for families and friends to connect and dine, and will support a range of brands and services including a convenience store, salon, and a pharmacy.
